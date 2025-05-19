Lavish apartment inside former mansion home of famous Dunfermline family for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lavish apartment inside former mansion home of famous Dunfermline family for sale

The C-listed villa at St Leonards Hill, dating from 1871, once belonged to the mother of a world-renowned linen magnate.

By Neil Henderson
45 St Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
The mansion at St Leonards Hill in Dunfermline. Image: Rettie

A lavish apartment inside the former mansion home of a famous Dunfermline family has gone up for sale.

The C-listed villa at St Leonards Hill on Queensferry Road, dating from 1871, was once the home of Maria Beveridge, the mother of 19th-century linen magnate Erskine Beveridge II.

The family’s firm, Erskine Beveridge & Co, was world-renowned for its products and had bases across the globe.

The building is now split into luxury apartments but retains many nods to its past.

C-listed stone villa at St Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
The building is C-listed. Image: Rettie
Lavishly decorated and spacious reception hall.
The lavishly decorated apartment. Image: Rettie
Another view of the large reception hall.
The house currently has a snooker table. Image: Rettie
Large lounge with many period features.
The large lounge. Image: Rettie
A stone fire place is the the centrepiece of the main living room.
The feature fireplace. Image: Rettie

Access to the split-level flat is via a grand entrance, which leads to a large, glass-ceilinged reception hall on the first floor, with ornate original cornicing and period features.

This leads to a spacious main wooden-panelled living space complete with a marble surround feature fireplace.

The fully fitted modern kitchen and a formal dining room with bay window are perfect for entertaining.

Dining room decorated to an impeccable standard.
The dining room. Image: Rettie
Principal bedroom.
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The stunning bay window in the maim bedroom.
The stunning bay window in the main bedroom. Image: Rettie

Also on this floor is the main bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

It also has a south-facing bay window offering wide-reaching views across Fife and the three Forth bridges.

In addition, there are two more double-sized bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.

Family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
Second double bedroom features a four poster bed.
A four-poster bed in one of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Sweeping double staircase leading to the second floor.
The sweeping double staircase. Image: Rettie
The grand main entrance to 45 St Leonards Hill in Dunfermline.
The grand main entrance. Image: Rettie
Private drive and grounds to 45 St Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
The driveway. Image: Rettie

A grand double staircase, complete with decorative bannisters, leads to a fourth double bedroom and a separate bathroom.

The property, which is lavishly decorated throughout, also comes with a private drive and grounds.

The home is on the market with Rettie for offers over £465,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at some of the homes with the best views for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife.

