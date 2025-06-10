5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows

A Bridge of Allan family recently appeared on Location, Location, Location.

It’s not the first time Stirlingshire has featured on a property television show; from Scotland’s Home of the Year to Love It or List It, viewers love a peek inside other people’s homes.

From hunting for the perfect home to renovating run-down rooms – here are five times Stirling or Stirlingshire has featured on property TV shows.

It was all about Location, Location, Location for Bridge of Allan mum and daughter

A mother and daughter enlisted the help of Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp on Location, Location, Location to find their dream home in Stirling.

The Channel 4 show, featuring Lorraine Macleod and Emma Carman, aired in June 2025.

The pair, who were living with Lorraine’s parents, viewed four homes within their budget of £275,000.

However, despite offering well above the asking price for a cottage in Torbrex, Lorraine and Emma lost out on the property.

Luckily, they found their dream three-bedroom townhouse in Bridge of Allan for £255,000 after the show.

Deanston conversion was Scotland’s Home of the Year contender

Scotland’s Home of the Year has featured several Stirlingshire homes since it first aired in 2019.

This year, a steading conversion in Deanston was part of the BBC show.

The Dairy, owned by Mhairi and Andrew Wilson since 2023, boasts impressive views over the Trossachs.

In 2024, a mill conversion near Dunblane was part of the series. The 200-year-old building had been abandoned for 25 years before it was lovingly restored by Lee and Dawn Collins.

Plus, a Georgian renovation in rural Killearn was crowned the winner in 2021. Judges loved The Moss’ “dreamy pink interior” which included a pink Aga cooker in the kitchen.

Kaye Adams searched Stirlingshire for her Celebrity Escape to the Country

TV presenter Kaye Adams appeared on a celebrity edition of Escape to the Country last year.

The Loose Women presenter viewed four properties in Stirlingshire to find a three-bedroom home with open plan living, a garden and space to record her podcast.

Kaye, who had a budget of £850,000, said her favourite house looked over Loch Ard.

Stirling property on Homes Under the Hammer

An episode of Homes Under the Hammer featured a Stirling flat last year.

A Musical Sink saw host Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, follow Ross as he purchased a damp run-down property in the city centre.

He bought the two to three-bedroom flat prior to auction for £135,000 and carried out a five-month renovation to restore it to its former glory.

Ross invested £35,000 into the works and turned the property into a short-term let.

A property expert valued it as worth £180,000 to £200,000 – a profit of up to £30,000.

Carron Valley couple debated whether to Love It or List It

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It has also had a Stirlingshire episode.

In series two, the hosts set out to help Karyn and Duncan in the Carron Valley.

The couple had been arguing for two years over what to do about their three-bed rural semi.

Phil took Karyn and Duncan to view properties in Fife, Strathyre and Sauchie, while Kirstie inspired a £40,000 upgrade.

At the end of the 2016 episode, they decided to keep the property.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook