Modern home with incredible views across Fife and beyond for sale

A modern family home boasting incredible views across Fife and beyond is up for sale.

Hawthorns was built in 2009 and sits within a mile of Kennoway.

Most of the views can be seen from the open-plan kitchen and dining room, thanks to its full-height south-facing windows.

There are also windows by the sink and a food preparation area that offers the eye-catching scenery.

The kitchen includes a central island with breakfast bar and induction hob, as well as integrated appliances and two separate warming drawers.

A partition wall separates the dining area from the snug, which comes with a double-sided log burner.

Next to the snug is the sunroom, which offers panoramic views of the area.

One of the five bedrooms, currently used as a studio, is found on the ground floor. A shower room sits beside it.

Beyond the staircase is a utility/boot room which has a door leading out to the back of the house.

Next door is the gym/games room, once a garage, with a full-length wall of enclosed storage space.

At the top of the stairs is the impressive sitting room which offers the best views from the house, with a door opening onto a balcony.

The main bedroom suite has a triple-aspect outlook to the south, east and north.

It has its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with both a bath and a separate shower.

The three further bedrooms on this level share the family bathroom, which also has a bath and a separate shower.

The gardens and grounds at Hawthorns extend to about 0.89 acres, and includes wildflower and tree gardens.

From the house, you can view a number of landmarks including Lomond Hills and Bass Rock.

Hawthorns is being marketed by Savills for offers over £725,000.

