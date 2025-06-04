Modernised Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most-viewed property in May

A modernised Victorian villa in the heart of Broughty Ferry is the most-viewed listing on the TSPC website in May.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

The list includes a variety of homes with prices ranging from £180,000 to £410,00.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re continuing to see healthy activity across the local market.

“The number of properties to go under offer in May rose by 7% compared to the same time last year, and by 14% on April, highlighting sustained buyer demand.

“At the same time, we saw 226 exclusive new listings on TSPC – the highest monthly total so far in 2025 – giving buyers even more choice.

“This month’s top ten reflects that variety, with a broad mix of property styles and budgets resonating with a wide range of buyers.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 24 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £410,000

Status: Under offer

The most-viewed property in May is this outstanding three-storey Victorian property in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

The home has attracted nearly 8,000 views and went under offer after just nine days on the market.

With panoramic views over the River Tay and four double bedrooms, the home dates back to 1876 and is full of original period features.

2. Dundee

Address: 23 Lunan Terrace, Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Under offer

The second most viewed home is this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Craigiebank.

The property features a bright, modern interior and an extended sunroom overlooking the garden.

3. Birkhill

Address: 34 Highfield Place, Birkhill

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

Next on TSPC’s list of its most popular properties in May is a spacious five-bedroom home in the village of Birkhill.

The home is a “doer-upper” and requires full modernisation, but gives prospective buyers the chance to put their own stamp on the property.

The property went to a closing date after just 12 days on the market.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 51 Silver Birch Drive, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Active

This four-bed detached family sits on Ballumbie Castle Estate and is ideal for families.

The rooms are bright and spacious, while the master bedroom features an en-suite.

A private driveway and single garage complete the offering.

5. Dundee

Address: 74 Clement Park Place, Dundee

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Under offer

Set across three levels, this “move-in-ready” townhouse features a beautiful top-floor lounge with a balcony.

A spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is found on the ground floor.

The home has four bedrooms and a well-proportioned garden with a lawn and timber deck.

6. Dundee

Address: 35 Dalgleish Road, Dundee, DD4 7JL

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Sold

In sixth place is this two-bedroom detached bungalow, which offers spacious living across one level.

This home went under offer within just six days and achieved an impressive £30,000 over the asking price at completion.

7. Mains of Fowlis

Address: Threshing Mill House, 3 Steading Cottages, Mains of Fowlis

Price: Offers over £385,000

Status: Under offer

This beautifully converted three-bedroom steading that perfectly blends countryside charm with contemporary living is seventh on the list.

Nestled in the peaceful Mains of Fowlis, the property boasts panoramic views stretching all the way to the River Tay.

8. Dundee

Address: 3 Harrow Street, Dundee

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Under offer

This four-bed detached bungalow in Dundee’s sought-after West End has a spacious living area which has been extended to include a bright sunroom.

A popular listing, it went to a closing date after just 10 days on the market.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: 127a Long Lane, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Active

Next on the list is this modern end-terraced villa in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

The “rarely available” three-bedroom home is set across two levels and boasts a newly fitted kitchen.

The home also features low-maintenance front and rear gardens in addition to off-street parking.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 43 Ben Attow Terrace, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £330,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the list is a detached home in Balgillo Heights.

The stylish three-bedroom home features a bright lounge and a spacious contemporary kitchen/dining area ideal for entertaining.

The property went under offer after just seven days on the market.