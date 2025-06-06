New Dundee student housing building up for sale for nearly £9m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee student housing building up for sale for nearly £9m

Greenmarket Studios, which has only recently been completed, comprises 55 studio flats and will soon host a Pret A Manger cafe.

By Finn Nixon
Greenmarket Studios in Dundee is home to 55 studio flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Greenmarket Studios in Dundee is home to 55 studio flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A newly completed Dundee student housing building has been put up for sale for nearly £9 million.

Construction of Greenmarket Studios on South Marketgait has been finished in time for the 2025/26 academic year.

It forms part of a wider development that included the construction of the new BT offices, which staff moved into in December.

The building has 55 studio flats and will soon host a Pret A Manger cafe on the ground floor.

However, before students have even moved in, the site has already been put up for sale.

Sale of new Marketgait student flats building ‘in line with developer’s exit strategy’

Graham and Sibbald is marketing the property on behalf of Crucible Developments for £8.716m, with offers being invited.

The firm says it was always the intention of Crucible to sell the building at this stage.

It is projected that the development will have more than £500,000 in rental income in its first year of operation.

That includes Pret A Manger’s annual lease of £55,000 a year, rising to £70,000 by the fourth year.

The new development is on the corner of Marketgait and Nethergate. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Peter Fleming, director at Graham and Sibbald, said: “Greenmarket Studios marks the completion of Crucible Development’s regeneration of the once derelict former Dundee goods yard.

“Having previously developed, completed and sold Greenmarket BT, the sale of the student element comes at the logical time to do so and is in line with their long-term exit strategy as a property developer.

“The development will provide a best-in-class specification for a student scheme in Dundee, with the price being in line with comparable PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) buildings of this quality.”

According to the brochure for the building, Crucible says the city’s student population is still underserved by existing accommodation.

One of the 55 studio flats in the Greenmarket Studios building. Image: Graham and Sibbald

It says: “Both universities have a supply of 2,500 beds in the city, yet there should be provision for 6,000 beds in the city.

“This highlights that the city is in need of more beds.

“However, challenges to the pipeline due to construction costs and inflation (are) resulting in it being difficult to meet demands at this time.

“Including Greenmarket Studios, there (have) been only three schemes delivered in the last 15 years.”

Crucible Developments has been approached for comment.

