Couple ‘camped on mattresses’ as they transformed ‘awful’ Perth office into ‘flamboyant’ home

Carol Capper and Donald Morrison have taken what was once a bland office space in Perth and meticulously transformed it into a colourful and stylish home.

The 1850s property – known fondly by locals as the “Milkman’s House” – had been converted into a commercial space by a catering company around 20 years ago.

But when it hit the market in 2021, seasoned renovators Carol and Donald, both 61, saw an opportunity to create their dream home.

They bought the B-listed building for £150,000 (£25,000 less than the asking price – they couldn’t believe their offer was accepted) before embarking upon the three-year renovation.

Property manager Carol says: “I think a lot of people were surprised at what it was inside, because it looked like such a cutesy little cottage from the outside.

“And yet, inside, it was just a box, really.

“[The previous owners] had left a whole heap of desks and filing cabinets and loads of paperwork and files.

“It was full of fire alarms and computer kits.

“There was a horrible kind of office carpet flooring – that very short pile nylon flooring, stuff that you get in offices.”

Family ‘camped on mattresses on the floor’ during Perth house renovation

Meanwhile, the Bowerswell Road house was fitted with fire doors and a collection of mismatched PVC windows.”Everything was very odd and just awful, really,” says Carol.

While there were two downstairs toilets, the property didn’t have any showers, so they had a temporary one installed before moving in.

In the early days, the couple and Carol’s adult daughter camped out on mattresses on the floor, moving from room to room as work progressed.

Quality was at the heart of every decision they made when it came to bringing the building back to its former elegance.

It’s one reason they ended up trebling their initial budget of £50,000.

The “top-to-toe makeover” saw them rip out the insides before rewiring, replumbing and replastering throughout.

They got planning permission to install en-suite bathrooms in the three bedrooms, before splashing out on grey herringbone flooring, plush carpets and timber windows.

How couple ‘put character back in’ to the office space

The couple also “put some character back in” to the property by reinstating ceiling roses and picture rails – original features which had been removed by previous owners.

Outside, they brightened up the white walls with a fresh lick of paint, carried out roof repairs and replanted the front garden.

They also installed a new kitchen from Wickes.

Carol says: “The kitchen dining room is great when you’ve got family or visitors, because we’ve got the island in the middle, and we went for an induction hob with an inbuilt extractor, so that we don’t have anything hanging down over the island.

“So you can be there cooking, and you can sit and you can chat to your friends or family.

“That room is where we live most of the time.”

In the living room, they had a rustic wood burner installed to create a “cosy space” that is perfect for winter nights.

Carol’s design philosophy is bold and unapologetic.

Each bedroom and its corresponding en suite bathroom has a distinct accent colour – pink, blue and yellow – with the wallpapers and paint colours meticulously coordinated.

Bold colours, quirky decor and feature lighting create a contemporary feel in Perth house

The kitchen features white units and creamy floor tiles with vibrant orange walls, while the dining area boasts a striking wallpaper that adds personality to the space.

Quirky animal-themed decor also makes an appearance throughout the home, including the cranes-print wallpaper in the lounge, flying ducks on kitchen walls and a dog-shaped toilet roll holder in one of the en suite bathrooms.

Every detail has been thought through, even down to the modern hidden lighting that has been installed throughout.

The finished result is a “contemporary feel” inside, with a quaint and almost fairytale-like exterior.

“I do have a bit of a flamboyant taste,” Carol says.

“But for me, I don’t like that kind of white clinical look – I like pops of colour.

“I know it’s not everybody’s taste.

“I know that some people don’t like the bold colours, but I have to say that all the viewers that I’ve had through the door, everybody has said it looks so much better in real life than it does in the photograph.

“[They’ve said that] the photographs don’t do it justice.”

Glensaugh Cottage in Perth now on sale for offers over £365,000

Glensaugh Cottage – the couple reinstated its original name – is now on the market with Lindsays, and listed on PSPC’s website, for offers over £365,000.

The couple have decided to sell the Perth property so they can afford a smaller home in the city as well as a “bolt hole in the sun”.

But when I ask Carol which house is her favourite, it’s clear that she and Donald will be leaving Glensaugh Cottage with very fond memories.

“It is probably the sun terrace for me,” Carol says.

“[Donald and I] were up there at the weekend.

“We went to the beer festival in Perth, and we came back and we had a barbecue, and I’ve got my egg chair and we’ve got the garden furniture, and we had a bottle of wine.

“It was lovely.

“And even though we’re on a fairly busy road, it is a great place to sit.

“I would say that probably is my favourite space.”