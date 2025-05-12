Dundee home with ‘unique’ bar and games room up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee home with ‘unique’ bar and games room up for sale

The three-bedroom house on Harestane Road is said to offer "excellent potential".

By Lucy Scarlett
The bar.
The bar in the Harestane Road home. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A Dundee home with a “unique” bar area has been put up for sale.

The house on Harestane Road comes with three bedrooms.

The property needs full refurbishment but is said to offer “excellent potential”.

Marketing agent McEwan Fraser Legal says that “with imagination and investment, this property has the potential to become a truly stunning family home in a desirable location”.

Bungalow on Harestane Road.
The three-bedroom home on Harestane Road. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Living room.
The spacious living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Living room.
Work is required on the house. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: McEwan Legal Fraser
Master bedroom.
The property has the potential to be a modern family home. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The hallway leads to a spacious living room.

The kitchen has bright red units and comes with a breakfast bar.

A few steps down from the living room is the bar and games room, complete with pink carpets and LED lights.

The eye-catching entertaining space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bar.
The bar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Entertainment area.
The bar features pink carpets and LED lights. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The stairs.
The stairs. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Landing.
The top landing. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The ground floor also has the master bedroom and a family bathroom with a large corner bathtub.

On the first level, there are two more double bedrooms, a walk-in cupboard and a WC.

The property has front and rear gardens, along with two driveways and a garage.

Upstairs bedroom.
One of two upstairs bedrooms. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Third bedroom.
The other bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bathroom.
The bathroom with a large corner bathtub: McEwan Fraser Legal
Garden.
The back garden. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The home is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £215,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a penthouse apartment with stunning views of the River Tay has gone up for sale.

Meanwhile, The Courier continues to investigate the issue of Raac in Dundee homes – including a Dundee woman who is tormented with guilt knowing her childhood home will lie empty for years due to the potentially unsafe concrete.

Conversation