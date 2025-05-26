A-listed Perthshire country house with swimming pool on market for first time in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-listed Perthshire country house with swimming pool on market for first time in 50 years

Drummonie House, near Bridge of Earn, has a £2.5m price tag.

By Andrew Robson
Drummonie House for sale in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire
Drummonie House, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Savills

A Perthshire country house with a swimming pool is on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Drummonie House in Bridge of Earn is set in 47 acres of countryside.

The grade-A-listed home dates back to 1696.

It was a hotel in the 19th century and has more recently been used as a family home.

Boasting six bedrooms, the main house features a 10-metre-long kitchen, a separate dining room, a south-facing living room, a drawing room and five bathrooms.

The courtyard
The courtyard. Image: Savills
The dining space.
The dining space. Image: Savills
The large kitchen.
The large kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The sitting room
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Savills
A study
A study. Image: Savills
The landing.
The landing. Image: Savills
A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
There are six bedrooms in total.
There are six bedrooms in total. Image: Savills

Connected to the main house is Drummonie Cottage, which was converted from outbuildings in 2003.

While the cottage is connected internally, it has been built to be completely independent from the main house.

The cottages feature a spacious kitchen, separate living room, two bedrooms and a large studio space that could be converted into more bedrooms.

Drummonie Cottage.
Drummonie Cottage. Image: Savills
The cottage kitchen.
The cottage hall. Image: Savills
The living space inside the cottage.
The living space inside the cottage. Image: Savills
The cottage kitchen.
The cottage kitchen. Image: Savills
The living room in the cottage.
The living room in the cottage. Image: Savills
A cottage bedroom.
A cottage bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Savills
The studio space in the cottage.
The studio space in the cottage. Image: Savills

Moving outside, the mansion house has around nine acres of mature gardens, a further 20 acres of woodland and 16 acres of grazing land.

The standout feature of the outdoor space is the swimming pool, which is set in a flat lawn and is the perfect place for summer parties.

A paved terrace connecting the house and cottage also provides a great space to enjoy the outdoors.

Outbuildings include two stables, a biomass pellets store, a greenhouse, a summer house and a utility and laundry room.

The outside patio
The outside patio. Image: Savills
The gardens
The gardens. Image: Savills
the home has around 9 acres of garden space
The home has around nine acres of garden space. Image: Savills
The swimming pool
The swimming pool. Image: Savills
The lawn. Image: Savills
The summer house. Image: Savills
Woodland gardens
Woodland gardens. Image: Savills
The driveway.
The driveway. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the Perthshire home.
An aerial view of the Perthshire home. Image: Savills
Drummonie House is set in around 47 acres of land
Drummonie House is set in around 47 acres of land. Image: Savills

Drummonie House is on the market with Savills for offers over £2,500,000.

It comes as a holiday park featured in TV series Outlander came on the market for £1,400,000.

And a Perthshire couple have restored their flooded cottage with a £189k insurance payout.

Conversation