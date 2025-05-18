Property Auchterarder home ‘within walking distance’ of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m Muirton Park is a modern five-bedroom villa that overlooks the Gleneagles Golf Course. By Lucy Scarlett May 18 2025, 7:00am May 18 2025, 7:00am Share Auchterarder home ‘within walking distance’ of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5246638/muirton-park-auchterarder-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Auchterarder property. Image: Clyde Property An Auchterarder home “within walking distance” of the Gleneagles Hotel has come onto the market for a seven-figure sum. Muirton Park is a modern five-bedroom villa that overlooks the famous Gleneagles Golf Course. The property sits on the edge of Auchterarder, just over a mile from the High Street. The home boasts countryside views from a private and manicured garden. An open plan layout features throughout the home, with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The ground floor comprises a kitchen, dining and living area with bi-folding doors opening to a terrace. The home at Muirton Park. Image: Clyde Property The rear of the property. Image: Clyde Property The garden. Image: Clyde Property The home in Auchterarder. Image: Clyde Property The property is next to Gleneagles golf courses. Image: Clyde Property Inside the impressive home. Image: Clyde Property The sitting area. Image: Clyde Property The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property The bedrooms are on the first floor. Image: Clyde Property One of the bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property There are five bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property One of the bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property A shower room. Image: Clyde Property Underfloor heating runs throughout the home, as marketing agent Clyde Property says it “has been constructed with energy efficiency in mind.” On the first floor are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. A separate staircase leads to the upper floor of an integral double garage with a further bedroom and private office. A spacious garden encircles the property with a timber fence offering privacy. It is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £1,150,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has had £200,000 cut from its asking price.
Conversation