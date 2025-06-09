Former Stirling H&M store in Thistles Shopping Centre going to auction

The former H&M store in Stirling is up for sale at auction.

The empty Thistles Shopping Centre unit, which most recently housed the Clearance Outlet shop, will go under the hammer with an opening bid of £425,000.

H&M vacated the site in 2020 but returned to another unit in Thistles, the former Debenhams shop, in May.

Its former home in the shopping centre stretches to more than 25,000 sq ft and is spread across the ground and first floors.

There is also a lift and an escalator, as well as staff facilities on the upper level.

A basement area provides storage and servicing to the rear.

Future Property Auctions says unit 42 at the centre is a “high value lot”, as the Thistles Shopping Centre has a footfall of more than nine million people per year.

The auction listing for the former H&M Stirling store says: “Was let for over £250,000 per annum to H&M.

“Exceptional opportunity for an owner-occupier ordered an investor to buy this and occupy or let out.

“Rental potential over £100k.”

The auction takes place on Thursday June 19, from 10am to 3pm.

Elsewhere in the Thistles Centre, Søstrene Grene will be opening in the unit beside Superdrug this summer.

