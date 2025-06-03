‘Imaginatively designed’ Broughty Ferry home with beautiful sunroom returns to market

An “imaginatively designed” Broughty Ferry home with a beautiful sunroom has returned to the market.

Dating from the 1970s, the Dundarroch Gardens home boasts beautifully landscaped gardens and an impressive outdoor summer house.

Spread across four levels, the house was “imaginatively designed by a local architect”, according to agents Savills.

The four-bed home was previously on the market for £500,000 in 2023.

The standout feature of the home is the spacious sun room with exposed brickwork and a glass roof, which opens into the kitchen.

A separate living room and sitting room are found on the split-level lower ground floor in addition to the master bedroom, which has an en-suite.

The second bedroom, study, dining hall, utility room and toilet complete the ground floor.

Two more bedrooms are found on the first floor.

Several of the rooms are clad with wood panelling.

Outside, the landscaped gardens feature an impressive summer house with its own dining kitchen and open fire.

There is also a paved outdoor seating area, providing the perfect outdoor space for entertaining.

The home also has a wooden garden shed and a private driveway, which leads to the double garage and covered carport.

The home – which is just off Monifieth Road – is on the market with Savills for offers over £595,000.

It comes as Broughty Ferry’s Tree House missed out on being crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year on Monday night.

