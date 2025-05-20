Chance to buy family home with 13-bedroom self-catering business near banks of Loch Tay

A Killin family home with a “thriving and well-equipped hospitality business” has come on the market.

Lochay Cottage is a detached four-bedroom house located in Glen Lochay.

It is being sold alongside The House at Bridge of Lochay, a 13-bedroom self-catering business.

A separate lodge with development potential is also included.

Offers in the region of £1.7m are being sought for the Aberfeldy Road properties.

Estate agent McEwan Fraser Legal describes it as an “exceptional opportunity”.

The listing reads: “Beautifully positioned at the head of Loch Tay in the sought-after and bustling tourist town of Killin, the property is nestled in the scenic Glen Lochay.

“It enjoys a peaceful setting on the outskirts of the village, yet remains only a short stroll from Killin’s vibrant centre, with its popular restaurants, shops and outdoor attractions.

“The unique location offers the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and town convenience, making it ideal for both family life and business use.”

Lochay Cottage has four bedrooms

Lochay Cottage, where the owners reside, has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

The kitchen has high-end integrated appliances and a breakfast island, while the living room has a log-burning stove and direct access to the grounds.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. These are served by a family bathroom.

The master suite includes a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

At ground level is one bedroom, a shower room and a utility room.

House at Bridge of Lochay benefits from repeat guests

The House at Bridge of Lochay is described as a “long-established and highly regarded self-catering business”.

It dates back to 1765 and used to be a coaching inn.

There are 13 letting rooms, a hot tub, sauna, games room and a dedicated cinema room.

It is suitable for group bookings and family holidays.

The business is said to appeal to tourists and outdoor enthusiasts due to its “spectacular location” and “vast array of natural attractions”.

The listing reads: “From walking and cycling trails to water sports, Munro bagging, and scenic drives, the surrounding area is a paradise for those seeking adventure or relaxation in the great outdoors.

“Its prime position on the Rob Roy Way further enhances its appeal.”

A detached lodge is also in the grounds.

This could be used to expand the business or diversify accommodation options, subject to planning permission.

