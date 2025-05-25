Charming home next to Fife Outlander harbour for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming home next to Fife Outlander harbour for sale

A home in Dysart is on the market for £375,000.

By Finn Nixon
An aerial view of Dysart, near Kirkcaldy.
The home is in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Thorntons

A charming seafront home in a picturesque area of Fife has gone on the market.

The south-facing property at 5 Pan Ha in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy, offers stunning sea views.

The three-bedroom mid-terraced home is near Dysart Harbour, which was featured in the Outlander TV series.

It is also located in the Dysart conservation area and is only two miles from Kirkcaldy town centre.

Dysart home ‘ideal for a coastal retreat’

The bright and stylish home can be used for several purposes.

Agent Thorntons has described the home as “ideal for couples, families, a coastal retreat, or a holiday let investment”.

The property is near Dysart Harbour in Fife. Image: Thorntons
5 Pan Ha is two miles from Kirkcaldy. Image: Thorntons
Dysart Harbour was a filming location for season two of Outlander. Image: Thorntons
The property opens onto the seafront Image: Thorntons
The entrance leads to the seafront. Image: Thorntons

The home has a vestibule and a hall, which both offer storage space.

There is a dual-aspect dining kitchen, which has outside access.

The property also hosts a dual-aspect living room with an open fire and a spacious double-aspect principal bedroom.

Fife property comes with ‘unrestricted’ street parking

The two other bedrooms each offer stunning views and storage.

A bright bathroom complements the accommodation space.

The dual-aspect dining kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The dining kitchen comes with existing appliances. Image: Thorntons
Office space. Image: Thorntons
The dual aspect living room. Image: Thorntons
The home has plenty of storage space. Image: Thorntons
The stairs. Image
One of the three bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
One of the other bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The bathroom. Image: Thorntons

Fitted floor and window coverings, light fittings and appliances are all included in the sale.

There is also a detached single garage, private garden and shared back garden.

There are also two stores and access to “unrestricted” on-street parking.

The home has both a private garden and a shared rear garden. Image: Thorntons
The attractive garden. Image: Thorntons

The property at 5 Pan Ha is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £375,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at a former hotel and restaurant near Meigle that has gone on the market.

