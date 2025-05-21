Fife organisation looks back on a year of helping to tackle homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Articles

Fife organisation looks back on a year of helping to tackle homelessness

Opening the door to safe and ethical housing

In partnership with Trust in Fife
The FRPS help people across Fife with access to safe housing.
The FRPS help people across Fife with access to safe housing.

A year on, Trust in Fife looks back on a year full of achievements. Learn more and see if you or someone you know could use their services.

Trust in Fife looks back on 2024

Fife Private Rental Solutions (FPRS), an ethical letting agent, is part of Trust in Fife, a local housing and homelessness charity base in Fife. Last year, it launched its website.

Trust in Fife as an organisation was established on 2008, FPRS was established in 2023.

Trust in Fife is an organisation aiming to preventing homelessness and assist in providing access to sustainable accommodation in the Private Rented Sector. The organisation also supports tenants and landlords with problem solving solutions for any housing issues related to private rented properties.

Caroline McCall, chief executive office CEO of Trust in Fife, said: “FPRS strive to support both landlords and tenants, for tenants helping them to find solutions to sustain their tenancies within the private rented sector which in turn will prevent a tenant become homeless. For landlords, offering free advice and guidance and help with paperwork, supports landlords in keeping any additional legal and admin costs down and help FPRS support sustainment and prevent of homelessness.”

So, what’s has Trust in Fife been able to achieve over the past year?

FRPS has much to be proud of when looking back over the last year. Since 2008, Trust in Fife has bolstered its services that help people across Fife manage and/or access affordable and sustainable accommodation.

One of these being the Advanced Income Maximisation scheme, which looks at a full range of services designed to help both landlords and tenants – the Advanced Income Maximisation scheme can look at increasing the income of any client in a private let or looking to obtain a private let.

Ben Moffatt, Senior Housing consultant said: “Between April 2022 and April 2025, the Advanced Income Maximisation service assisted 110 clients. The clients were supported to either apply for additional benefits or any additional premiums to existing benefits. At the same time clients were assisted to request backdates to funds that were due. This resulted in backdated funds of £190,442.44 and a monthly increase of £55,925.92.”

The organisation has also assisted an estimated 121 landlords, with 11 supported by Letting Agency work and 110 supported by Trust in Fife’s ‘Prevent’ services, receiving advice & guidance in Private Rental Sector.

Over the last year the organisation has also worked to update its website. Caroline said: “We are now advertising through the website as to which properties we are taking through the market to rental. Additionally, we are advertising costs to landlords at a reduced rate for services including managing properties, preparing notices to leave, one-off tasks, paperwork checks and more.”

Trust in Fife responds to changing legislation

In its dedication to prevent homelessness, Trust in Fife works with tenants using services like the Advanced Income Maximisation Scheme to help mitigate these costs.

Previous to March 2025, the housing market in the UK and Scotland saw a restriction of rent increases due to the Cost of Living Act. Now in March 2025, the Scottish government has ended that restriction. Landlords are now able to return their properties to ‘market level’ and some tenants are seeing a large increase in rent.

In its dedication to prevent homelessness, Trust in Fife works with tenants using services like the Advanced Income Maximisation Scheme to help mitigate these costs. The organisation also works with landlords to manage expectations and help them optimise profits without losing tenants.

Ben said:” Legislation regarding housing and the private rented sector, in Scotland continues to evolve. The new Housing (Scotland) bill will continue to bring about changes. The continued implementation can be complicated to understand and can lead to the landlord acting incorrectly. FPRS continues to support Landlords, Tenants and Agents by providing free, up to date, and uncomplicated housing advice regarding the PRS and how to stay compliant. This information will include setting up a tenancy, how to manage a tenancy, including repairs and rent increases or asking a tenant to leave.”

Caroline emphasised that the organisation seeks to help as many people as possible by providing temporary accommodation, housing support on a one-to-one basis, or by hosting workshops that foster independent living skills, money management, healthy cooking and living, and social inclusion.

One person who was helped by FRPS said:  “Honestly, I cannot suggest any improvements on what was an amazing experience that has left a very lasting impression on myself the team really went beyond to help me resolve my issue and some. I couldn’t be any more thankful.”

Can Trust in Fife help you during a housing emergency?

Are you or is someone you know in need of support? Are you interested in volunteering or learning more about preventing homelessness in Scotland? Learn more about Trust in Fife today.

More from Property

Clatto House near Blebocraigs, west of St Andrews. Image: Rettie
£2.75 million north-east Fife country home with billiards room and extensive gardens for sale
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design
Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground
The Control Tower
Chance to live in converted Perthshire WW2 control tower with roof terrace and 'sensational'…
Clare Meldrum has moved home eight times. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife house mover shares secrets: 'I’ve seen myself holding a wooden spoon and asking:…
Arbilot Meal Mill. Image: Kim Cessford.
Waterside Angus mill rescued from ruin and turned into stunning holiday home
3
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag
Keithock House, by Brechin, is on the market
Beautiful Angus mansion with cottages, stables and 70 acres of land hits market
Lochay Cottage in Killin
Chance to buy family home with 13-bedroom self-catering business near banks of Loch Tay
45 St Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
Lavish apartment inside former mansion home of famous Dunfermline family for sale
Woodend near Stirling.
11 homes with great views in Stirling and Stirlingshire for sale

Conversation