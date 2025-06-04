Modernised Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most-viewed property in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modernised Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most-viewed property in May

The property firm has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

24 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry is tspc top home in May
24 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry, Image: TSPC
By Andrew Robson

A modernised Victorian villa in the heart of Broughty Ferry is the most-viewed listing on the TSPC website in May.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

The list includes a variety of homes with prices ranging from £180,000 to £410,00.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re continuing to see healthy activity across the local market.

“The number of properties to go under offer in May rose by 7% compared to the same time last year, and by 14% on April, highlighting sustained buyer demand.

“At the same time, we saw 226 exclusive new listings on TSPC – the highest monthly total so far in 2025 – giving buyers even more choice.

“This month’s top ten reflects that variety, with a broad mix of property styles and budgets resonating with a wide range of buyers.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Inside the most viewed TSPC home in May.
Inside the most viewed home in May. Image: TSPC

Address: 24 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £410,000

Status: Under offer

The most-viewed property in May is this outstanding three-storey Victorian property in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

The home has attracted nearly 8,000 views and went under offer after just nine days on the market.

With panoramic views over the River Tay and four double bedrooms, the home dates back to 1876 and is full of original period features.

2. Dundee

23 Lunan Terrace, Dundee on the tspc top homes in May
23 Lunan Terrace, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Address: 23 Lunan Terrace, Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Under offer

The second most viewed home is this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Craigiebank.

The property features a bright, modern interior and an extended sunroom overlooking the garden.

3. Birkhill

34 Highfield Place, Birkhill
34 Highfield Place, Birkhill. Image: TSPC

Address: 34 Highfield Place, Birkhill

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

Next on TSPC’s list of its most popular properties in May is a spacious five-bedroom home in the village of Birkhill.

The home is a “doer-upper” and requires full modernisation, but gives prospective buyers the chance to put their own stamp on the property.

The property went to a closing date after just 12 days on the market.

4. Broughty Ferry

51 Silver Birch Drive
51 Silver Birch Drive, Broughty Ferry, Image: TSPC

Address: 51 Silver Birch Drive, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Active

This four-bed detached family sits on Ballumbie Castle Estate and is ideal for families.

The rooms are bright and spacious, while the master bedroom features an en-suite.

A private driveway and single garage complete the offering.

5. Dundee

74 Clement Park Place, Dundee
74 Clement Park Place, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Address: 74 Clement Park Place, Dundee

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Under offer

Set across three levels, this “move-in-ready” townhouse features a beautiful top-floor lounge with a balcony.

A spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is found on the ground floor.

The home has four bedrooms and a well-proportioned garden with a lawn and timber deck.

6. Dundee

35 Dalgleish Road, Dundee, DD4 7JL.jpg
35 Dalgleish Road, Dundee,. Image: TSPC

Address: 35 Dalgleish Road, Dundee, DD4 7JL

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Sold

In sixth place is this two-bedroom detached bungalow, which offers spacious living across one level.

This home went under offer within just six days and achieved an impressive £30,000 over the asking price at completion.

7. Mains of Fowlis

Threshing Mill House.
Threshing Mill House. Image: TSPC

Address: Threshing Mill House, 3 Steading Cottages, Mains of Fowlis

Price: Offers over £385,000

Status: Under offer

This beautifully converted three-bedroom steading that perfectly blends countryside charm with contemporary living is seventh on the list.

Nestled in the peaceful Mains of Fowlis, the property boasts panoramic views stretching all the way to the River Tay.

8. Dundee

3 Harrow Street, Dundee
3 Harrow Street, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Address: 3 Harrow Street, Dundee

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Under offer

This four-bed detached bungalow in Dundee’s sought-after West End has a spacious living area which has been extended to include a bright sunroom.

A popular listing, it went to a closing date after just 10 days on the market.

9. Broughty Ferry

127a Long Lane, Broughty Ferry
127a Long Lane, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

Address: 127a Long Lane, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Active

Next on the list is this modern end-terraced villa in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

The “rarely available” three-bedroom home is set across two levels and boasts a newly fitted kitchen.

The home also features low-maintenance front and rear gardens in addition to off-street parking.

10. Broughty Ferry

43 Ben Attow Terrace
43 Ben Attow Terrace, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

Address: 43 Ben Attow Terrace, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £330,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the list is a detached home in Balgillo Heights.

The stylish three-bedroom home features a bright lounge and a spacious contemporary kitchen/dining area ideal for entertaining.

The property went under offer after just seven days on the market.

Conversation