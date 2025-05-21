St Andrews United Social Club building on market after closure decision sparked anger among members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews United Social Club building on market after closure decision sparked anger among members

The club shut last summer after more than 40 years.

By James Simpson
The St Andrews United Social Club is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The St Andrews United Social Club is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A St Andrews social club has gone up for sale after the venue was closed down.

St Andrews United FC notified members last summer of its intention to shut the social club after more than 40 years.

The club blamed rising operational costs for the decision.

An email said the club would close on September 30.

The Langlands Road site is now on the market with a half-million-pound price tag.

The sale includes the main club building along with its grounds and car park.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the site, says while the venue could be retained as licensed premises, there is also potential for residential redevelopment.

The function area at St Andrews United Social Club. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The social club’s bar. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

St Andrews United Social Club was established in 1982 and had about 300 members before its closure last year.

Members expressed concern for the long-term future of the East of Scotland Premier Division side when the decision to close the social club was announced, branding the move a “disgrace”.

The football team are currently managed by former Rangers and Dunfermline star Greg Shields.

Conversation