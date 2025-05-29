Stunning 6-bedroom villa in Dundee’s leafy West End hits market

A stunning six-bedroom villa in Dundee’s leafy West End has hit the market.

The south-facing home on Glamis Road boasts a large garden and views towards the River Tay.

The house is a stone’s throw from Perth Road and near the popular Invercase Hotel.

A sweeping private driveway leads to the front of the property, which spans more than 4,200 sq ft.

A bright hallway leads to a homely sitting room, featuring oak flooring, an attractive bay window and a fireplace.

This room also runs the full length of the property and has French doors leading to the garden.

Next door is a spacious dining room, which also has French doors opening to a loggia (covered outdoor space) and a family room.

The latter also provides outdoor access.

Meanwhile, the quiet study is well-suited to remote working.

Agent Rosie Fraser Real Estate describes the kitchen as a “real heart-of-the-home space, with a farmhouse feel”.

It is home to contemporary appliances and is large enough to be used as a room for socialising.

The six double bedrooms are located upstairs.

A master bedroom has a “luxury” en-suite, with a bath and a shower.

The expansive gardens include a spacious lawn, as well as a deck and patio.

Parking is also available for several cars and there is a double garage.

The West End home is on the market for offers over £750,000.

