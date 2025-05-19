Lavish apartment inside former mansion home of famous Dunfermline family for sale

A lavish apartment inside the former mansion home of a famous Dunfermline family has gone up for sale.

The C-listed villa at St Leonards Hill on Queensferry Road, dating from 1871, was once the home of Maria Beveridge, the mother of 19th-century linen magnate Erskine Beveridge II.

The family’s firm, Erskine Beveridge & Co, was world-renowned for its products and had bases across the globe.

The building is now split into luxury apartments but retains many nods to its past.

Access to the split-level flat is via a grand entrance, which leads to a large, glass-ceilinged reception hall on the first floor, with ornate original cornicing and period features.

This leads to a spacious main wooden-panelled living space complete with a marble surround feature fireplace.

The fully fitted modern kitchen and a formal dining room with bay window are perfect for entertaining.

Also on this floor is the main bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

It also has a south-facing bay window offering wide-reaching views across Fife and the three Forth bridges.

In addition, there are two more double-sized bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.

A grand double staircase, complete with decorative bannisters, leads to a fourth double bedroom and a separate bathroom.

The property, which is lavishly decorated throughout, also comes with a private drive and grounds.

The home is on the market with Rettie for offers over £465,000.

