Chance to live in converted Perthshire WW2 control tower with roof terrace and ‘sensational’ views

A Second World War control tower in a former Perthshire airfield that has been converted into a modern home has gone up for sale.

The Control Tower in Tibbermore, six miles from Perth, was once part of Findo Gask Airfield.

In 2020, it was turned into a family home with a roof terrace and “sensational” views.

Marketing agent Savills describes the property as the “centrepiece of the exclusive residential development at Clathymore” that occupies the largest plot and has a “distinctive shape that sets it apart from its neighbours”.

The four-bedroom home spans about 4,200 sq ft and sits on more than 1.5 acres of land.

The entrance hall includes a lift and a staircase that connects the ground floor to the first and second.

Three bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and the main bathroom.

The first floor includes the main bedroom suite, a drawing room, and a sunroom.

On the second floor is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, and a wrap-around balcony with views of the countryside.

The third floor comprises a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and access to a roof terrace, which boasts further stunning views.

The property comes with a triple garage featuring a gym, kitchen and shower.

The garden is surrounded by beech hedges and an electric wooden gate, which offers seclusion and privacy.

The Control Tower is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.65 million.

