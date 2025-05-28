Rare chance to own piece of history as former Montrose Theatre Royal building for sale

The historic former Montrose Theatre Royal building has come to the market.

The 19th-century building on Bridge Street is the only surviving Georgian theatre in Angus.

The last performance at the theatre was in around 1837.

The B-listed building is now a three or four-bedroom townhouse and is on the market for offers over £230,000.

The building features original shutters, box panels with classical figures, a servant’s bell, decorative wreaths and a ceiling star with four cherubs.

The listing says: “This home has preserved its distinctive character and historical significance, offering a rare opportunity to own a beautifully restored piece of architectural heritage.”

The entrance vestibule has a tiled floor and a feature glazed window with a stained glass door into the hallway.

In the kitchen are sash and case Georgian-style windows and a range fireplace.

The dining room, which could be used as a fourth bedroom, has original shutters and ornate cornicing.

Meanwhile, the formal lounge has original Prince of Wales columns and a feature fireplace.

There is also a shower room with an original hand-wash basin.

The master bedroom features an ornate fireplace, ornate cornicing and a ceiling rose.

There is also a door to the “Jack and Jill” family bathroom.

The two further bedrooms also have ornate fireplaces and other original features.

The historic Montrose theatre property is on the market with T Duncan & Co.

