Shared-ownership house in St Andrews is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in May

A shared-ownership house on the outskirts of St Andrews is the most-viewed home on ESPC’s website in May.

The property firm has revealed the 10 most popular listings on its site last month.

While the properties vary in price, four and five-bedroom homes make up half the list – highlighting the strong demand for family houses.

Prices range dramatically, from £85,000 to £685,000, and the houses are spread across the kingdom with three in St Andrews, along with homes in the likes of Burntisland, Methil and Lundin Links.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed properties in Fife on the ESPC website for May 2025.

1. St Andrews

Address: 16 Findlay Douglas Court, St. Andrews

16 Findlay Douglas Court, St. Andrews Price: Offers over £85,000

Offers over £85,000 Status: Active

This two-bedroom terrace is situated on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The price offers first-time buyers the chance to get on the property ladder by buying a quarter share in the property, with a three-quarter share owned by Hillcrest.

The home comprises two bedrooms, a spacious living room, a dining kitchen, a bathroom and a WC.

2. Boarhills, St Andrews

Set in the scenic hamlet of Boarhills, just outside St Andrews, this three-bedroom terraced house boasts stunning countryside views, spacious accommodation and modern interiors.

The attractive stone-built home has a double-aspect living room, a modern fitted dining kitchen and three double bedrooms.

Sunnybraes also benefits from private driveway parking and a mature private garden.

3. Cellardyke

Address: Glengair, Toll Road, Cellardyke

Glengair, Toll Road, Cellardyke Price: Offers over £250,000

Offers over £250,000 Status: Active

Glengair will give its new owner the chance to take on an exciting renovation project.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house has spacious living areas and is situated close to both Cellardyke and Anstruther.

A major selling point is that Glengair is accompanied by a large rear garden.

4. Dairsie

Address: 72 Main Street, Dairsie

72 Main Street, Dairsie Price: Fixed Price £95,000

Fixed Price £95,000 Status: Active

Small in stature but still proving popular with viewers is this traditional mid-terraced bungalow in Dairsie.

This one-bedroom home offers all the ease and convenience of single-storey, easily manageable accommodation, and it is accompanied by a rear garden that borders scenic open countryside.

The sale is only suitable for cash buyers, making it a potentially attractive investment property.

5. Lundin Links

Address: 94 Leven Road, Lundin Links

94 Leven Road, Lundin Links Price: Offers over £350,000

Offers over £350,000 Status: Active

In fifth place is this four-bedroom detached house that features spacious living areas, an expansive balcony and front and rear gardens.

There is also a garage that includes a workshop and a multi-car driveway.

The property could be ideal for golf fans as it backs onto Lundin Links golf course.

6. St Andrews

Century Court is the most expensive property on the list at offers over £685,000.

It is a stunning two-bedroom, top-floor flat in the centre of St Andrews.

This penthouse apartment features immaculate interiors, two private balconies and secure underground parking.

7. Methil

Address: 7 Kinnarchie Crescent, Methil

7 Kinnarchie Crescent, Methil Price: Offers over £189,950

Offers over £189,950 Status: Under Offer

This three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Methil marks the first property on this list to go under offer, and also provides a renovation opportunity.

Providing great views over Leven, it also comes with front and rear gardens.

With a flexible layout, Kinnarchie Crescent is also perfect for families searching for a coastal home.

8. Burntisland

Address: 36 Cromwell Road, Burntisland

36 Cromwell Road, Burntisland Price: Offers Over £250,000

Offers Over £250,000 Status: Active

Built in the 17th century, this three-bedroom, semi-detached home lies in the heart of Burntisland.

A rugged stone frontage gives this house both charm and character.

It features a spacious kitchen and dining area, as well as three bright and airy bedrooms.

9. Ceres

Address: Chalmers Mill, Ceresburn, Ceres

Chalmers Mill, Ceresburn, Ceres Price: Offers Over £525,000

Offers Over £525,000 Status: Active

Chalmers Mill is a unique, award-winning house on the banks of Ceres Burn in the quiet village of Ceres.

Built in 2000 in a traditional style, on the site of a former mill, the home has an open-plan layout on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor.

The home is accessed by a private bridge and is accompanied by a mature garden, a garage, and a driveway.

10. St Monans

Address: The Old Bank House, 9A Mid Shore, St Monans

The Old Bank House, 9A Mid Shore, St Monans Price: Fixed Price £195,000

Fixed Price £195,000 Status: Available

Offering an enviable sea-front position within a historic listed property, this two-bedroom flat benefits from tasteful neutral interiors and private parking.

The home also features built-in storage, a stylish shower room, and a spacious living/dining room enjoying south-facing harbour views.

It also boasts an open layout leading to a classically styled contemporary kitchen.