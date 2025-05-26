11 Dundee homes with the best views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 Dundee homes with the best views for sale

From apartments on the edge of the River Tay to family homes with golf course views, the city has a number of properties available with stunning outlooks.

The view from a penthouse apartment on Dundee's Riverside Drive. Image: Your Move
The view from a penthouse apartment on Dundee's Riverside Drive. Image: Your Move
By Ellidh Aitken

Several homes across Dundee offering stunning views are up for sale.

Many look out across the River Tay and beyond, while others make the most of the countryside, nearby golf courses and historical landmarks.

The properties range from penthouse apartments to converted period properties and modern homes.

The Courier has rounded up 11 homes for sale in Dundee with some of the best views.

Riverside Drive, Dundee

The flat is in the Riverside Drive development. Image: Rettie
The view of the Tay Rail Bridge. Image: Rettie

This apartment on Dundee’s Riverside Drive benefits from a south-east facing balcony looking out over the River Tay.

The waterfront home has two bedrooms and a modern interior.

It is on the market with Rettie for offers over £270,000.

Hill Street, Broughty Ferry

The home on Hill Street. Image: Verdala
The view from the garden. Image: Verdala

Craighall has views across Broughty Ferry and towards the River Tay from its conservatory and garden.

The property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Verdala is marketing the property for sale for offers over £695,000.

Ralston Road, Broughty Ferry

The Broughty Ferry home. Image: Verdala
The view is framed by large windows. Image: Verdala

Bendochy on Broughty Ferry’s Ralston Road boasts a living room with large windows framing the views of the River Tay.

The five-bedroom property blends “modern touches with timeless elegance”, according to agent Verdala.

The home is on the market for offers over £650,000.

Falkland Crescent, Broughty Ferry

The property overlooks Broughty Ferry. Image: Harmony Homes
The view from the home. Image: Harmony Homes

This modern home was built in 2016 and looks out across Broughty Ferry.

The living area has floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the view, while an outdoor patio also provides space to enjoy the setting.

The property is up for sale with Harmony Homes for offers over £420,000.

Riverside Drive, Dundee

The penthouse is on Riverside Drive. Image: Your Move
The two-storey penthouse has enviable views of the River Tay. Image: Your Move

The penthouse apartment sits on the top floor of Dundee’s Riverside Drive development.

It features a full-width, south-facing balcony, which provides panoramic views of the river below, and is set over two floors.

The flat is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £400,000.

Collingwood Place, Broughty Ferry

The home overlooks the Tay Estuary. Image: Verdala
The garden makes the most of the coastal setting. Image: Verdala

This home on the edge of Broughty Ferry’s shoreline has uninterrupted, panoramic views of the Tay Estuary and is designed to make the most of its coastal setting.

The property has wrap-around terracing, while a conservatory also extends the indoor living space into the garden.

The home is up for sale with Verdala for offers over £399,000.

Upper Constitution Street, Dundee

The Dundee home has a large balcony. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The property looks out across Dundee. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The five-bedroom villa enjoys views across Dundee and towards the Tay Road Bridge from its balcony.

The family home has been recently refurbished inside.

It is on the market for offers over £375,000 with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Golf View, Dundee

The home is situated next to Ballumbie Golf Course. Image: Verdala
The home has views of the golf course. Image: Verdala

This home on the outskirts of Dundee boasts views across Ballumbie Castle golf course and offers “an enviable blend of contemporary design and rural charm”.

It has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Verdala is marketing the property for offers over £349,000.

Shaftesbury Place, Dundee

The flat is on Shaftesbury Place in the West End. Image: Verdala
The view of the rail bridge. Image: Verdala

The second-floor apartment in the city’s West End has an elevated position with views over the River Tay.

The three-bedroom flat has large windows to enjoy the view and traditional features.

The home is up for sale with Verdala for offers over £225,000.

South Victoria Dock Road, Dundee

The flat is on South Victoria Dock Road. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
It looks out onto the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

This two-bedroom apartment overlooks the HMS Unicorn and has further views of the River Tay.

The fourth-floor flat has floor-to-ceiling French doors in the living room, offering uninterrupted views of the ship as well as the harbour area and Dundee Law.

It is on the market for a fixed price of £200,000 with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Roseangle, Dundee

The flat is on Roseangle in the West End of Dundee. Image: Gilson Gray
The flat looks out onto the River Tay. Image: Gilson Gray

This two-bedroom apartment forms part of a converted period villa in the city’s West End.

The home has views towards Riverside Drive and the River Tay.

The flat is up for sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £199,995.

