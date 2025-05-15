Blairgowrie mid-century home’s stunning renovation has been a labour of love for its owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie mid-century home’s stunning renovation has been a labour of love for its owners

Hillside House has sweeping views across the Perthshire countryside. It's a stone's throw from the town centre and equally close to the start of the Cateran Trail.

Hillside House has been transformed by its owners. Image: Savills.
By Jack McKeown

A beautiful mid-century Blairgowrie house with stunning views has been a labour of love for its owners.

Phil Stewart and his partner Simon bought Hillside House five years ago. They previously lived in Portugal, where they made a living buying and renovating ruined houses.

Phil is also a retail designer, and has carried out store designs for Ralph Lauren, Burberry and luxury phone maker Vertu.

Phil Stewart outside Hillside House. Image: Phil Stewart.

“We moved from Portugal in 2020 during the pandemic, which was a challenge,” Phil says. “I’m from Edinburgh but we weren’t too fussed about where we went so it was a bit of ‘stick a pin in a map of Scotland’. We saw the house in February 2020 and moved here in July.”

The living room has an open fire with mid-century tile surround. Image: Savills.

Since then, Phil has devoted most of his energies to renovating Hillside House. “It was constructed around 1955 and its first owner was a builder who lived in it until around 2014,” he continues. “We’re only the third owners in the 70 years since it was built.

“A lot of the original features remained but sadly the previous owners had removed some or painted them until they were beyond rescue. We restored what we could and replaced what we couldn’t as sympathetically as possible.”

Hillside House

As its name suggests, Hillside House sits on an elevated site and is just a minute or two’s walk from central Blairgowrie.

It enjoys superb views across the town to the countryside beyond. “It’s a great location,” Phil says. “You can walk to the high street in no time and if you go in the other direction you’re straight into the hills – the start of the Cateran Trail is nearby.”

Hillside House enjoys a fantastic location in Blairgowrie. Image: Savills.

Set over three levels, Hillside House has a garage, a lovely studio room with terrace, and two storerooms at ground level.

The first floor contains a spectacular open plan living/dining room measuring nearly 35 feet across. Large windows frame the views. There is a kitchen, utility room and a sunny garden room on the same level.

The ground floor studio. Image: Savills.

Hillside House also has two first floor terraces that capture the sunshine and the views all day.

On the top floor are four spacious bedrooms, a WC, and a family bathroom.

There are numerous clever touches, such as an under-stair bar off the hallway.

Renovation journey

Since buying Hillside House Phil and Simon have dramatically overhauled the home. “We kept as many original features as possible,” Phil says. “Fortunately the original oak staircase hadn’t been painted so we were able to sand and stain that.

The open plan living/dining room. Image: Savills.

“A lot of the oak skirting and surrounds had been painted too thickly to be stripped back so we had to replace them. And we replaced old UPVC windows with aluminium windows that are more in keeping with the look of the house.”

A little bar is hidden under the stair. Image: Savills.

The kitchen, utility and bathrooms were all replaced, and the décor completely overhauled. The flat roof was also renewed.

Taming the garden

Then the pair set their sights on the garden, which stretches to a third of an acre, transforming it from an overgrown jungle into an oasis of calm.

To the front an expanse of gravel provides parking for numerous cars. The eastern section is terraced and has a section of lawn.

The west terrace has a built in barbecue and is perfect for sunny evenings.

Meanwhile, the upper level is sheltered by a south-facing wall. This is the productive section of the garden and has a greenhouse for growing fruit and vegetables.

The house’s terraces are perfect for enjoying the views from. Image: Savills.

While they brought in trades for the skilled aspects, Phil did as much of the work as he could himself, including painting, sanding, and gardening.

“It was a lot of work but it’s very rewarding to see the house transformed from the state it was in when we bought it to the way it is now,” he says.

The gardens extend to a third of an acre. Image: Savills.

Phil and Simon, both 53, have decided the time is right to put Hillside House on the market. “Assuming the house sells we’re moving to a really nice new build in central Fife,” Phil explains. “I’ve enjoyed this but it will be nice not to have another huge renovation project.”

 

Hillside House is on sale with Savills for offers over £475,000.

