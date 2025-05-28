Rare chance to own piece of history as former Montrose Theatre Royal building for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare chance to own piece of history as former Montrose Theatre Royal building for sale

The 19th-century structure on Bridge Street is the only surviving Georgian theatre in Angus.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Montrose Theatre Royal building on Bridge Street.
The former theatre on Bridge Street. Image: T Duncan & Co

The historic former Montrose Theatre Royal building has come to the market.

The 19th-century building on Bridge Street is the only surviving Georgian theatre in Angus.

The last performance at the theatre was in around 1837.

The B-listed building is now a three or four-bedroom townhouse and is on the market for offers over £230,000.

The building features original shutters, box panels with classical figures, a servant’s bell, decorative wreaths and a ceiling star with four cherubs.

The listing says: “This home has preserved its distinctive character and historical significance, offering a rare opportunity to own a beautifully restored piece of architectural heritage.”

The home is on Bridge Street in Montrose. Image: T Duncan & Co
The property holds historical significance. Image: T Duncan & Co
The front of the building. Image: T Duncan & Co

The entrance vestibule has a tiled floor and a feature glazed window with a stained glass door into the hallway.

In the kitchen are sash and case Georgian-style windows and a range fireplace.

The dining room, which could be used as a fourth bedroom, has original shutters and ornate cornicing.

Meanwhile, the formal lounge has original Prince of Wales columns and a feature fireplace.

There is a sweeping staircase inside. Image: T Duncan & Co
The home retains many original features. Image: T Duncan & Co
The kitchen. Image: T Duncan & Co
Another view of the kitchen. Image: T Duncan & Co
The kitchen has sash and case windows. Image: T Duncan & Co
The formal lounge. Image: T Duncan & Co
The home has a distinctive character. Image: T Duncan & Co
The unique home is a former theatre. Image: T Duncan & Co
The impressive fireplace in the lounge. Image: T Duncan & Co
There is also a family room. Image: T Duncan & Co
This room could also be used as a bedroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
The shower room. Image: T Duncan & Co

There is also a shower room with an original hand-wash basin.

The master bedroom features an ornate fireplace, ornate cornicing and a ceiling rose.

There is also a door to the “Jack and Jill” family bathroom.

The two further bedrooms also have ornate fireplaces and other original features.

Some of the home’s traditional features. Image: T Duncan & Co
The property has been carefully restored. Image: T Duncan & Co
The upper floor. Image: T Duncan & Co
The upper floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
A feature in the hallway. Image: T Duncan & Co
The master bedroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
The room has a ceiling rose. Image: T Duncan & Co
The bedroom also has a door to the bathroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
The bathroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
There is a door to the master bedroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
Another of the bedrooms. Image: T Duncan & Co
Each bedroom has a fireplace. Image: T Duncan & Co
The third bedroom. Image: T Duncan & Co
The house has traditional decor. Image: T Duncan & Co
Another view of the third bedroom. Image: T Duncan & Co

The historic Montrose theatre property is on the market with T Duncan & Co.

Elsewhere in Angus, a mansion near Brechin with cottages, stables and 70 acres of land is up for sale.

And in Perthshire, an A-listed country house near Bridge of Earn is on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Conversation