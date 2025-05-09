Beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes and ‘boutique hotel feel’ for sale

A beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes and the feel of a “boutique hotel” has come up for sale.

Bruadair has been transformed by its owners into a “masterpiece”, according to the agent.

The home hit the headlines in 2023 when owners George and Alison Rollo saw their plans for two holiday units at the Craiglunie Gardens overturned after opposition from neighbours.

The property has now been put up for sale.

The focal point of the home is the open-plan living/kitchen/dining area and the adjacent snug.

Agent Your Move says this space exhibits “the finest of finishes and thoughtful design” and “very much has the feeling throughout of being in a high-end boutique hotel”.

It further says the owners have “Italian heritage, which is obvious from Tuscan themes and a focus on open-plan, family living and opulent finishes”.

The single-storey house has four bedrooms in total, three of which are en-suite.

French doors in the master bedroom lead to the patio while an oversized double-height en-suite fills the Tuscan-style tower.

Outside, the home features an impressive south-facing garden with panoramic views towards Ben Vrackie and a pond.

The wraparound patio is the perfect space for entertaining guests on long summer nights.

A double garage provides ample space for parking, while the studio would be an ideal home office.

Bruadair is on the market for offers over £650,000.

