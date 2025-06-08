‘Incredibly rare chance’ to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development

A former Fife church is going to auction – offering an “incredibly rare chance” to buy the historic building.

The United Free Church of Scotland building in Dysart will go under the hammer on Thursday.

It follows previous attempts to sell the building at a higher price.

The church was built in 1897 and could accommodate up to 650 people at a time.

A hall was added in 1936.

The building closed for good in 2009 and has remained vacant since.

In 2023, it emerged that the steeple of the church would need to be demolished after Fife Council engineers found the landmark to be structurally unsound.

Plans for a new flat roof on the steeple were approved in 2024.

The building has previously been the subject of housing plans, however, Fife Council’s planning portal shows the last application was lodged in 2015.

The Townhead building will go under the hammer with Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £153,000.

The listing describes it as an “incredibly rare and unique purchase opportunity” with “massive development” potential.

Elsewhere, a former Perthshire boarding school that shut suddenly last year is also going under the hammer for £1.6 million.