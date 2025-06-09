Former Stirling H&M store in Thistles Shopping Centre going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Stirling H&M store in Thistles Shopping Centre going to auction

The unit, which most recently housed the Clearance Outlet shop, has an opening bid of £425,000.

By Isla Glen
The former H&M unit in the Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Future Property Auctions
The former H&M unit in the Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Future Property Auctions

The former H&M store in Stirling is up for sale at auction.

The empty Thistles Shopping Centre unit, which most recently housed the Clearance Outlet shop, will go under the hammer with an opening bid of £425,000.

H&M vacated the site in 2020 but returned to another unit in Thistles, the former Debenhams shop, in May.

Its former home in the shopping centre stretches to more than 25,000 sq ft and is spread across the ground and first floors.

The unit was most recently a Clearance Outlet
The unit was most recently a Clearance Outlet. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The H&M Stirling store will go to auction
How H&M looked while open. Image: Future Property Auctions

There is also a lift and an escalator, as well as staff facilities on the upper level.

A basement area provides storage and servicing to the rear.

Future Property Auctions says unit 42 at the centre is a “high value lot”, as the Thistles Shopping Centre has a footfall of more than nine million people per year.

The auction listing for the former H&M Stirling store says: “Was let for over £250,000 per annum to H&M.

This unit is more than 25,000 square feet
The unit is more than 25,000 square feet. Image: Future Property Auctions
An escalator provides access between floors at the former H&M Stirling shop
An escalator provides access between floors. Image: Future Property Auctions
The upstairs retail area
The upstairs retail area. Image: Future Property Auctions
The top floor of Stirling's H&M store before it closed
Two floors are included. Image: Future Property Auctions

“Exceptional opportunity for an owner-occupier ordered an investor to buy this and occupy or let out.

“Rental potential over £100k.”

The auction takes place on Thursday June 19, from 10am to 3pm.

Elsewhere in the Thistles Centre, Søstrene Grene will be opening in the unit beside Superdrug this summer.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

