St Andrews named Scotland’s most expensive seaside town

St Andrews has been named Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, according to new research from the Bank of Scotland.

The average home in the Fife coastal town now costs £458,381 – up 8% in the past year.

The research says that St Andrews’ beaches and culture, as well as boutique shopping and fine dining options, make it one of the most sought-after locations in the country.

The Bank of Scotland adds that the town’s size and conservation policies limit new developments.

Its large student population and year-round tourism also fuel the local buy-to-let market.

Anstruther saw the biggest increase in Scotland in the past five years, adding £91,294 – a 52% increase – to the price of the typical property.

Bank of Scotland’s head of mortgages, Isla Benzie, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone.

“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living.

“It’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities.

“While some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

