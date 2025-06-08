Property ‘Incredibly rare chance’ to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development The former United Free Church of Scotland in Dysart will go to auction again this week. By Ben MacDonald June 8 2025, 2:58pm June 8 2025, 2:58pm Share ‘Incredibly rare chance’ to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5263186/dysart-fife-church-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The former United Free Church of Scotland building in Dysart. Image: Future Property Auctions A former Fife church is going to auction – offering an “incredibly rare chance” to buy the historic building. The United Free Church of Scotland building in Dysart will go under the hammer on Thursday. It follows previous attempts to sell the building at a higher price. The church was built in 1897 and could accommodate up to 650 people at a time. A hall was added in 1936. The building closed for good in 2009 and has remained vacant since. The church was built in 1897. Image: Future Property Auctions The steeple was demolished due to safety concerns. Image: Future Property Auctions Plans to convert the building into flats were approved in 2024. Image: Future Property Auctions In 2023, it emerged that the steeple of the church would need to be demolished after Fife Council engineers found the landmark to be structurally unsound. Plans for a new flat roof on the steeple were approved in 2024. The building has previously been the subject of housing plans, however, Fife Council’s planning portal shows the last application was lodged in 2015. The building could be redeveloped. Image: Future Property Auctions The former church is not far from the sea. Image: Future Property Auctions An aerial view of the site. Image: Future Property Auctions The Townhead building will go under the hammer with Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £153,000. The listing describes it as an “incredibly rare and unique purchase opportunity” with “massive development” potential. Elsewhere, a former Perthshire boarding school that shut suddenly last year is also going under the hammer for £1.6 million.
