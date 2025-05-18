Auchterarder home ‘within walking distance’ of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m

An Auchterarder home “within walking distance” of the Gleneagles Hotel has come onto the market for a seven-figure sum.

Muirton Park is a modern five-bedroom villa that overlooks the famous Gleneagles Golf Course.

The property sits on the edge of Auchterarder, just over a mile from the High Street.

The home boasts countryside views from a private and manicured garden.

An open plan layout features throughout the home, with high ceilings and plenty of natural light.

The ground floor comprises a kitchen, dining and living area with bi-folding doors opening to a terrace.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the home, as marketing agent Clyde Property says it “has been constructed with energy efficiency in mind.”

On the first floor are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A separate staircase leads to the upper floor of an integral double garage with a further bedroom and private office.

A spacious garden encircles the property with a timber fence offering privacy.

It is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £1,150,000.

