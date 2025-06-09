£1 million Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities for sale

A Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities has hit the market for £1 million.

Six-bedroom Mutehill enjoys beautiful views of the Cleish and Ochil Hills, and is near the picturesque village of Powmill.

Boasting four reception rooms, a home office, a sun room, and a large modern dining kitchen, the house offers family living with luxury and comfort.

At the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and living area, recently renovated to a high specification.

Upstairs, there are six generously sized bedrooms, arranged in two wings, all of which enjoy picturesque views.

Two of the bedrooms are en-suite, while two more have a ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.

There is also a large, modern family bathroom on the upper landing.

Mutehill is a horse lover’s dream, coming complete with a five-stable facility, tack room, feed store and a tractor shelter.

Beyond this lie open paddocks and pastureland, extending to about 15 acres.

A gated driveway and two double garages offer plenty of parking and storage options along with enhanced security.

Property agent Harper and Stone is marketing Mutehill for sale at offers over £999,995 – below the home report value of £1.05m.

