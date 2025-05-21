£2.75 million north-east Fife country home with billiards room and extensive gardens for sale

A beautiful north-east Fife countryside home with a billiards room and extensive gardens has gone up for sale.

Clatto House near Blebocraigs is on the south-facing slopes of Clatto Hill, west of St Andrews.

Set in 7.5 acres of ground, the elevated position of the home provides stunning views of the rolling farmland and woodland nearby.

The property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with five reception rooms.

The house has a spacious reception hall leading to a drawing room, which has an ornate fireplace and tall sash windows.

There is also a sitting room, a formal dining room and the billiards room, which provides views of the gardens.

A bright conservatory also offers incredible views of the surrounding landscape.

The kitchen and utility room, two cloakrooms, and a study and office space complete the ground floor.

The main bedroom suite is upstairs and features a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There are five other bedrooms here, all but one featuring their own bathrooms.

The gardens feature a potting house and numerous outbuildings suitable for outdoor pursuits.

Agent Rettie describes “beautifully landscaped” gardens as being set among “mature grounds”.

Clatto House is being marketed for offers over £2.75 million.

