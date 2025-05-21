Chance to live in converted Perthshire WW2 control tower with roof terrace and ‘sensational’ views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to live in converted Perthshire WW2 control tower with roof terrace and ‘sensational’ views

The Control Tower in Tibbermore, six miles from Perth, was once part of Findo Gask Airfield but is now a modern family home.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Control Tower
The Control Tower is a converted Second World War building in Tibbermore, near Perth. Image: Savills

A Second World War control tower in a former Perthshire airfield that has been converted into a modern home has gone up for sale.

The Control Tower in Tibbermore, six miles from Perth, was once part of Findo Gask Airfield.

In 2020, it was turned into a family home with a roof terrace and “sensational” views.

Marketing agent Savills describes the property as the “centrepiece of the exclusive residential development at Clathymore” that occupies the largest plot and has a “distinctive shape that sets it apart from its neighbours”.

The Control Tower.
The home sits on 1.56 acres of land. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
Open-plan living. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
A lift in the entrance to the house. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The stylish living room. Image: Savills

The four-bedroom home spans about 4,200 sq ft and sits on more than 1.5 acres of land.

The entrance hall includes a lift and a staircase that connects the ground floor to the first and second.

Three bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and the main bathroom.

The Control Tower.
The house has four large bedrooms. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
A sunroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The roof terrace. Image: Savills

The first floor includes the main bedroom suite, a drawing room, and a sunroom.

On the second floor is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, and a wrap-around balcony with views of the countryside.

The third floor comprises a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and access to a roof terrace, which boasts further stunning views.

The property comes with a triple garage featuring a gym, kitchen and shower.

The Control Tower.
The garden patio. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The garage gym. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The Control Tower offers countryside views. Image: Savills
The Control Tower.
The Control Tower sits at the centre of an exclusive development. Image: Savills

The garden is surrounded by beech hedges and an electric wooden gate, which offers seclusion and privacy.

The Control Tower is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.65 million.

Meanwhile, The Courier has spoken to the owners of a Blairgowrie hillside home that has been restored to its full 1950s glory.

