Former St Andrews hospital turned house hits the market for £1.75m

A former St Andrews hospital turned home – just 300 yards from the Old Course – has gone up for sale.

Southern Lodge, on Abbotsford Place, dates back to 1870 and was St Andrews Cottage Hospital until 1902.

The three-storey building was then divided up into two flats until the current owners brought them back together in 1998.

The six-bedroom home boasts a stunning modern conservatory and a small putting lawn.

A large bedroom with an en-suite sits on the ground floor alongside a family room, dining room, kitchen, and shower room.

The standout feature of this floor is the modern glass conservatory, which is used as the main living space.

Moving up a floor, there is a sitting room, library, home office, utility room, toilet, upper porch and the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The third floor has three more bedrooms and another shower room.

Outside, the home features a west-facing front garden which is enclosed by a low stone wall and a gate.

A path beyond this garden leads to a private car park with 11 spaces for the surrounding properties.

At the rear, the home has two adjoining gardens, one with a paved terrace, and one with a drying green and putting lawn.

Southern Lodge is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.75 million.

St Andrews was recently named Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, according to research from the Bank of Scotland.

