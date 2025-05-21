St Andrews United Social Club building on market after closure decision sparked anger among members

A St Andrews social club has gone up for sale after the venue was closed down.

St Andrews United FC notified members last summer of its intention to shut the social club after more than 40 years.

The club blamed rising operational costs for the decision.

An email said the club would close on September 30.

The Langlands Road site is now on the market with a half-million-pound price tag.

The sale includes the main club building along with its grounds and car park.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the site, says while the venue could be retained as licensed premises, there is also potential for residential redevelopment.

St Andrews United Social Club was established in 1982 and had about 300 members before its closure last year.

Members expressed concern for the long-term future of the East of Scotland Premier Division side when the decision to close the social club was announced, branding the move a “disgrace”.

The football team are currently managed by former Rangers and Dunfermline star Greg Shields.