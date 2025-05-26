11 Dundee homes with the best views for sale

Several homes across Dundee offering stunning views are up for sale.

Many look out across the River Tay and beyond, while others make the most of the countryside, nearby golf courses and historical landmarks.

The properties range from penthouse apartments to converted period properties and modern homes.

The Courier has rounded up 11 homes for sale in Dundee with some of the best views.

Riverside Drive, Dundee

This apartment on Dundee’s Riverside Drive benefits from a south-east facing balcony looking out over the River Tay.

The waterfront home has two bedrooms and a modern interior.

It is on the market with Rettie for offers over £270,000.

Hill Street, Broughty Ferry

Craighall has views across Broughty Ferry and towards the River Tay from its conservatory and garden.

The property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Verdala is marketing the property for sale for offers over £695,000.

Ralston Road, Broughty Ferry

Bendochy on Broughty Ferry’s Ralston Road boasts a living room with large windows framing the views of the River Tay.

The five-bedroom property blends “modern touches with timeless elegance”, according to agent Verdala.

The home is on the market for offers over £650,000.

Falkland Crescent, Broughty Ferry

This modern home was built in 2016 and looks out across Broughty Ferry.

The living area has floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the view, while an outdoor patio also provides space to enjoy the setting.

The property is up for sale with Harmony Homes for offers over £420,000.

Riverside Drive, Dundee

The penthouse apartment sits on the top floor of Dundee’s Riverside Drive development.

It features a full-width, south-facing balcony, which provides panoramic views of the river below, and is set over two floors.

The flat is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £400,000.

Collingwood Place, Broughty Ferry

This home on the edge of Broughty Ferry’s shoreline has uninterrupted, panoramic views of the Tay Estuary and is designed to make the most of its coastal setting.

The property has wrap-around terracing, while a conservatory also extends the indoor living space into the garden.

The home is up for sale with Verdala for offers over £399,000.

Upper Constitution Street, Dundee

The five-bedroom villa enjoys views across Dundee and towards the Tay Road Bridge from its balcony.

The family home has been recently refurbished inside.

It is on the market for offers over £375,000 with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Golf View, Dundee

This home on the outskirts of Dundee boasts views across Ballumbie Castle golf course and offers “an enviable blend of contemporary design and rural charm”.

It has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Verdala is marketing the property for offers over £349,000.

Shaftesbury Place, Dundee

The second-floor apartment in the city’s West End has an elevated position with views over the River Tay.

The three-bedroom flat has large windows to enjoy the view and traditional features.

The home is up for sale with Verdala for offers over £225,000.

South Victoria Dock Road, Dundee

This two-bedroom apartment overlooks the HMS Unicorn and has further views of the River Tay.

The fourth-floor flat has floor-to-ceiling French doors in the living room, offering uninterrupted views of the ship as well as the harbour area and Dundee Law.

It is on the market for a fixed price of £200,000 with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Roseangle, Dundee

This two-bedroom apartment forms part of a converted period villa in the city’s West End.

The home has views towards Riverside Drive and the River Tay.

The flat is up for sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £199,995.