194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market

A 194-year-old family-run business in Perth has put its shop on the market.

Banks of Perth is an outdoor retailer that has served Fair City customers since 1831.

Rona Banks, 55, owns the family firm, which sells clothing and sporting equipment.

She has put the St John Street unit on the market with a view to moving the shop elsewhere in Perth.

Perth outdoor store ‘definitely not closing’

Rona told The Courier: “We’re definitely not closing, just looking to relocate in Perth.

“It’s not easy to manage the three storeys that come with this building.

“We got planning to build flats but then Covid hit so we’re back to selling.

“We’ve been at this premises since 1977 and were in the High Street before.

“With the closure of McEwans and Lakelands it’s left a hole in St John Street and pedestrianisation is a problem.

“We thought the opening of the new Perth Museum might help but the signs don’t direct people along this street.”

Three-storey Banks of Perth building for sale in city centre

The St John Street unit spans 3,305 sq ft over three storeys.

It is a conversion opportunity, with a ground-floor retail space and four flats above.

The upper levels are currently used for storage, a staff area and further retail space.

The property is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £165,000.

