‘Luxury’ Perthshire holiday let business with 4 cottages and paddock for sale

A “luxury” holiday let near Alyth has come onto the market with four cottages and a paddock.

Auchteralyth Steading is a stunning home and holiday let business on 4.9 acres of land four miles from Alyth.

The main house comprises four bedrooms, while the cottages have one or two bedrooms.

The property includes a home gym, with doors to a private terrace that overlooks the Perthshire countryside.

On the ground floor of the main house are a dining room, an office, a cloakroom, a drawing room, a gym, a kitchen, and a shower room.

The first floor has four bedrooms, with the principal bathroom boasting a Jacuzzi bath.

French doors open onto a terrace with stunning views of the valley.

To the west side of the steadings are four holiday cottages that are licensed as self-catering.

A spacious driveway allows plenty of room for cars, alongside three garages in the main property.

The home also has a 3.6-acre paddock and a stable block included in the sale.

Auchteralyth Steading is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £950,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Bridge of Earn holiday park that featured in TV series Outlander has been put up for sale.