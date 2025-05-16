Fife country home with decked terrace, hot tub and stunning sunset views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife country home with decked terrace, hot tub and stunning sunset views for sale

Tarskavaig in Radernie, near Cupar, is on the market for offers over £900,000.

By Finn Nixon
Tarskavaig in Fife, between St Andrews and Leuchars.
Tarskavaig in Fife features a hot tub. Image: Savills

A “bespoke” and contemporary country house hosting a Fife B&B has gone on the market.

Tarskavaig at Radernie is near Peat Inn, between St Andrews and Leven.

Built in 2015, the home has seven bedrooms over a bright layout and a one-bedroom flat above a double garage.

Five of these bedrooms are currently used as part of the B&B business.

It also has a hot tub and provides stunning sunset views of the surrounding countryside.

The front of the house. Image: Savills
An aerial shot shows the property’s setting. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the house. Image: Savills
Tarskavaig is in the Fife countryside. Image: Savills
The entrance to the property. Image: Savills

One of the bedrooms features a balcony overlooking fields, with three ground-floor bedrooms complemented by a further three on the upper floor.

A decked patio hosting a barbecue and a hot tub are also located outside the living room.

Kitchen has breakfast bar and wine fridge

Tarskavaig offers a bright layout centred around a hall, with a living space and the ground-floor bedrooms either side.

The hall is accessed via a tiled porch below a Velux window and a glazed partition.

It leads to a combined living room, dining room and sunroom, which has windows on three sides.

The sunroom area has a fuel stove, a vaulted ceiling with beams, and a door leading to a decked terrace and an outside kitchen.

Saloon-style swing doors also lead to the indoor kitchen.

The porch. Image: Savills
The living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The outside kitchen. Image: Savills
The principal suite. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills

It features both wooden and white acrylic surfaces, colourful glass tiles, a Rangemaster stove with a gas hob and a built-in fridge.

Special features of the kitchen also include a breakfast bar and a wine fridge.

Meanwhile, there is a stable door at the rear of the home and a utility room hosting a dishwasher, a sink and a fridge freezer.

At the back of the hall is a bending corridor, which has a toilet and several integrated cupboards.

Two of the bedrooms are also off this corridor and both host en-suite shower rooms.

A third bedroom is off the hall and has a wardrobe with mirrored doors and a shower room.

Balcony features ornate railings

The upper floor of the property features Velux windows, a landing and the home’s main bedroom.

This principal bedroom has a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

French doors also lead to a balcony featuring ornate metal railings.

The landing. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A shower room. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
The balcony with ornate railings. Image: Savills

This bedroom hosts a sitting area, and an en-suite shower room.

Meanwhile, another bedroom features a double Velux window and integrated wardrobes with mirrored doors.

It also has a Jacuzzi bath and a shower.

An area of the house currently used by the B&B’s owners has two additional bedrooms.

Sweeping gravel driveway leads to Fife home

The property also comes with a double garage, which has wooden garage doors at the front and a glazed door at the back.

It hosts fitted work benches, an independent office space and a laundry room.

A one-bedroom flat is also above the garage.

It features a kitchen with a balcony, a bedroom and a shower room.

Tarskavaig is also complemented by a 0.34-acre garden and a sweeping gravel driveway, which leads to a parking area for eight cars.

A curved lawn is bordered by floors. Image: Savills
A sweeping driveway leads to a parking area. Image: Savills
The double garage. Image: Savills
The interior of the flat. Image: Savills
The interior of the flat. Image: Savills
The hot tub and barbecue. Image: Savills
Sunset views from the house. Image: Savills

A curved lawn is also bordered by flowerbeds and a low wall.

An elevated decked terrace and a single garage located in a corner of the garden are other outdoor features of the property.

Tarskavaig is being marketed by Savills for offers over £900,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at an “exceptional” mansion in the Carse of Gowrie, which has gone up for sale.

