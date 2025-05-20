Beautiful Angus mansion with cottages, stables and 70 acres of land hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Angus mansion with cottages, stables and 70 acres of land hits market

Keithock House, just north of Brechin, is on the market for £1.7 million.

By Ben MacDonald
Keithock House, by Brechin, is on the market
Keithock House is up for sale. Image: Savills

A beautiful Angus mansion that comes with cottages, stables and nearly 70 acres of land has gone up for sale.

Keithock House sits at the heart of a small residential estate just north of Brechin.

On the market for £1.7 million, the B-listed property also comes with walled gardens, woods and a field.

The gates to the driveway of the estate sit between a pair of stone-built lodges.

The front door opens to an outer hall with cornicing, while the inner hallway has a stone hanging staircase, two Doric columns and a wood-burning stove.

The entrance gate. Image: Savills
The driveway. Image: Savills
The mansion sits just north of Brechin. Image: Savills
The house is surrounded by greenery. Image: Savills
The front entrance. Image: Savills

The double-aspect drawing room has a fireplace and pocket doors that open into the music room.

Opposite is a library with an ornate fireplace, wall lights and a shelved press.

The dining room has a marble fireplace and stone dating back to 1680 over a door which links to the kitchen.

The hallway with Doric columns. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The library. Image: Savills
The music room benefits from a fireplace. Image: Savills
Plenty of space in the dining room. Image: Savills

The kitchen has fitted units with wooden worktops, a central island unit and Amtico flooring.

Nearby is a walk-in cupboard and a cloakroom with fitted cupboards and a separate WC.

A back hall connects to the kitchen and has stairs to a store.

The ground floor is completed by a laundry room, a pantry, an office, a freezer room, a sauna and a wine cellar.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The billiards room. Image: Savills

Eight of the bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

There are also two bathrooms, a billiards room and a balcony.

The ninth bedroom, as well as a playroom, sits on the top floor.

The first-floor landing. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The dressing room. Image: Savills
There are nine bedrooms in the house. Image: Savills
The bathroom. Image: Savills
One of eight bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Savills
There is a ninth bedroom on the top floor. Image: Savills

To the side of the house is a walled garden with fruit and apple trees, a tennis court, lawns and a Victorian greenhouse.

On the other side of the house are paved seating areas and a stretch of lawn leading down to the Keithock Water and woods beyond.

There are three two-storey cottages next to the house.

An aerial view of the house and surrounding land. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The garden is bordered by walls and trees. Image: Savills
The garden features a Victorian greenhouse. Image: Savills
There are three cottages beside the house. Image: Savills
The house is surrounded by 70 acres of land. Image: Savills
There is access to Keithock Water from the house. Image: Savills

The Old Laundry House has three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining room and a sitting room on the top floor.

The two other cottages are part of the stone-built stable block, which is arranged around a courtyard with a doocot over an entrance archway.

Both of these cottages come with two bedrooms.

Keithock House is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.7m.

Elsewhere in Angus, a “luxurious” family home just a stone’s throw from the new Monikie aquapark is up for sale.

