Fife house mover shares secrets: ‘I’ve seen myself holding a wooden spoon and asking: Are you sure this has sentimental value?”

A Fife entrepreneur and serial flitter has set up a business to take the stress out of moving.

Anstruther-born Clare Meldrum has moved home no fewer than eight times in her adult life, to Dundee and then all over Fife. Being hyper-organised she never found moving home stressful – but noticed that others did.

“I’ve always been ridiculously organised,” she says. “I live in Kirkcaldy now. The guy I bought the house from only moved one street away and he said the move was the most stressful day of his life. I was so organised that I had my nails done and a massage the evening before I moved.”

It dawned on Clare that the effortless ease with which she could up sticks and move could be turned into a business.

“I kept a notebook for each move with everything I needed to do in it,” she continues. “When I was thinking about starting my business I gathered all the notebooks together and made a ‘how to’ on moving home.

“I thought I would write a ‘dummy’s guide to moving house’ people could use but then it just snowballed a bit and ended with me setting up a business.”

Home move planner

In spring last year Clare, 43, set up the Home Move Planner. The business covers everything from house moves to moving into a care or assisted living home and helping manage the estates of people’s loved ones once they’re gone.

Clare runs her business around a full time job as a project manager in the diabetes technology sector. “I work from home which makes it easier to work evenings and weekends on the business,” she says.

“My work have been really supportive and flexible. I’m hoping to move to a nine-day fortnight which will give me that little bit of extra time to build my business.

“At the moment I’ve no social life. All I do is work in my job and on my business but that’s okay because I love it.”

Bereavements

One of the most sensitive aspects of Clare’s work is the bereavement services she offers. When someone passes away she is often brought in to help clear out a home that might contain a lifetime of memories.

“You’re seeing people at the worst time of their life and they have to clear out their loved one’s house,” she says.

“Often they’ll say they’re ready then they’ll open the wardrobe, get a whiff of their mum’s perfume, and say they can’t do it. I’ll be there to help support and encourage them.

“Photos are the biggest thing. If they find a photo album they’ve got to sit down and go through it. I’ll just keep quietly working away in the background while they do that.

“I also help simplify things where I can. The photograph might have sentimental value but if the frame doesn’t it can go and you’ve made packing easier.”

Bringing people together

Another challenge can be where grieving relatives live far away: “You have situations where someone has passed away and some of the relatives live down south, or abroad,” Clare says.

“I’ll organise Zoom calls so everyone can help with going through the belongings and make sure nothing of note gets thrown away.

“I’ve seen myself holding a wooden spoon in front of the screen and asking, are you sure this has sentimental value?”

Frequently Clare comes across items of either sentimental or monetary value that were thought to have been lost years ago.

“I was helping clear an old house in Kinneswood and we found a wedding ring that had been lost for 20 years. In another home we found a ticket to the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.”

Clare doesn’t do any of the heavy lifting herself: “I’ve got removal companies and house clearance companies that I work with. I’ll bring in cleaners.

“I can also bring in auction houses to help sell anything valuable. And I hate waste so I’m always looking at what can be recycled and what can go to charity.

Recycling and reusing

“There was a clearance I was doing recently where there was a Raleigh bike in the garage. The owners were going to throw it out but it can go to charity and a child will get lots of use out of it.

“Another job I did was for the family of a lady who had passed away. She’d had cancer and had lots of beautiful wigs which went to charity. In her career she was an executive and she had lots of pristine business suits. They went to a charity that provides smart clothes for homeless people to wear to job interviews.”

Clare was shortlisted in the Young Business category for the Fife Chamber Awards, which took place on Friday. For her the most rewarding thing about her business is not the awards or the money.

“The most rewarding aspect is when you’re working with people who’ve been through loss and you really get to know the family. You end up sitting and crying with them.”

Clare’s Top 10 Tips for a Smooth House Move

1. Start Early

Begin planning as soon as your move is confirmed. A clear timeline helps reduce stress and keeps you on track.

2. Declutter Before You Pack

Only take what you truly need or love. Use this opportunity to donate, recycle, or sell anything that no longer serves you. (this will also save you money on moving costs!)

3. Book Trusted Professionals in Advance

Removal firms, cleaners, pet sitters – good ones get booked up quickly, especially during peak moving times.

4. Notify Important Contacts

Inform utility providers, banks, schools, and your GP about your new address to avoid disruption and missed mail.

5. Pack Smart

Label boxes by room and contents. Keep essentials (like tea, toilet roll, phone charger) in a separate ‘first night’ box.

6. Take Photos Before Dismantling

Snap pictures of how cables are plugged in, furniture is assembled, or ornaments are arranged. It’ll save time later.

7. Keep Documents Safe

Store passports, legal papers, contracts and important info in a folder you carry with you – not in the moving van.

8. Make a Floor Plan

Knowing where furniture will go in advance avoids headaches and heavy lifting on moving day.

9. Plan for Kids and Pets

Moving day can be chaotic. Arrange childcare or pet care so they’re safe and cared for while you focus on the move.

10. Accept Help

Whether it’s a friend offering to drop off dinner or a professional to coordinate the process – say yes. You don’t have to do it all alone.