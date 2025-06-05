Former Perthshire boarding school going to auction for £1.6m after sudden closure

A former Perthshire boarding school is set to go to auction less than a year after its sudden closure.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, shut down in August last year, claiming the potential impact of VAT changes and a small roll of only 173 pupils were factors.

It was later revealed the school had debts of more than £900,000 at the time of its closure.

The site was then put up for sale in November but went unsold.

Now, Kilgraston School – which comprises the A-listed Kilgraston House and a host of other buildings – will go under the hammer on July 2, on the instruction of the trustee in bankruptcy.

The lot, which is being marketed by Savills, has a guide price of £1.6 million.

Kilgraston House sits on 55 acres of grounds and is accessed through a category B-listed stone archway, with coach houses on either side.

Several modern extensions have been added to the main building over the years.

The former stables were used as the junior school, and a science block was added in 2013.

There are 106 student bedrooms and 30 staff bedrooms in the main school building.

Highlights of the property include a chapel, a theatre, an indoor swimming pool, a large gymnasium, an equestrian centre, tennis courts, a hockey pitch, and sports pitches.

Three separate residential properties sit on the grounds.

The house dates back to the 13th century, and it opened as a school in 1930.

A spokesperson for Savills said: “We believe Kilgraston House and its associated

grounds, additional facilities, and recreational leisure space would be suitable for continued use as an educational facility.

“We believe the site is also well served to provide a hotel and/or leisure offering.

“Furthermore, the site could be suitable for residential development.”