‘Exceptional’ Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has £200k cut from asking price

An “exceptional” listed mansion in the Carse of Gowrie set on 8.5 acres of private land has now had £200,000 cut from its asking price.

Inchmartine House is an A-listed Georgian home located just over a mile outside Inchture.

The property dates from 1740 but has undergone several renovations.

The home was originally gifted to David, Earl of Huntingdon, by his brother, William the Lion.

It later belonged to John de Inchmartine, who became Sheriff of Perth.

The house originally went up for sale last year for £1.1 million, but has now had just over £200,000 knocked off its asking price.

The house and its annexe have space for up to nine bedrooms and there are several reception rooms.

Described as “generous and well-proportioned” accommodation, marketing agent Rettie says it needs “substantial upgrading and modernisation”.

A sweeping driveway leads to a turning circle, and stone pillars mark the entrance to the grand home.

The ground floor comprises a study, a family room, a dining room, a kitchen, a WC, and a wine cellar.

A period staircase leads to the first floor, which has the main bedroom with an en-suite, a drawing room, a reception space, a library, and two double bedrooms.

The second floor has a games room, a family bathroom, and three further double bedrooms.

The third floor comprises two attic rooms, a store room, and a studio.

The annexe building is fitted with a kitchen, a sitting room, and two double bedrooms.

Inchmartine House spans approximately 10,390 sq ft and has retained many of its original period features.

The large gardens offer privacy and include a former antique studio and detached timber barn.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £895,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes has been put up for sale.