Beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes and ‘boutique hotel feel’ for sale

Bruadair on Craiglunie Gardens in the Moulin area also has a studio and garden pond.

By Andrew Robson
The Tuscan style Pitlochry home for sale.
The Tuscan-style home for sale. Image: Your Move

A beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes and the feel of a “boutique hotel” has come up for sale.

Bruadair has been transformed by its owners into a “masterpiece”, according to the agent.

The home hit the headlines in 2023 when owners George and Alison Rollo saw their plans for two holiday units at the Craiglunie Gardens overturned after opposition from neighbours.

The property has now been put up for sale.

The focal point of the home is the open-plan living/kitchen/dining area and the adjacent snug.

The living room overlooks the garden.
The living room overlooks the garden. Image: Your Move
A fireplace is at the heart of this room.
A fireplace is at the heart of this room. Image: Your Move
The open plan space
Steps lead to the dining room. Image: Your Move
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Your Move
The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Your Move
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Your Move
The separate snug
The separate snug. Image: Your Move

Agent Your Move says this space exhibits “the finest of finishes and thoughtful design” and “very much has the feeling throughout of being in a high-end boutique hotel”.

It further says the owners have “Italian heritage, which is obvious from Tuscan themes and a focus on open-plan, family living and opulent finishes”.

The single-storey house has four bedrooms in total, three of which are en-suite.

French doors in the master bedroom lead to the patio while an oversized double-height en-suite fills the Tuscan-style tower.

A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Your Move
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Your Move
There are four bedrooms in total.
There are four bedrooms in total. Image: Your Move
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Your Move

Outside, the home features an impressive south-facing garden with panoramic views towards Ben Vrackie and a pond.

The wraparound patio is the perfect space for entertaining guests on long summer nights.

A double garage provides ample space for parking, while the studio would be an ideal home office.

The patio
The patio. Image: Your Move
The Tuscan tower.
The Tuscan tower. Image: Your Move
The south-facing garden
The south-facing garden. Image: Your Move
The patio is the ideal space for alfresco dining.
The patio is the ideal space for alfresco dining. Image: Your Move
A pond.
A pond. Image: Your Move
The double garage and studio
The double garage and studio. Image: Your Move
Bruadair in Moulin.
Bruadair in Moulin. Image: Your Move
The home boasts stunning panoramic views.
The home boasts stunning panoramic views. Image Your Move

Bruadair is on the market for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, one of Crieff’s top bed and breakfasts is for sale after the owners announced its closure.

And a “truly spectacular”1900s Stirling mansion offering a renovation project has hit the market.

