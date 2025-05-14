‘Exceptional’ Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has £200k cut from asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Exceptional’ Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has £200k cut from asking price

Inchmartine House near Inchture, which dates from 1740, was once home to the Sheriff of Perth.

By Lucy Scarlett
Inchmartine House.
Inchmartine House has gone up for sale near Inchture. Image: Rettie

An “exceptional” listed mansion in the Carse of Gowrie set on 8.5 acres of private land has now had £200,000 cut from its asking price.

Inchmartine House is an A-listed Georgian home located just over a mile outside Inchture.

The property dates from 1740 but has undergone several renovations.

The home was originally gifted to David, Earl of Huntingdon, by his brother, William the Lion.

It later belonged to John de Inchmartine, who became Sheriff of Perth.

The house originally went up for sale last year for £1.1 million, but has now had just over £200,000 knocked off its asking price.

Inchmartine House.
The entrance hall. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Dining room. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Reception room. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Family room. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
The kitchen. Image: Rettie

The house and its annexe have space for up to nine bedrooms and there are several reception rooms.

Described as “generous and well-proportioned” accommodation, marketing agent Rettie says it needs “substantial upgrading and modernisation”.

A sweeping driveway leads to a turning circle, and stone pillars mark the entrance to the grand home.

The ground floor comprises a study, a family room, a dining room, a kitchen, a WC, and a wine cellar.

Inchmartine House.
Library. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
The games room. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Period staircase. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Double bedroom. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Family bathroom. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Another double bedroom. Image: Rettie

A period staircase leads to the first floor, which has the main bedroom with an en-suite, a drawing room, a reception space, a library, and two double bedrooms.

The second floor has a games room, a family bathroom, and three further double bedrooms.

The third floor comprises two attic rooms, a store room, and a studio.

The annexe building is fitted with a kitchen, a sitting room, and two double bedrooms.

Inchmartine House.
Secluded gardens. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Driveway. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Former antique shop. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Annexe kitchen. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Annexe bedroom. Image: Rettie
Inchmartine House.
Annexe living room. Image: Rettie

Inchmartine House spans approximately 10,390 sq ft and has retained many of its original period features.

The large gardens offer privacy and include a former antique studio and detached timber barn.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £895,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes has been put up for sale.

Conversation