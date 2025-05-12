‘Stunning’ Stirlingshire wedding venue overlooking Loch Ard for sale

A wedding venue that overlooks Loch Ard and boasts “fabulous” views has come onto the market.

Altskeith, which is close to the village of Kinlochard, has an asking price of £2,150,000.

According to agents Savills, the country house has “incredible versatility and unrivalled views”.

It is currently operating as a wedding venue and a hotel, but could also be a residence.

A boathouse, jetty and beach are included.

The listing reads: “The property has been used both as a primary residence and as a small hotel, although more recently it has evolved into arguable one of Scotland’s best-loved wedding venues, owing to its fabulous views, waterside positioning and abundance of Scottish country charm throughout the house.

“The sellers bought the property in 2012 and have worked hard to return both the house and grounds to their original style and quality.”

The 10-bedroom house is built from white harled stone and has a pitched Aberfoyle slate roof.

Wooden shutters on the first-floor windows “create an almost French appearance”.

Since being built more than 200 years ago, the house has undergone several changes.

Its current layout was finalised in 1898, while recently a reception suite, additional bathrooms and a one-bedroom annexe/bothy has been added.

Altskeith, which was built in 1898, has a function room, drawing room, dining room, conservatory and a kitchen.

Property is a ‘lochside diamond’

The grounds have a burn running throughout them, as well as lawn space, broadleaf trees, rhododendrons and azaleas.

There is also a cedar wood hot tub with loch views.

Property agent Cameron Ewer said: “Having first viewed Altskeith back in 2010 as a potential wedding venue for my own wedding, it has always held a special place in my heart.

“Altskeith is a true lochside diamond and will be sure to live long in the memory of whoever is lucky to acquire it next.”

Nearby, an Aberfoyle home has been turned into guest house after appearing on Escape to the Country.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook