Auchterarder home ‘within walking distance’ of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Auchterarder home ‘within walking distance’ of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m

Muirton Park is a modern five-bedroom villa that overlooks the Gleneagles Golf Course.

By Lucy Scarlett
Auchterarder property Muirton Park is near the Gleneagles golf course.
The Auchterarder property. Image: Clyde Property

An Auchterarder home “within walking distance” of the Gleneagles Hotel has come onto the market for a seven-figure sum.

Muirton Park is a modern five-bedroom villa that overlooks the famous Gleneagles Golf Course.

The property sits on the edge of Auchterarder, just over a mile from the High Street.

The home boasts countryside views from a private and manicured garden.

An open plan layout features throughout the home, with high ceilings and plenty of natural light.

The ground floor comprises a kitchen, dining and living area with bi-folding doors opening to a terrace.

The home at Muirton Park. Image: Clyde Property
The rear of the property. Image: Clyde Property
The garden. Image: Clyde Property
The home in Auchterarder. Image: Clyde Property
The property is next to Gleneagles golf courses. Image: Clyde Property
Inside the impressive home. Image: Clyde Property
The sitting area. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The bedrooms are on the first floor. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
There are five bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property
A shower room. Image: Clyde Property

Underfloor heating runs throughout the home, as marketing agent Clyde Property says it “has been constructed with energy efficiency in mind.”

On the first floor are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A separate staircase leads to the upper floor of an integral double garage with a further bedroom and private office.

A spacious garden encircles the property with a timber fence offering privacy.

It is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £1,150,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has had £200,000 cut from its asking price.

More from Property

Fife home for sale
Modern home with incredible views across Fife and beyond for sale
Tarskavaig in Fife, between St Andrews and Leuchars.
Fife country home with decked terrace, hot tub and stunning sunset views for sale
Hillside House has been transformed by its owners. Image: Savills.
How couple restored iconic Blairgowrie hillside home to its full 1950s glory
Inchmartine House.
'Exceptional' Carse of Gowrie mansion on 8.5 acres of private land has £200k cut…
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening…
Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke.
Cellardyke home with spectacular Forth views is ESPC's most-viewed Fife listing in April
The bar.
Dundee home with 'unique' bar and games room up for sale
Altskeith , between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard, is for sale.
'Stunning' Stirlingshire wedding venue overlooking Loch Ard for sale
The Riverside Drive apartment offers stunning views of the River Tay. Image: Your Move
Dundee penthouse apartment with stunning River Tay views hits market
9
This home in Limekilns has a view over the Forth. Image: Strutt and Parker
11 homes with the best views for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife

Conversation