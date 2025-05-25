Charming home next to Fife Outlander harbour for sale

A charming seafront home in a picturesque area of Fife has gone on the market.

The south-facing property at 5 Pan Ha in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy, offers stunning sea views.

The three-bedroom mid-terraced home is near Dysart Harbour, which was featured in the Outlander TV series.

It is also located in the Dysart conservation area and is only two miles from Kirkcaldy town centre.

Dysart home ‘ideal for a coastal retreat’

The bright and stylish home can be used for several purposes.

Agent Thorntons has described the home as “ideal for couples, families, a coastal retreat, or a holiday let investment”.

The home has a vestibule and a hall, which both offer storage space.

There is a dual-aspect dining kitchen, which has outside access.

The property also hosts a dual-aspect living room with an open fire and a spacious double-aspect principal bedroom.

Fife property comes with ‘unrestricted’ street parking

The two other bedrooms each offer stunning views and storage.

A bright bathroom complements the accommodation space.

Fitted floor and window coverings, light fittings and appliances are all included in the sale.

There is also a detached single garage, private garden and shared back garden.

There are also two stores and access to “unrestricted” on-street parking.

The property at 5 Pan Ha is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £375,000.

