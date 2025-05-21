Fife organisation looks back on a year of helping to tackle homelessness

A year on, Trust in Fife looks back on a year full of achievements. Learn more and see if you or someone you know could use their services.

Trust in Fife looks back on 2024

Fife Private Rental Solutions (FPRS), an ethical letting agent, is part of Trust in Fife, a local housing and homelessness charity base in Fife. Last year, it launched its website.

Trust in Fife as an organisation was established on 2008, FPRS was established in 2023.

Trust in Fife is an organisation aiming to preventing homelessness and assist in providing access to sustainable accommodation in the Private Rented Sector. The organisation also supports tenants and landlords with problem solving solutions for any housing issues related to private rented properties.

Caroline McCall, chief executive office CEO of Trust in Fife, said: “FPRS strive to support both landlords and tenants, for tenants helping them to find solutions to sustain their tenancies within the private rented sector which in turn will prevent a tenant become homeless. For landlords, offering free advice and guidance and help with paperwork, supports landlords in keeping any additional legal and admin costs down and help FPRS support sustainment and prevent of homelessness.”

So, what’s has Trust in Fife been able to achieve over the past year?

FRPS has much to be proud of when looking back over the last year. Since 2008, Trust in Fife has bolstered its services that help people across Fife manage and/or access affordable and sustainable accommodation.

One of these being the Advanced Income Maximisation scheme, which looks at a full range of services designed to help both landlords and tenants – the Advanced Income Maximisation scheme can look at increasing the income of any client in a private let or looking to obtain a private let.

Ben Moffatt, Senior Housing consultant said: “Between April 2022 and April 2025, the Advanced Income Maximisation service assisted 110 clients. The clients were supported to either apply for additional benefits or any additional premiums to existing benefits. At the same time clients were assisted to request backdates to funds that were due. This resulted in backdated funds of £190,442.44 and a monthly increase of £55,925.92.”

The organisation has also assisted an estimated 121 landlords, with 11 supported by Letting Agency work and 110 supported by Trust in Fife’s ‘Prevent’ services, receiving advice & guidance in Private Rental Sector.

Over the last year the organisation has also worked to update its website. Caroline said: “We are now advertising through the website as to which properties we are taking through the market to rental. Additionally, we are advertising costs to landlords at a reduced rate for services including managing properties, preparing notices to leave, one-off tasks, paperwork checks and more.”

Trust in Fife responds to changing legislation

Previous to March 2025, the housing market in the UK and Scotland saw a restriction of rent increases due to the Cost of Living Act. Now in March 2025, the Scottish government has ended that restriction. Landlords are now able to return their properties to ‘market level’ and some tenants are seeing a large increase in rent.

In its dedication to prevent homelessness, Trust in Fife works with tenants using services like the Advanced Income Maximisation Scheme to help mitigate these costs. The organisation also works with landlords to manage expectations and help them optimise profits without losing tenants.

Ben said:” Legislation regarding housing and the private rented sector, in Scotland continues to evolve. The new Housing (Scotland) bill will continue to bring about changes. The continued implementation can be complicated to understand and can lead to the landlord acting incorrectly. FPRS continues to support Landlords, Tenants and Agents by providing free, up to date, and uncomplicated housing advice regarding the PRS and how to stay compliant. This information will include setting up a tenancy, how to manage a tenancy, including repairs and rent increases or asking a tenant to leave.”

Caroline emphasised that the organisation seeks to help as many people as possible by providing temporary accommodation, housing support on a one-to-one basis, or by hosting workshops that foster independent living skills, money management, healthy cooking and living, and social inclusion.

One person who was helped by FRPS said: “Honestly, I cannot suggest any improvements on what was an amazing experience that has left a very lasting impression on myself the team really went beyond to help me resolve my issue and some. I couldn’t be any more thankful.”

Can Trust in Fife help you during a housing emergency?

