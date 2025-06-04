Former Doune church-turned-home with beautiful period features for sale

A “remarkable” converted church in Doune has come on the market.

Kirk House is a unique four-bedroom house with original period features.

It boasts arched windows, intricate stonework and exposed timber.

The Balkerach Street property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £665,000.

Spread over three levels, it is a “rare” opportunity to own a piece of history – the former Kilmadock West Parish Church.

Clyde Property describes the interior as “exceptional” and says it “exudes character, sophistication and timeless appeal”.

The ground floor includes a porch, boot room and central hallway.

This leads to a large living room, featuring exposed stone walls, and a cloakroom with a WC.

Al fresco dining space at Doune’s Kirk House

At the ehart of the house is an open-plan kitchen with a sitting and dining area.

A utility room is also situated on this floor.

On the next level are three bedrooms, one of which is an ensuite shower room, and a family bathroom.

The top floor has a master suite, complete with a dressing room, shower room and space for a home office or gym.

Kirk House also boasts a private courtyard garden that is perfect for al fresco dining.

There is also a detached double garage with a sun terrace on top.

This offers “striking” panoramic views of the surrounding village and countryside.

The Courier has compiled 11 homes in the Stirling Council area with fantastic views.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook