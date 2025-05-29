Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale

An award-winning adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife has gone up for sale.

Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site, near Lundin Links, earned Scotland’s only gold award campsite with Pitchup.com during the 2024 season.

The award is given to sites that received 10/10 reviews, with 100% visitors recommending the site and 100% saying they would return.

Woodland Gardens has an operating licence for five static caravans and 20 tourist units from March to October.

The campsite currently has one rental static, and four owner-occupied statics.

Facilities include separate toilet and showering facilities, and there’s views of the sea from the site.

Guests also have access to a washing-up area, launderette and a recreation room with pool table, TV, book swap and board games.

Woodland Gardens was established in the 1970s and needs no further work before trading can begin.

It is believed the business still has scope for growth.

This could include introducing further pitch upgrades or additional facilities for the pods and adjustments in pricing.

Bruce & Co is marketing the caravan park for offers over £899,950.

In Kirkcaldy, plans to transform the site of a former shopping centre into houses have been revealed.