‘Luxurious’ Angus family home a stone’s throw from new Monikie aquapark for sale

A “luxurious” family home in Angus just a stone’s throw from the new Monikie aquapark is up for sale.

The home on Granary Wynd in Monikie village sits on the edge of the country park.

It is also near the Angus beauty spot’s new £135,000 open-air inflatable aqua park, which opened earlier this month.

The five-bedroom detached home “ensures a luxurious, semi-rural lifestyle in a picturesque setting”, according to agent Thorntons.

The detached home is finished to a high standard and includes a living area, open-plan kitchen and reception space, five double bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a WC.

The main living room has dual-aspect windows which flood the space with natural light while French doors extend into the rear garden.

The room also benefits from a contemporary wood-burning stove.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and family room is the home’s centrepiece.

It spans the full depth of the property and also connects to the garden.

The kitchen area has a central island and is equipped with wood-toned cabinets and granite-style worktops.

There is also a neighbouring utility room and WC.

The four main bedrooms are on the first floor off a bright landing overlooking the reception hall and a large arched window.

Each room has a built-in wardrobe, and there are two en suites.

In addition, the principal bedroom offers an extra wardrobe and a Juliet balcony.

A fifth bedroom is on the ground floor and could alternatively be used as an office or sitting area.

The home also features a “luxurious” family bathroom.

Outside is a monoblock driveway with space for multiple cars alongside a double garage.

There is a mature garden to the front of the home as well as an enclosed garden to the rear with a lawn, patio and decked area.

It also comes with a shed and a summerhouse, both with electricity.

The home is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £495,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a pub in Brechin is for sale as its longstanding owners are set to retire.

And further afield in Fife, a country home with a decked terrace, hot tub and stunning sunset views is for sale.