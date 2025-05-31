Former St Andrews hospital turned house hits the market for £1.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former St Andrews hospital turned house hits the market for £1.75m

Southern Lodge, just 300 yards from the Old Course, features six bedrooms across three floors.

By Andrew Robson
House in former St Andrews hospital has come up for sale
Southern Lodge in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A former St Andrews hospital turned home – just 300 yards from the Old Course – has gone up for sale.

Southern Lodge, on Abbotsford Place, dates back to 1870 and was St Andrews Cottage Hospital until 1902.

The three-storey building was then divided up into two flats until the current owners brought them back together in 1998.

The six-bedroom home boasts a stunning modern conservatory and a small putting lawn.

The 6-bed home is just a short walk from the world famous Old Course.
The six-bed home is just a short walk from the world-famous Old Course. Image: Savills

A large bedroom with an en-suite sits on the ground floor alongside a family room, dining room, kitchen, and shower room.

The standout feature of this floor is the modern glass conservatory, which is used as the main living space.

Moving up a floor, there is a sitting room, library, home office, utility room, toilet, upper porch and the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The third floor has three more bedrooms and another shower room.

The conservatory.
The conservatory. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. image: Savills
The kitchen features a breakfast area
The kitchen features a breakfast area. Image: Savills
The sixth bedroom is currently used as a sitting room.
The sixth bedroom is currently used as a family room. Image: Savills
The ground floor bedroom.
The ground floor bedroom. Image: Savills
The ensuite showroom.
The en-suite showroom. Image: Savills
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The upstairs sitting room.
The upstairs sitting room. Image: Savills
The library.
The library. Image: Savills
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
An ensuite bathroom sits off the master.
An en-suite bathroom sits off the master. Image: Savills
The utility room. I
The utility room. Image: Savills
The upstairs porch
The upstairs porch. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The family bathroom sits on the second floor.
The family bathroom sits on the second floor. Image: Savills

Outside, the home features a west-facing front garden which is enclosed by a low stone wall and a gate.

A path beyond this garden leads to a private car park with 11 spaces for the surrounding properties.

At the rear, the home has two adjoining gardens, one with a paved terrace, and one with a drying green and putting lawn.

The gardens
The gardens. Image: Savills
The rear garden
The rear garden. Image: Savills
The conservatory leads out onto the paved terrace.
The conservatory leads out onto the paved terrace. Image: Savills
The paved terrace
The paved terrace. Image: Savills
The putting lawn.
The putting lawn. Image: Savills
The front garden.
The front garden. Image: Savills
The lane to the private car park.
The lane to the private car park. Image: Savills
The home is in the heart of St Andrews.
The home is in the heart of St Andrews. Image: Savills

Southern Lodge is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.75 million.

St Andrews was recently named Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, according to research from the Bank of Scotland.

It comes days after a beautiful north-east Fife countryside home with a billiards room and extensive gardens went up for sale.

