St Andrews named Scotland’s most expensive seaside town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

St Andrews named Scotland’s most expensive seaside town

Research from the Bank of Scotland says the Fife coastal town's average property price is now £458,381.

By Ben MacDonald
St Andrews street The Scores.
Homes on streets such as The Scores can be costly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

St Andrews has been named Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, according to new research from the Bank of Scotland.

The average home in the Fife coastal town now costs £458,381 – up 8% in the past year.

The research says that St Andrews’ beaches and culture, as well as boutique shopping and fine dining options, make it one of the most sought-after locations in the country.

The Bank of Scotland adds that the town’s size and conservation policies limit new developments.

Its large student population and year-round tourism also fuel the local buy-to-let market.

Anstruther saw the biggest increase in Scotland in the past five years, adding £91,294 – a 52% increase – to the price of the typical property.

St Andrews named Scotland’s most expensive coastal town

Bank of Scotland’s head of mortgages, Isla Benzie, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone.

“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

an aerial shot of St Andrews town centre
St Andrews town centre. Image: Savills.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living.

“It’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities.

“While some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

The results come after a Fife entrepreneur started her own business helping to take the stress out of moving.

More from Property

Carol Capper and Donald Morrison spent three years renovating Glensaugh Cottage. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Couple 'camped on mattresses' as they transformed 'awful' Perth office into 'flamboyant' home
Auchteralyth Steading.
'Luxury' Perthshire holiday let business with 4 cottages and paddock for sale
Drummonie House for sale in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire
A-listed Perthshire country house with swimming pool on market for first time in 50…
The view from a penthouse apartment on Dundee's Riverside Drive. Image: Your Move
11 Dundee homes with the best views for sale
An aerial view of Dysart, near Kirkcaldy.
Charming home next to Fife Outlander harbour for sale
River Edge Lodges.
Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m…
Keith and Kerry's Perthshire cottage is now on the market with Thorntons. Image: Keith Legg
Perthshire couple restore flooded cottage with £189k insurance pay out after burst pipe
3
Careful planning is one of the keys to a successful extension. Image: Jon Frullani.
Dundee architect Jon Frullani's top 6 tips when planning an extension
Clepington Sluice Chamber is a miniature castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The story behind 3 of Dundee's tiniest and most beautiful buildings
3
Belmont Arms.
Former Meigle hotel and restaurant Belmont Arms for sale

Conversation