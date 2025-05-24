Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m price tag

River Edge Lodges in Back Street has been put up for sale with 2.6 acres of land and 14 chalets in total.

By Lucy Scarlett
River Edge Lodges.
River Edge Lodges in Bridge of Earn has been put up for sale. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A family-run holiday park in Bridge of Earn is on the market.

River Edge Lodges is situated in Back Street of the Perthshire village, just three miles from Perth.

The site comprises 2.6 acres of land and 14 lodges with stunning views of the River Earn.

The sale also includes a detached family home, an office, and a workshop.

Popular TV series Outlander used the chalets at River Edge Lodges as a filming location for the fourth series in 2017.

Several of the main actors were believed to be on set at the Bridge of Earn location.

River Edge Lodges.
The park comes with an owner’s accommodation. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Open-plan layout. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Six-bedroom home. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Modern kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Patio area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The six-bedroom owner’s accommodation spans two levels and boasts countryside views.

It has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a lounge, a garden room, a TV room, a family bathroom, and six bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The holiday park includes 14 lodges of varying sizes, which attract repeat customers to the idyllic spot.

River Edge Lodges.
The site has 14 lodges. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Inside a chalet. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Lodge kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Living area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Twin room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

River Edge Lodges is rated a score of 4.8 on Google Reviews and a 4.9 on UpFront Reviews.

The business currently operates seasonally between April and October.

Marketing agent McEwan Fraser Legal said: “River Edge Lodges offers a fantastic opportunity for a family or couple looking for a lifestyle change.

River Edge Lodges.
The site has a reception building. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
The lodges vary in size. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
River Edge Lodges.
Located next to the River Earn. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“Offering an established business and family home in a tranquil location within a popular Perthshire village, or indeed an operator looking to add an additional park to their portfolio.”

It is on the market for offers over £1,200,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former restaurant and hotel in Meigle, Belmont Arms, has been put up for sale.

