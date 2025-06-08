‘Incredibly rare chance’ to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Incredibly rare chance’ to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development

The former United Free Church of Scotland in Dysart will go to auction again this week.

By Ben MacDonald
Former Dysart church going to auction
The former United Free Church of Scotland building in Dysart. Image: Future Property Auctions

A former Fife church is going to auction – offering an “incredibly rare chance” to buy the historic building.

The United Free Church of Scotland building in Dysart will go under the hammer on Thursday.

It follows previous attempts to sell the building at a higher price.

The church was built in 1897 and could accommodate up to 650 people at a time.

A hall was added in 1936.

The building closed for good in 2009 and has remained vacant since.

The church was built in 1897. Image: Future Property Auctions
The steeple was demolished due to safety concerns. Image: Future Property Auctions
Plans to convert the building into flats were approved in 2024. Image: Future Property Auctions

In 2023, it emerged that the steeple of the church would need to be demolished after Fife Council engineers found the landmark to be structurally unsound.

Plans for a new flat roof on the steeple were approved in 2024.

The building has previously been the subject of housing plans, however, Fife Council’s planning portal shows the last application was lodged in 2015.

The building could be redeveloped. Image: Future Property Auctions
The former church is not far from the sea. Image: Future Property Auctions
An aerial view of the site. Image: Future Property Auctions

The Townhead building will go under the hammer with Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £153,000.

The listing describes it as an “incredibly rare and unique purchase opportunity” with “massive development” potential.

Elsewhere, a former Perthshire boarding school that shut suddenly last year is also going under the hammer for £1.6 million.

More from Property

Greenmarket Studios in Dundee is home to 55 studio flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New Dundee student housing building up for sale for nearly £9m
5
Kilgraston School.
Former Perthshire boarding school going to auction for £1.6m after sudden closure
3
Lorraine and Emma set out to find a new home in Stirling. Image: Channel 4
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home
Findlay Douglas Court, St Andrews.
Shared-ownership house in St Andrews is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in May
Kirk House in Balkerach Street, Doune
Former Doune church-turned-home with beautiful period features for sale
24 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry is tspc top home in May
Modernised Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most-viewed property in May
The sunroom.
'Imaginatively designed' Broughty Ferry home with beautiful sunroom returns to market
2
This spectacular house near Crail was on Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
We look back at the best Tayside and Fife properties from Scotland's Home of…
West Newton sits in 102 acres near Arbroath. Image: Savills.
Inside £1.9m Georgian home in Angus with farmhouse, lodges and 102 acres
Hilltop House was crowned Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
Broughty Ferry's Tree House misses out on Scotland's Home of the Year title

Conversation