11 homes with great views in Stirling and Stirlingshire for sale

From views of the Wallace Monument to stunning lochs, Stirling has some beautiful properties on offer.

Woodend near Stirling.
Woodend has great views of the Wallace Monument. Image: Savills
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Many Stirling and Stirlingshire properties on the market boast stunning views.

From the Wallace Monument to rolling hills, Stirling Castle to picturesque lochs, buyers are spoiled for choice.

Here are 11 homes in Stirling and Stirlingshire with magnificent views.

The Pines, Cambuskenneth

The owner of The Pines can enjoy views of the Wallace Monument. Image: Halliday Homes
The property comes with a garden. Image: Halliday Homes

This villa on Ladysneuk Road has splendid views of the historic Wallace Monument.

Located in Cambuskenneth, the five-bedroom house is near the River Forth and open countryside.

The Pines is on the market for offers over £810,000.

Altskeith, Loch Ard

Altskeith , between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard, is for sale.
Altskeith lies between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard. Image: Savills
Loch Ard is on the doorstep of the property. Image: Savills

Altskeith is a country house next to Loch Ard.

The property is said to have “unrivalled views” and comes with a boathouse, jetty and beach.

It is currently operating as a wedding venue and a hotel, but could also be a residence.

Altskeith has an asking price of £2,150,000.

Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan

Pullar Memorial Park is opposite. Image: Savills
The house has ‘elevated views’ of Stirling Castle. Image: Savills
The Wallace Monument can also be seen from the property. Image: Savills

125 Henderson Street has an asking price of £925,000.

The B-listed family house has views of Pullar Memorial Park, Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

It was refurbished in 2023 and the basement has potential to be converted into a living space.

Strathvenue, Callander

One side of the house has an ‘expansive’ garden. Image: Clyde Property
Hills and trees make for great views. Image: Clyde Property

Strathvenue in Callander is a three-bedroom home with a large garden.

Agent Clyde Property says the house is set against a “dramatic backdrop of the Trossachs” and is in a “spectacular setting”.

The Leny Road property is on the market for £368,000.

Stroneslaney Farmhouse, Strathyre

Stroneslay Farmhouse is in the Strathyre Forrest. Image: Savills
The ‘picturesque’ river is at the bottom of the property. Image: Savills

Located in the Strathyre Forest, this 18th-century home boasts “dramatic and panoramic views” of the glen.

It looks over the River Balvaig and has almost an acre of gardens.

Stroneslaney Farmhouse is asking for offers over £625,000.

Woodend, Stirling

Woodend. Image: Savills
Woodend. Image: Savills

Woodend is thought to date back to the late 1800s and has been transformed into a six-bedroom family home.

It is described as having a “beautiful outlook to Wallace Monument and Ochil Hills”.

Offers over £1,200,000 are being sought for the Craigmill home.

Na Lagan, Loch Ard

Loch views for Na Lagan. Image: Savills
Scenic views surround the house. Image: Savills

Built in 1995, this five-bedroom property looks over Loch Ard.

It comes with a boat house, private jetty, a summer house and its very own clock house.

Na Lagan is currently under offer and is being sold for £1,600,000.

The Coorie, Balquidder

The Coorie is by Loch Voil. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The home is surrounded by countryside. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The Coorie is surrounded by woodland and has views over the beautiful Loch Voil.

This Balquidder home promises “extensive” gardens and open-plan living.

Offers over £670,000 are being sought for this four-bedroom home.

Dippin Lodge, Buchlyvie

Hills surround Dippin Lodge. Image: Fine & Country
This property has views over the Carse of Stirling. Image: Fine & Country

Dippin Lodge featured on television last year when it was viewed by TV presenter Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country.

The Buchlyvie home has splendid views of the surrounding countryside.

Its asking price was recently reduced to £725,000.

Old Ballikinrain House, Balfron

Old Ballikinrain House from the air. Image: Savills

For a “superb outlook over the Campsie Fells”, look no further than Old Ballikinrain House.

The Balfron estate is 80 acres in size and has a gate lodge, coach house and equestrian facilities.

Offers over £2,950,000 are being sought.

134 Bannockburn Road, Bannockburn

View of 134 Bannockburn Road. Image: Aberdeen Considine
It has ‘outstanding views’. Image: Aberdeen Considine

Agent Aberdeen Considine says this home has “outstanding views as far as the Ochil Hills, Wallace Monument and to the side Stirling Castle”.

The property offers three to four bedrooms and would suit a family or professional couple.

The asking price is £325,000.

