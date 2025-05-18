Modern home with incredible views across Fife and beyond for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern home with incredible views across Fife and beyond for sale

Hawthorns, a mile from Kennoway, boasts views towards the Firth of Forth.

By Ben MacDonald
Fife home for sale
Hawthorns is up for sale. Image: Savills

A modern family home boasting incredible views across Fife and beyond is up for sale.

Hawthorns was built in 2009 and sits within a mile of Kennoway.

Most of the views can be seen from the open-plan kitchen and dining room, thanks to its full-height south-facing windows.

There are also windows by the sink and a food preparation area that offers the eye-catching scenery.

The kitchen includes a central island with breakfast bar and induction hob, as well as integrated appliances and two separate warming drawers.

The main entrance. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen comes with fitted appliances. Image: Savills
Plenty of dining space. Image: Savills
The room allows views across the area. Image: Savills

A partition wall separates the dining area from the snug, which comes with a double-sided log burner.

Next to the snug is the sunroom, which offers panoramic views of the area.

One of the five bedrooms, currently used as a studio, is found on the ground floor. A shower room sits beside it.

Beyond the staircase is a utility/boot room which has a door leading out to the back of the house.

Next door is the gym/games room, once a garage, with a full-length wall of enclosed storage space.

The snug. Image: Savills
The sunroom. Image: Savills
The fifth bedroom is currently used as a studio. Image: Savills
The gym/games room. Image: Savills

At the top of the stairs is the impressive sitting room which offers the best views from the house, with a door opening onto a balcony.

The main bedroom suite has a triple-aspect outlook to the south, east and north.

It has its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with both a bath and a separate shower.

An aerial view of the property. Image: Savills
Panoramic views. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
A comfortable landing. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
Views from the balcony. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Savills

The three further bedrooms on this level share the family bathroom, which also has a bath and a separate shower.

The gardens and grounds at Hawthorns extend to about 0.89 acres, and includes wildflower and tree gardens.

From the house, you can view a number of landmarks including Lomond Hills and Bass Rock.

The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
The fourth bedroom. Image: Savills
The bathroom. Image: Savills
The wildflower garden. Image: Savills
The tree garden. Image: Savills
The gardens and grounds at Hawthorns extend to around 0.89 acres. Image: Savills
The Lomond Hills are visible from the house. Image: Savills
Views of Bass Rock. Image: Savills

Hawthorns is being marketed by Savills for offers over £725,000.

Elsewhere, a “bespoke” and contemporary country house hosting a Fife B&B has gone on the market.

