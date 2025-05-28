Couple ‘camped on mattresses’ as they transformed ‘awful’ Perth office into ‘flamboyant’ home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple ‘camped on mattresses’ as they transformed ‘awful’ Perth office into ‘flamboyant’ home

Carol Capper and Donald Morrison transformed their Perth home with bold colours and quirky decor. It's now on sale for offers over £365,000.

Carol Capper and Donald Morrison spent three years renovating Glensaugh Cottage. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Carol Capper and Donald Morrison spent three years renovating Glensaugh Cottage. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Carol Capper and Donald Morrison have taken what was once a bland office space in Perth and meticulously transformed it into a colourful and stylish home.

The 1850s property – known fondly by locals as the “Milkman’s House” – had been converted into a commercial space by a catering company around 20 years ago.

But when it hit the market in 2021, seasoned renovators Carol and Donald, both 61, saw an opportunity to create their dream home.

They bought the B-listed building for £150,000 (£25,000 less than the asking price – they couldn’t believe their offer was accepted) before embarking upon the three-year renovation.

Glensaugh Cottage on Bowerswell Road in Perth. Image: Lindsays

Property manager Carol says: “I think a lot of people were surprised at what it was inside, because it looked like such a cutesy little cottage from the outside.

“And yet, inside, it was just a box, really.

“[The previous owners] had left a whole heap of desks and filing cabinets and loads of paperwork and files.

“It was full of fire alarms and computer kits.

“There was a horrible kind of office carpet flooring – that very short pile nylon flooring, stuff that you get in offices.”

Family ‘camped on mattresses on the floor’ during Perth house renovation

Meanwhile, the Bowerswell Road house was fitted with fire doors and a collection of mismatched PVC windows.”Everything was very odd and just awful, really,” says Carol.

While there were two downstairs toilets, the property didn’t have any showers, so they had a temporary one installed before moving in.

In the early days, the couple and Carol’s adult daughter camped out on mattresses on the floor, moving from room to room as work progressed.

Quality was at the heart of every decision they made when it came to bringing the building back to its former elegance.

The stunning lounge features grey herringbone flooring and a wood burner stove. Image: Lindsays

It’s one reason they ended up trebling their initial budget of £50,000.

The “top-to-toe makeover” saw them rip out the insides before rewiring, replumbing and replastering throughout.

They got planning permission to install en-suite bathrooms in the three bedrooms, before splashing out on grey herringbone flooring, plush carpets and timber windows.

How couple ‘put character back in’ to the office space

The couple also “put some character back in” to the property by reinstating ceiling roses and picture rails – original features which had been removed by previous owners.

Outside, they brightened up the white walls with a fresh lick of paint, carried out roof repairs and replanted the front garden.

Each bedroom has a colour theme. Image: Lindsays

They also installed a new kitchen from Wickes.

Carol says: “The kitchen dining room is great when you’ve got family or visitors, because we’ve got the island in the middle, and we went for an induction hob with an inbuilt extractor, so that we don’t have anything hanging down over the island.

“So you can be there cooking, and you can sit and you can chat to your friends or family.

“That room is where we live most of the time.”

In the living room, they had a rustic wood burner installed to create a “cosy space” that is perfect for winter nights.

The bright and bold kitchen. Image: Lindsays

Carol’s design philosophy is bold and unapologetic.

Each bedroom and its corresponding en suite bathroom has a distinct accent colour – pink, blue and yellow – with the wallpapers and paint colours meticulously coordinated.

Bold colours, quirky decor and feature lighting create a contemporary feel in Perth house

The kitchen features white units and creamy floor tiles with vibrant orange walls, while the dining area boasts a striking wallpaper that adds personality to the space.

Quirky animal-themed decor also makes an appearance throughout the home, including the cranes-print wallpaper in the lounge, flying ducks on kitchen walls and a dog-shaped toilet roll holder in one of the en suite bathrooms.

Every detail has been thought through, even down to the modern hidden lighting that has been installed throughout.

The finished result is a “contemporary feel” inside, with a quaint and almost fairytale-like exterior.

The pink en suite. Image: Lindsays

“I do have a bit of a flamboyant taste,” Carol says.

“But for me, I don’t like that kind of white clinical look – I like pops of colour.

“I know it’s not everybody’s taste.

“I know that some people don’t like the bold colours, but I have to say that all the viewers that I’ve had through the door, everybody has said it looks so much better in real life than it does in the photograph.

“[They’ve said that] the photographs don’t do it justice.”

Glensaugh Cottage in Perth now on sale for offers over £365,000

Glensaugh Cottage – the couple reinstated its original name – is now on the market with Lindsays, and listed on PSPC’s website, for offers over £365,000.

The couple have decided to sell the Perth property so they can afford a smaller home in the city as well as a “bolt hole in the sun”.

But when I ask Carol which house is her favourite, it’s clear that she and Donald will be leaving Glensaugh Cottage with very fond memories.

“It is probably the sun terrace for me,” Carol says.

Carol’s favourite space in the house is the outdoor terrace. Image: Lindsays

“[Donald and I] were up there at the weekend.

“We went to the beer festival in Perth, and we came back and we had a barbecue, and I’ve got my egg chair and we’ve got the garden furniture, and we had a bottle of wine.

“It was lovely.

“And even though we’re on a fairly busy road, it is a great place to sit.

“I would say that probably is my favourite space.”

Conversation