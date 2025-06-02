Broughty Ferry’s Tree House misses out on Scotland’s Home of the Year title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Broughty Ferry’s Tree House misses out on Scotland’s Home of the Year title

Hilltop House near Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire is the winner of the property programme's 7th season.

Hilltop House was crowned Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
Hilltop House was crowned Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
By Jack McKeown

The Tree House in Broughty Ferry missed out on being crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The finale of the popular BBC property show aired on Monday night. Hilltop House near Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire was crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The Tree House was one of six episode-winning properties to make it to the finale of the show.

Scotland’s Home of the Year winners Chris Labrooy and Jessica Zanoni . Image: BBC.

Filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover, the final episode brought together the six finalists for the first time, giving them the chance to see each other’s homes.

Scotland’s Home of the Year

Hilltop House is a contemporary home built on the footprint of a farm steading. Home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, their teenage son Chase (18) and dogs Enzo and Dino, Hilltop House fuses together mid-century and Californian cool styles.

Designed by the couple – who run their own art business – it’s filled with colourful statement pieces from bright yellow sofas to a pastel pink bathroom.

The house enjoys spectacular views from its double height window. Image: BBC.

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, and architect Danny Campbell – crowned Hilltop House the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 from a shortlist of six finalists from across Scotland.

Anna Campbell-Jones said of Hilltop House: “This home managed to feel perfect in every way whilst still feeling like a place where real people live. I particularly loved the way their art was reflected in their choices of colour and furniture, managing to create the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication.”

The judges were amazed by Hilltop House. Image: BBC.

Fellow judge Danny Campbell was equally blown away: ““This was a home that manages to be both deeply personal and architecturally ambitious,” he said.

“There’s a clarity of vision that’s rare: every corner feels considered, every material honest, every space deliberate and thought through. It felt like the building was completely in tune with the people who lived there, which is especially impressive for a conversion.”

Delighted winners

The owners were delighted the judges picked Hilltop House as the winner.

Jessica said: “Every home is distinctive and unique because of the people that live there. So, our home is different because we are different.

SHOTY winners Jessica and Chris with their son Chase and dogs Enzo and Dino. Image: BBC.

“With me being from California and Chris being an artist, I think our tastes are just naturally a little bit unique. There isn’t really anything in our house that we found at shops near us. Everything was specially sourced.”

Chris added: “I feel the home’s location and east-facing gable give it a special character. I love the sunrises here – so much so that I’m up before 6.00am every morning just to take them in. I work from home so I really appreciate the quality of light throughout the day. It’s a very easy going home to live in.”

Broughty Ferry Tree House

The six homes that reached the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year included the Tree House in Broughty Ferry, which is owned by Paul Durrant and his wife Jackie McKenzie.

Paul and Jackie with images of their home at the SHOTY finale. Image: BBC.

Paul said he and Jackie were delighted to make the final: “We had such a good day in Glasgow. We loved meeting the other finalists and hearing the stories of their homes.

“We weren’t at all disappointed not to win. It really was a bonus to reach the final and to appear alongside so many amazing homes.”

The Tree House in Broughty Ferry. Image: BBC.

The 7th series of Scotland’s Home of the Year featured 18 properties from all over Scotland – including four in Tayside, Fife, and Stirlingshire.

Reflecting on the season, Danny Campbell said: “This year’s line-up was outrageously good. From bold conversions to quirky self-builds, every home had its own personality and inspirational touches.

The SHOTY judges and winners. Image: BBC.

“It felt like homeowners across Scotland have taken things up a level — not just in terms of design, but in how fearlessly they made their homes truly their own. It was a joy (and a nightmare!) to judge.”

An 8th series of Scotland’s Home of the Year has been commissioned and will begin filming across the country later this month.

 

Season 7 of Scotland’s Home of the Year is available on iPlayer

More from Property

A-listed Renaissance Angus home for sale
A-listed Angus Renaissance home with 82 acres of land hits market
House in former St Andrews hospital has come up for sale
Former St Andrews hospital turned house hits the market for £1.75m
Paul and Jackie with images of their home at the SHOTY finale. Image: BBC.
Will Broughty Ferry's 'Tree House' be crowned Scotland's Home of the Year?
The Glamis Road home. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Stunning 6-bedroom villa in Dundee's leafy West End hits market
2
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale
Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale
The former Montrose Theatre Royal building on Bridge Street.
Rare chance to own piece of history as former Montrose Theatre Royal building for…
The former Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.
Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre
Carol Capper and Donald Morrison spent three years renovating Glensaugh Cottage. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Couple 'camped on mattresses' as they transformed 'awful' Perth office into 'flamboyant' home
Auchteralyth Steading.
'Luxury' Perthshire holiday let business with 4 cottages and paddock for sale
Drummonie House for sale in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire
A-listed Perthshire country house with swimming pool on market for first time in 50…

Conversation