Broughty Ferry’s Tree House misses out on Scotland’s Home of the Year title

The Tree House in Broughty Ferry missed out on being crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The finale of the popular BBC property show aired on Monday night. Hilltop House near Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire was crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The Tree House was one of six episode-winning properties to make it to the finale of the show.

Filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover, the final episode brought together the six finalists for the first time, giving them the chance to see each other’s homes.

Scotland’s Home of the Year

Hilltop House is a contemporary home built on the footprint of a farm steading. Home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, their teenage son Chase (18) and dogs Enzo and Dino, Hilltop House fuses together mid-century and Californian cool styles.

Designed by the couple – who run their own art business – it’s filled with colourful statement pieces from bright yellow sofas to a pastel pink bathroom.

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, and architect Danny Campbell – crowned Hilltop House the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 from a shortlist of six finalists from across Scotland.

Anna Campbell-Jones said of Hilltop House: “This home managed to feel perfect in every way whilst still feeling like a place where real people live. I particularly loved the way their art was reflected in their choices of colour and furniture, managing to create the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication.”

Fellow judge Danny Campbell was equally blown away: ““This was a home that manages to be both deeply personal and architecturally ambitious,” he said.

“There’s a clarity of vision that’s rare: every corner feels considered, every material honest, every space deliberate and thought through. It felt like the building was completely in tune with the people who lived there, which is especially impressive for a conversion.”

Delighted winners

The owners were delighted the judges picked Hilltop House as the winner.

Jessica said: “Every home is distinctive and unique because of the people that live there. So, our home is different because we are different.

“With me being from California and Chris being an artist, I think our tastes are just naturally a little bit unique. There isn’t really anything in our house that we found at shops near us. Everything was specially sourced.”

Chris added: “I feel the home’s location and east-facing gable give it a special character. I love the sunrises here – so much so that I’m up before 6.00am every morning just to take them in. I work from home so I really appreciate the quality of light throughout the day. It’s a very easy going home to live in.”

Broughty Ferry Tree House

The six homes that reached the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year included the Tree House in Broughty Ferry, which is owned by Paul Durrant and his wife Jackie McKenzie.

Paul said he and Jackie were delighted to make the final: “We had such a good day in Glasgow. We loved meeting the other finalists and hearing the stories of their homes.

“We weren’t at all disappointed not to win. It really was a bonus to reach the final and to appear alongside so many amazing homes.”

The 7th series of Scotland’s Home of the Year featured 18 properties from all over Scotland – including four in Tayside, Fife, and Stirlingshire.

Reflecting on the season, Danny Campbell said: “This year’s line-up was outrageously good. From bold conversions to quirky self-builds, every home had its own personality and inspirational touches.

“It felt like homeowners across Scotland have taken things up a level — not just in terms of design, but in how fearlessly they made their homes truly their own. It was a joy (and a nightmare!) to judge.”

An 8th series of Scotland’s Home of the Year has been commissioned and will begin filming across the country later this month.

Season 7 of Scotland’s Home of the Year is available on iPlayer