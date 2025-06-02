A-listed Angus Renaissance home with 82 acres of land hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-listed Angus Renaissance home with 82 acres of land hits market

Gallery House, which sits on the banks of the River North Esk, dates back to 1677.

By Ben MacDonald
A-listed Renaissance Angus home for sale
Gallery House is for sale. Image: Strutt & Parker

A magnificent A-listed Renaissance home with 82 acres of land in Angus has gone up for sale.

Gallery House, which sits on the banks of the River North Esk – seven miles from Montrose – dates back to 1677.

Considered to be one of the earliest and finest Renaissance houses in Scotland, Gallery offers more than 11,300 square feet of space.

It was last on the market in 2020 with a £1.5 million price tag but now commands an asking price of £1.85m.

The main house is spread over three storeys, while there is a two-storey wing that was added in 1743.

The house comes with six reception rooms, eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, offering flexible accommodation.

The gated entrance. Image: Strutt & Parker
The reception hallway. Image: Strutt & Parker
One of six reception rooms. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another reception room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The living and dining area. Image: Strutt & Parker
The kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another area for dining. Image: Strutt & Parker
The games room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The 1600s home has long hallways. Image: Strutt & Parker
The main bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
One of eight bedrooms. Image: Strutt & Parker
One of the bathrooms. Image: Strutt & Parker

Features include two drawing rooms, a library, a breakfast room, a long gallery at first-floor level and several dressing rooms.

Gallery House comes with spectacular gardens that have featured in magazines and opened for initiatives like Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

Along the river bank is a recently planted area of woodland.

Most of the land that comes with the house – 65 acres – is used for agriculture.

The garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
The beautiful outdoor space. Image: Strutt & Parker
The garden has featured in magazines. Image: Strutt & Parker
A peaceful seating area. Image: Strutt & Parker
An aerial view. Image: Strutt & Parker
A farm building. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house sits next to the River North Esk. Image: Strutt & Parker
Surrounding woodland. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house is priced at £1.85m. Image: Strutt & Parker

The property also comes with a series of outbuildings, such as a coach house, former kennels, fishing and wooden huts and a farm building and barn.

Combined, the farming operations bring in about £22,000 per year.

Gallery House is being marketed for sale by Strutt & Parker.

In Montrose itself, the only surviving Georgian theatre in the county is up for sale.

