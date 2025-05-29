Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale

The award-winning Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site sis near Lundin Links.

By Ben MacDonald
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale. Image: Bruce & Co

An award-winning adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife has gone up for sale.

Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site, near Lundin Links, earned Scotland’s only gold award campsite with Pitchup.com during the 2024 season.

The award is given to sites that received 10/10 reviews, with 100% visitors recommending the site and 100% saying they would return.

Woodland Gardens has an operating licence for five static caravans and 20 tourist units from March to October.

The entrance. Image: Bruce & Co
The campsite’s entrance. Image: Bruce & Co
The site has welcomed guests since the 1970s. Image: Bruce & Co
Fantastic countryside views. Image: Bruce & Co
Guests can also catch a glimpse of the sea. Image: Bruce & Co

The campsite currently has one rental static, and four owner-occupied statics.

Facilities include separate toilet and showering facilities, and there’s views of the sea from the site.

Guests also have access to a washing-up area, launderette and a recreation room with pool table, TV, book swap and board games.

The site has a variety of huts and lodges. Image: Bruce & Co
The campsite is adult-only but allows pets. Image: Bruce & Co
Every visitor during the 2024 season said they would return. Image: Bruce & Co
Space for a campervan. Image: Bruce & Co
Woodland Gardens has been named a gold award campsite with Pitchup.com. Image: Bruce & Co
There are five on-site static caravans. Image: Bruce & Co
Inside one of the static caravans. Image: Bruce & Co
A large kitchen. Image: Bruce & Co
Space to relax. Image: Bruce & Co
A large bedroom. Image: Bruce & Co
Another bedroom. Image: Bruce & Co
One of the bathrooms inside a static caravan. Image: Bruce & Co

Woodland Gardens was established in the 1970s and needs no further work before trading can begin.

It is believed the business still has scope for growth.

This could include introducing further pitch upgrades or additional facilities for the pods and adjustments in pricing.

The bathroom area for campers. Image: Bruce & Co
The shower area. Image: Bruce & Co
A shower. Image: Bruce & Co
There are bathroom facilities for men and women. Image: Bruce & Co
A shared recycling point. Image: Bruce & Co
On-site washing facilities. Image: Bruce & Co
The games room includes a pool table. Image: Bruce & Co
There is also a TV and book swap. Bruce & Co

Bruce & Co is marketing the caravan park for offers over £899,950.

In Kirkcaldy, plans to transform the site of a former shopping centre into houses have been revealed.

