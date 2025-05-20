Beautiful Angus mansion with cottages, stables and 70 acres of land hits market

A beautiful Angus mansion that comes with cottages, stables and nearly 70 acres of land has gone up for sale.

Keithock House sits at the heart of a small residential estate just north of Brechin.

On the market for £1.7 million, the B-listed property also comes with walled gardens, woods and a field.

The gates to the driveway of the estate sit between a pair of stone-built lodges.

The front door opens to an outer hall with cornicing, while the inner hallway has a stone hanging staircase, two Doric columns and a wood-burning stove.

The double-aspect drawing room has a fireplace and pocket doors that open into the music room.

Opposite is a library with an ornate fireplace, wall lights and a shelved press.

The dining room has a marble fireplace and stone dating back to 1680 over a door which links to the kitchen.

The kitchen has fitted units with wooden worktops, a central island unit and Amtico flooring.

Nearby is a walk-in cupboard and a cloakroom with fitted cupboards and a separate WC.

A back hall connects to the kitchen and has stairs to a store.

The ground floor is completed by a laundry room, a pantry, an office, a freezer room, a sauna and a wine cellar.

Eight of the bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

There are also two bathrooms, a billiards room and a balcony.

The ninth bedroom, as well as a playroom, sits on the top floor.

To the side of the house is a walled garden with fruit and apple trees, a tennis court, lawns and a Victorian greenhouse.

On the other side of the house are paved seating areas and a stretch of lawn leading down to the Keithock Water and woods beyond.

There are three two-storey cottages next to the house.

The Old Laundry House has three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining room and a sitting room on the top floor.

The two other cottages are part of the stone-built stable block, which is arranged around a courtyard with a doocot over an entrance archway.

Both of these cottages come with two bedrooms.

Keithock House is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.7m.

