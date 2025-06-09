£1 million Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1 million Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities for sale

Mutehill enjoys panoramic views across the Cleish and Ochil Hills.

By Neil Henderson
Mutehill sits in 15 acres of Kinross Shire countryside.
Mutehill near Powmill in Kinross-shire. Image: Harper & Stone

A Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities has hit the market for £1 million.

Six-bedroom Mutehill enjoys beautiful views of the Cleish and Ochil Hills, and is near the picturesque village of Powmill.

Boasting four reception rooms, a home office, a sun room, and a large modern dining kitchen, the house offers family living with luxury and comfort.

At the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and living area, recently renovated to a high specification.

Mutehill is set in 15 acres of Kinross-shire countryside.
Mutehill is set in 15 acres of Kinross-shire countryside. Image: Harper & Stone
Large open-plan living room.
The large open-plan living room. Image: Harper & Stone
Panoramic views from the living room.
Panoramic views from the living room. Image: Harper & Stone
Large modern kitchen and dining area.
The modern kitchen. Image: Harper & Stone
Family dining room boasts views over the Cleish and Ochil Hills.
The house enjoys views of the Cleish and Ochil Hills. Image: Harper & Stone
Home office.
A home office Image: Harper & Stone
One of six large bedrooms at Mutehill.
One of six bedrooms. Image: Harper & Stone
One of two en-suite bathrooms.
One of two en-suite bathrooms. Image: Harper & Stone
Another of the six bedrooms.
Another of the six bedrooms. Image: Harper & Stone
Family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Harper & Stone

Upstairs, there are six generously sized bedrooms, arranged in two wings, all of which enjoy picturesque views.

Two of the bedrooms are en-suite, while two more have a ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.

There is also a large, modern family bathroom on the upper landing.

Mutehill is a horse lover’s dream, coming complete with a five-stable facility, tack room, feed store and a tractor shelter.

Beyond this lie open paddocks and pastureland, extending to about 15 acres.

Fife-stable equestrian centre.
The stables. Image: Harper & Stone
Mutehill is a dream for horse lovers.
Mutehill is a dream for horse lovers. Image: Harper & Stone
Aerial view of this stunning home and 15 acres of surrounding land.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Harper & Stone
Patio area overlooking the Kinross-shire countryside.
A patio area overlooking the Kinross-shire countryside. Image: Harper & Stone
Mutehill is on the market for offers over £1m.
Mutehill is on the market for just shy of £1m. Image: Harper & Stone
Electric gated private entrance and driveway.
The gated private entrance and driveway. Image: Harper & Stone

A gated driveway and two double garages offer plenty of parking and storage options along with enhanced security.

Property agent Harper and Stone is marketing Mutehill for sale at offers over £999,995 – below the home report value of £1.05m.

Meanwhile, a short distance away, the former Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn is going to auction next month for £1.6 million, months after its closure.

Conversation