Dundee penthouse apartment with stunning River Tay views hits market

The Riverside Drive property is set over two levels and has a south-facing balcony.

By Finn Nixon
The Riverside Drive apartment offers stunning views of the River Tay. Image: Your Move
The Riverside Drive apartment offers stunning views of the River Tay. Image: Your Move

A Dundee penthouse apartment with stunning views of the River Tay has been put up for sale.

The two-bedroom flat sits on the top floor of the Riverside Drive development.

It features a full-width, south-facing balcony, which provides panoramic views of the river below, and is set over two floors.

According to agent Your Move, the apartment is “immaculate” and “located in a sought-after riverside development”.

The apartment is on the top floor of a development on Riverside Drive. Image: Your Move
Stunning views looking towards the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Your Move

The apartment comes with an open-plan kitchen and living room.

It has double-height floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow natural light into the room and provide stunning views of the Tay.

An attractive German kitchen includes integrated appliances, contemporary work surfaces, and under-cabinet shelving lighting.

The living room. Image: Your Move
The open-plan living space. Image: Your Move
The room enjoys lots of natural light and stunning views. Image: Your Move
The kitchen. Image: Your Move
The hallway. Image: Your Move

The main bedroom with en-suite is on the lower floor, while stairs lead to two mezzanine rooms where the second bedroom and a dressing room are found.

There is plenty of cupboard storage off the hall.

A separate family bathroom completes the offering.

The main bedroom. Image: Your Move
There is access to the dressing room from the main bedroom. Image: Your Move
The bedroom has space for seating. Image: Your Move
The dressing room on the mezzanine level. Image: Your Move
The second bedroom also enjoys beautiful views. Image: Your Move
The en-suite. Image: Your Move
The main bathroom. Image: Your Move

The owners of the flat will also have use of a private garage and further covered parking.

A lift connects the ground floor with the apartment.

The flat is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £400,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at all the empty sites and commercial units at Dundee Waterfront and what is planned for them.

