A-listed Perthshire country house with swimming pool on market for first time in 50 years

A Perthshire country house with a swimming pool is on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Drummonie House in Bridge of Earn is set in 47 acres of countryside.

The grade-A-listed home dates back to 1696.

It was a hotel in the 19th century and has more recently been used as a family home.

Boasting six bedrooms, the main house features a 10-metre-long kitchen, a separate dining room, a south-facing living room, a drawing room and five bathrooms.

Connected to the main house is Drummonie Cottage, which was converted from outbuildings in 2003.

While the cottage is connected internally, it has been built to be completely independent from the main house.

The cottages feature a spacious kitchen, separate living room, two bedrooms and a large studio space that could be converted into more bedrooms.

Moving outside, the mansion house has around nine acres of mature gardens, a further 20 acres of woodland and 16 acres of grazing land.

The standout feature of the outdoor space is the swimming pool, which is set in a flat lawn and is the perfect place for summer parties.

A paved terrace connecting the house and cottage also provides a great space to enjoy the outdoors.

Outbuildings include two stables, a biomass pellets store, a greenhouse, a summer house and a utility and laundry room.

Drummonie House is on the market with Savills for offers over £2,500,000.

