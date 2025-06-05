Shared-ownership house in St Andrews is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shared-ownership house in St Andrews is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in May

ESPC has revealed the 10 most popular listings in Fife on its website last month.

Findlay Douglas Court, St Andrews.
Findlay Douglas Court, St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
By Neil Henderson

A shared-ownership house on the outskirts of St Andrews is the most-viewed home on ESPC’s website in May.

The property firm has revealed the 10 most popular listings on its site last month.

While the properties vary in price, four and five-bedroom homes make up half the list – highlighting the strong demand for family houses.

Prices range dramatically, from £85,000 to £685,000, and the houses are spread across the kingdom with three in St Andrews, along with homes in the likes of Burntisland, Methil and Lundin Links.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed properties in Fife on the ESPC website for May 2025.

1. St Andrews

The garden and terrace at Findlay Douglas Court, St Andrews.
The garden and terrace at Findlay Douglas Court, St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

This two-bedroom terrace is situated on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The price offers first-time buyers the chance to get on the property ladder by buying a quarter share in the property, with a three-quarter share owned by Hillcrest.

The home comprises two bedrooms, a spacious living room, a dining kitchen, a bathroom and a WC.

2. Boarhills, St Andrews

Sunnybraes , St Andrews.
Sunnybraes, St Andrews. Image: Thorntons.

Set in the scenic hamlet of Boarhills, just outside St Andrews, this three-bedroom terraced house boasts stunning countryside views, spacious accommodation and modern interiors.

The attractive stone-built home has a double-aspect living room, a modern fitted dining kitchen and three double bedrooms.

Sunnybraes also benefits from private driveway parking and a mature private garden.

3. Cellardyke

Glengair, Toll Road, Cellardyke.
Glengair, Toll Road, Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons

Glengair will give its new owner the chance to take on an exciting renovation project.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house has spacious living areas and is situated close to both Cellardyke and Anstruther.

A major selling point is that Glengair is accompanied by a large rear garden.

4. Dairsie

Main Street, Dairsie.
Main Street, Dairsie. Image: Thorntons

Small in stature but still proving popular with viewers is this traditional mid-terraced bungalow in Dairsie.

This one-bedroom home offers all the ease and convenience of single-storey, easily manageable accommodation, and it is accompanied by a rear garden that borders scenic open countryside.

The sale is only suitable for cash buyers, making it a potentially attractive investment property.

5. Lundin Links

Leven Road, Lundin Links.
Leven Road, Lundin Links. Image: Thorntons

In fifth place is this four-bedroom detached house that features spacious living areas, an expansive balcony and front and rear gardens.

There is also a garage that includes a workshop and a multi-car driveway.

The property could be ideal for golf fans as it backs onto Lundin Links golf course.

6. St Andrews

Century Court, St Andrews.
Century Court, St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

Century Court is the most expensive property on the list at offers over £685,000.

It is a stunning two-bedroom, top-floor flat in the centre of St Andrews.

This penthouse apartment features immaculate interiors, two private balconies and secure underground parking.

7. Methil

Kinnarchie Crescent, Methil.
Kinnarchie Crescent, Methil. Image: FT & DC Wallace

This three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Methil marks the first property on this list to go under offer, and also provides a renovation opportunity.

Providing great views over Leven, it also comes with front and rear gardens.

With a flexible layout, Kinnarchie Crescent is also perfect for families searching for a coastal home.

8. Burntisland

Cromwell Road, Burntisland.
Cromwell Road, Burntisland. Image: Morgans

Built in the 17th century, this three-bedroom, semi-detached home lies in the heart of Burntisland.

A rugged stone frontage gives this house both charm and character.

It features a spacious kitchen and dining area, as well as three bright and airy bedrooms.

9. Ceres

Chalmers Mill, Ceres.
Chalmers Mill, Ceres. Image: Thorntons

Chalmers Mill is a unique, award-winning house on the banks of Ceres Burn in the quiet village of Ceres.

Built in 2000 in a traditional style, on the site of a former mill, the home has an open-plan layout on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor.

The home is accessed by a private bridge and is accompanied by a mature garden, a garage, and a driveway.

10. St Monans

The Old Bank House, St Monans.
The Old Bank House, St Monans. Image: Thorntons

Offering an enviable sea-front position within a historic listed property, this two-bedroom flat benefits from tasteful neutral interiors and private parking.

The home also features built-in storage, a stylish shower room, and a spacious living/dining room enjoying south-facing harbour views.

It also boasts an open layout leading to a classically styled contemporary kitchen.

