Property ‘Luxury’ Perthshire holiday let business with 4 cottages and paddock for sale Auchteralyth Steading is on 4.9 acres of land four miles from Alyth. By Lucy Scarlett May 27 2025, 6:00am May 27 2025, 6:00am Share ‘Luxury’ Perthshire holiday let business with 4 cottages and paddock for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5252844/auchteralyth-steading-for-sale-perthshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Auchteralyth Steading is four miles from Alyth. Image: Strutt and Parker A “luxury” holiday let near Alyth has come onto the market with four cottages and a paddock. Auchteralyth Steading is a stunning home and holiday let business on 4.9 acres of land four miles from Alyth. The main house comprises four bedrooms, while the cottages have one or two bedrooms. The property includes a home gym, with doors to a private terrace that overlooks the Perthshire countryside. A large paddock at the front of the property. Image: Strutt and Parker The steading includes four holiday cottages. Image: Strutt and Parker The main home has an open-plan layout. Image: Strutt and Parker Living room. Image: Strutt and Parker The dining room. Image: Strutt and Parker On the ground floor of the main house are a dining room, an office, a cloakroom, a drawing room, a gym, a kitchen, and a shower room. The first floor has four bedrooms, with the principal bathroom boasting a Jacuzzi bath. French doors open onto a terrace with stunning views of the valley. The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker Terrace views. Image: Strutt and Parker One of the bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker The steading courtyard. Image: Strutt and Parker The area of the paddock is 3.6 acres. Image: Strutt and Parker To the west side of the steadings are four holiday cottages that are licensed as self-catering. A spacious driveway allows plenty of room for cars, alongside three garages in the main property. The home also has a 3.6-acre paddock and a stable block included in the sale. One of the holiday cottages. Image: Strutt and Parker Cottage kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker There are four holiday lets on the site. Image: Strutt and Parker Cottage bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker Living room. Image: Strutt and Parker Auchteralyth Steading is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £950,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Bridge of Earn holiday park that featured in TV series Outlander has been put up for sale.
