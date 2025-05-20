Chance to buy family home with 13-bedroom self-catering business near banks of Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to buy family home with 13-bedroom self-catering business near banks of Loch Tay

Lochay Cottage and its associated self-catering business The House at Bridge of Lochay are up for sale.

By Isla Glen
Lochay Cottage in Killin
Lochay Cottage in Killin. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A Killin family home with a “thriving and well-equipped hospitality business” has come on the market.

Lochay Cottage is a detached four-bedroom house located in Glen Lochay.

It is being sold alongside The House at Bridge of Lochay, a 13-bedroom self-catering business.

A separate lodge with development potential is also included.

Offers in the region of £1.7m are being sought for the Aberfeldy Road properties.

Estate agent McEwan Fraser Legal describes it as an “exceptional opportunity”.

Countryside surrounds the property. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Lochay Cottage is a “beautifully maintained home”. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The garden area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The listing reads: “Beautifully positioned at the head of Loch Tay in the sought-after and bustling tourist town of Killin, the property is nestled in the scenic Glen Lochay.

“It enjoys a peaceful setting on the outskirts of the village, yet remains only a short stroll from Killin’s vibrant centre, with its popular restaurants, shops and outdoor attractions.

“The unique location offers the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and town convenience, making it ideal for both family life and business use.”

Lochay Cottage has four bedrooms

Lochay Cottage, where the owners reside, has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

The kitchen has high-end integrated appliances and a breakfast island, while the living room has a log-burning stove and direct access to the grounds.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. These are served by a family bathroom.

The dining area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Inside the kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Open-plan living at Lochay Cottage. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
One of the bedrooms. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
An upstairs bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The master suite includes a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

At ground level is one bedroom, a shower room and a utility room.

House at Bridge of Lochay benefits from repeat guests

The House at Bridge of Lochay is described as a “long-established and highly regarded self-catering business”.

It dates back to 1765 and used to be a coaching inn.

There are 13 letting rooms, a hot tub, sauna, games room and a dedicated cinema room.

It is suitable for group bookings and family holidays.

The business is said to appeal to tourists and outdoor enthusiasts due to its “spectacular location” and “vast array of natural attractions”.

The dining area in the self-catering accommodation. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A guest bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
There are 13 bedrooms in total. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The cinema room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Inside Bridge at Lochay. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The games room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A sauna is included. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The cinema room is perfect for groups and families. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The listing reads: “From walking and cycling trails to water sports, Munro bagging, and scenic drives, the surrounding area is a paradise for those seeking adventure or relaxation in the great outdoors.

“Its prime position on the Rob Roy Way further enhances its appeal.”

A detached lodge is also in the grounds.

This could be used to expand the business or diversify accommodation options, subject to planning permission.

Elsewhere in Killin, a couple have opened a new restaurant at the golf club.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

