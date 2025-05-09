194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market

Banks of Perth is moving out of its unit in St John Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rona Banks.
Rona Banks' family has run Banks of Perth since 1831. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A 194-year-old family-run business in Perth has put its shop on the market.

Banks of Perth is an outdoor retailer that has served Fair City customers since 1831.

Rona Banks, 55, owns the family firm, which sells clothing and sporting equipment.

She has put the St John Street unit on the market with a view to moving the shop elsewhere in Perth.

Perth outdoor store ‘definitely not closing’

Rona told The Courier: “We’re definitely not closing, just looking to relocate in Perth.

“It’s not easy to manage the three storeys that come with this building.

“We got planning to build flats but then Covid hit so we’re back to selling.

Banks of Perth.
Banks of Perth is planning a move from St John Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Banks of Perth.
The outdoor store sells clothing and sporting equipment. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“We’ve been at this premises since 1977 and were in the High Street before.

“With the closure of McEwans and Lakelands it’s left a hole in St John Street and pedestrianisation is a problem.

“We thought the opening of the new Perth Museum might help but the signs don’t direct people along this street.”

Three-storey Banks of Perth building for sale in city centre

The St John Street unit spans 3,305 sq ft over three storeys.

It is a conversion opportunity, with a ground-floor retail space and four flats above.

Banks of Perth.
Rona says the business intends to stay in Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The upper levels are currently used for storage, a staff area and further retail space.

The property is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £165,000.

Elsewhere in Perth, one of the city’s oldest bars has reopened after undergoing a facelift.

