Dundee home with ‘unique’ bar and games room up for sale

A Dundee home with a “unique” bar area has been put up for sale.

The house on Harestane Road comes with three bedrooms.

The property needs full refurbishment but is said to offer “excellent potential”.

Marketing agent McEwan Fraser Legal says that “with imagination and investment, this property has the potential to become a truly stunning family home in a desirable location”.

The hallway leads to a spacious living room.

The kitchen has bright red units and comes with a breakfast bar.

A few steps down from the living room is the bar and games room, complete with pink carpets and LED lights.

The ground floor also has the master bedroom and a family bathroom with a large corner bathtub.

On the first level, there are two more double bedrooms, a walk-in cupboard and a WC.

The property has front and rear gardens, along with two driveways and a garage.

The home is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £215,000.

