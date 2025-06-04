Former Doune church-turned-home with beautiful period features for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Doune church-turned-home with beautiful period features for sale

The modernised Kirk House is a unique four-bedroom property. 

By Isla Glen
Kirk House in Balkerach Street, Doune
Kirk House is a modern home that was converted from a church. Image: Clyde Property

A “remarkable” converted church in Doune has come on the market.

Kirk House is a unique four-bedroom house with original period features.

It boasts arched windows, intricate stonework and exposed timber.

The Balkerach Street property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £665,000.

Spread over three levels, it is a “rare” opportunity to own a piece of history – the former Kilmadock West Parish Church.

The house is surrounded by greenery. Image: Clyde Property
Kirk House has a driveway. Image: Clyde Property

Clyde Property describes the interior as “exceptional” and says it “exudes character, sophistication and timeless appeal”.

The ground floor includes a porch, boot room and central hallway.

This leads to a large living room, featuring exposed stone walls, and a cloakroom with a WC.

Original church features are still part of the property. Image: Clyde Property
The sitting room has exposed stone walls. Image: Clyde Property
There is a stove. Image: Clyde Property
The dining area. Image: Clyde Property
A cosy seating area. Image: Clyde Property
The open-plan kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The hallway has intricate wooden features. Image: Clyde Property
The stairway. Image: Clyde Property
One of the living rooms. Image: Clyde Property
The spacious kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
A utility room is also included. Image: Clyde Property
The hallway has church features. Image: Clyde Property
There are four large bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
Kirk House has been modernised. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property
Period features in the hallway. Image: Clyde Property
Exposed stone up the stairs. Image: Clyde Property
The attic bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
An additional room is suitable for a gym. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property

Al fresco dining space at Doune’s Kirk House

At the ehart of the house is an open-plan kitchen with a sitting and dining area.

A utility room is also situated on this floor.

On the next level are three bedrooms, one of which is an ensuite shower room, and a family bathroom.

The top floor has a master suite, complete with a dressing room, shower room and space for a home office or gym.

An outdoor dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The garage. Image: Clyde Property
The sun terrace is suitable for a hot tub. Image: Clyde Property

Kirk House also boasts a private courtyard garden that is perfect for al fresco dining.

There is also a detached double garage with a sun terrace on top.

This offers “striking” panoramic views of the surrounding village and countryside.

The Courier has compiled 11 homes in the Stirling Council area with fantastic views.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

