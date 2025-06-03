‘Imaginatively designed’ Broughty Ferry home with beautiful sunroom returns to market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Imaginatively designed’ Broughty Ferry home with beautiful sunroom returns to market

The four-bedroom home dates from the 1970s and was previously up for sale in 2023.

By Andrew Robson
The sunroom.
The sunroom. Image: Savills

An “imaginatively designed” Broughty Ferry home with a beautiful sunroom has returned to the market.

Dating from the 1970s, the Dundarroch Gardens home boasts beautifully landscaped gardens and an impressive outdoor summer house.

Spread across four levels, the house was “imaginatively designed by a local architect”, according to agents Savills.

The four-bed home was previously on the market for £500,000 in 2023.

Dundarroch Gardens, Broughty Ferry.
The home on Dundarroch Gardens, Broughty Ferry. Image: Savills

The standout feature of the home is the spacious sun room with exposed brickwork and a glass roof, which opens into the kitchen.

A separate living room and sitting room are found on the split-level lower ground floor in addition to the master bedroom, which has an en-suite.

The second bedroom, study, dining hall, utility room and toilet complete the ground floor.

Two more bedrooms are found on the first floor.

Several of the rooms are clad with wood panelling.

The sitting room in the imaginatively designed Broughty Ferry home
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The entrance hallway.
The entrance hallway. Image: Savills
The dining hall overlooks the rooms below.
The dining hall overlooks the rooms below. Image: Savills
The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
An ensuite sits of the master bedroom
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
The study
The study. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
There are four bedrooms. Image: Savills
A shower room.
A shower room. Image: Savills

Outside, the landscaped gardens feature an impressive summer house with its own dining kitchen and open fire.

There is also a paved outdoor seating area, providing the perfect outdoor space for entertaining.

The home also has a wooden garden shed and a private driveway, which leads to the double garage and covered carport.

The summer house
The summer house. Image: Savills
The summer house has its own kitchen
The summer house has its own kitchen. Image: Savills
The patio.
The patio. Image: Savills
The garden.
The garden. Image: Savills
The driveway features a carport and double garage.
The driveway features a carport and a double garage. Image: Savills
The side of the Broughty Ferry home
The home has an unusual design. Image: Savills

The home – which is just off Monifieth Road – is on the market with Savills for offers over £595,000.

It comes as Broughty Ferry’s Tree House missed out on being crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year on Monday night.

The Courier has taken a look at the best properties across Tayside and Fife from the BBC show.

Conversation