Former Perthshire boarding school going to auction for £1.6m after sudden closure

Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn shut in 2024 with debts of more than £900,000.

By Lucy Scarlett
Kilgraston School.
Kilgraston School. Image: Savills

A former Perthshire boarding school is set to go to auction less than a year after its sudden closure.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, shut down in August last year, claiming the potential impact of VAT changes and a small roll of only 173 pupils were factors.

It was later revealed the school had debts of more than £900,000 at the time of its closure.

The site was then put up for sale in November but went unsold.

Now, Kilgraston School – which comprises the A-listed Kilgraston House and a host of other buildings – will go under the hammer on July 2, on the instruction of the trustee in bankruptcy.

The lot, which is being marketed by Savills, has a guide price of £1.6 million.

Kilgraston School.
The property sits on 55 acres of land. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The entrance to the school. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
Kilgraston became a school in 1930. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The school closed down in August 2024. Image: Savills

Kilgraston House sits on 55 acres of grounds and is accessed through a category B-listed stone archway, with coach houses on either side.

Several modern extensions have been added to the main building over the years.

The former stables were used as the junior school, and a science block was added in 2013.

Kilgraston School.
There have been several extensions over the years. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The building has 106 student bedrooms. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The library. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The chapel. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
A common room. Image: Savills

There are 106 student bedrooms and 30 staff bedrooms in the main school building.

Highlights of the property include a chapel, a theatre, an indoor swimming pool, a large gymnasium, an equestrian centre, tennis courts, a hockey pitch, and sports pitches.

Three separate residential properties sit on the grounds.

The house dates back to the 13th century, and it opened as a school in 1930.

Kilgraston School.
The indoor swimming pool. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
Tennis courts. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
A gymnasium. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
A gym. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
Stables. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
A theatre. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
One of the properties on the grounds. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
Another residential property. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The school is located next to Bridge of Earn. Image: Savills

A spokesperson for Savills said: “We believe Kilgraston House and its associated
grounds, additional facilities, and recreational leisure space would be suitable for continued use as an educational facility.

“We believe the site is also well served to provide a hotel and/or leisure offering.

“Furthermore, the site could be suitable for residential development.”

