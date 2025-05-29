Stunning 6-bedroom villa in Dundee’s leafy West End hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 6-bedroom villa in Dundee’s leafy West End hits market

The Glamis Road home has a large garden and views towards the River Tay.

By Finn Nixon
The Glamis Road home. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The Glamis Road home. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A stunning six-bedroom villa in Dundee’s leafy West End has hit the market.

The south-facing home on Glamis Road boasts a large garden and views towards the River Tay.

The house is a stone’s throw from Perth Road and near the popular Invercase Hotel.

A sweeping private driveway leads to the front of the property, which spans more than 4,200 sq ft.

An aerial view of the property. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The home is set amongst extensive gardens. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The property is south-facing. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A view of the gardens. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Gardens at the rear of the property. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Parking space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The main entrance. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The covered outside seating area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A bright hallway leads to a homely sitting room, featuring oak flooring, an attractive bay window and a fireplace.

This room also runs the full length of the property and has French doors leading to the garden.

Next door is a spacious dining room, which also has French doors opening to a loggia (covered outdoor space) and a family room.

The latter also provides outdoor access.

The hallway. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The hallway and dining room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The dining room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The hallway and stairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Doors leading outside. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The private study area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Meanwhile, the quiet study is well-suited to remote working.

Agent Rosie Fraser Real Estate describes the kitchen as a “real heart-of-the-home space, with a farmhouse feel”.

It is home to contemporary appliances and is large enough to be used as a room for socialising.

The six double bedrooms are located upstairs.

A master bedroom has a “luxury” en-suite, with a bath and a shower.

The upstairs landing. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The view from one of the bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The property has six bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The property has a patio and decking. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The outside seating area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The expansive gardens include a spacious lawn, as well as a deck and patio.

Parking is also available for several cars and there is a double garage.

The West End home is on the market for offers over £750,000.

Elsewhere, The Courier has spoken to a couple who “camped on mattresses” as they transformed an “awful” Perth office into a “flamboyant” home.

We have also taken a look at 11 Dundee homes with the best views.

