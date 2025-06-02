A-listed Angus Renaissance home with 82 acres of land hits market

A magnificent A-listed Renaissance home with 82 acres of land in Angus has gone up for sale.

Gallery House, which sits on the banks of the River North Esk – seven miles from Montrose – dates back to 1677.

Considered to be one of the earliest and finest Renaissance houses in Scotland, Gallery offers more than 11,300 square feet of space.

It was last on the market in 2020 with a £1.5 million price tag but now commands an asking price of £1.85m.

The main house is spread over three storeys, while there is a two-storey wing that was added in 1743.

The house comes with six reception rooms, eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, offering flexible accommodation.

Features include two drawing rooms, a library, a breakfast room, a long gallery at first-floor level and several dressing rooms.

Gallery House comes with spectacular gardens that have featured in magazines and opened for initiatives like Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

Along the river bank is a recently planted area of woodland.

Most of the land that comes with the house – 65 acres – is used for agriculture.

The property also comes with a series of outbuildings, such as a coach house, former kennels, fishing and wooden huts and a farm building and barn.

Combined, the farming operations bring in about £22,000 per year.

Gallery House is being marketed for sale by Strutt & Parker.

In Montrose itself, the only surviving Georgian theatre in the county is up for sale.