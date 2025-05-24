Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m price tag

A family-run holiday park in Bridge of Earn is on the market.

River Edge Lodges is situated in Back Street of the Perthshire village, just three miles from Perth.

The site comprises 2.6 acres of land and 14 lodges with stunning views of the River Earn.

The sale also includes a detached family home, an office, and a workshop.

Popular TV series Outlander used the chalets at River Edge Lodges as a filming location for the fourth series in 2017.

Several of the main actors were believed to be on set at the Bridge of Earn location.

The six-bedroom owner’s accommodation spans two levels and boasts countryside views.

It has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a lounge, a garden room, a TV room, a family bathroom, and six bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The holiday park includes 14 lodges of varying sizes, which attract repeat customers to the idyllic spot.

River Edge Lodges is rated a score of 4.8 on Google Reviews and a 4.9 on UpFront Reviews.

The business currently operates seasonally between April and October.

Marketing agent McEwan Fraser Legal said: “River Edge Lodges offers a fantastic opportunity for a family or couple looking for a lifestyle change.

“Offering an established business and family home in a tranquil location within a popular Perthshire village, or indeed an operator looking to add an additional park to their portfolio.”

It is on the market for offers over £1,200,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former restaurant and hotel in Meigle, Belmont Arms, has been put up for sale.