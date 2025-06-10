5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows

From Escape to the Country to Homes Under the Hammer, Stirling and Stirlingshire has featured in several property television shows.

Karyn from the Stirlingshire episode of Love It or List It with host Kirstie Allsopp. Image: Channel 4
Karyn from the Stirlingshire episode of Love It or List It with host Kirstie Allsopp. Image: Channel 4
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

A Bridge of Allan family recently appeared on Location, Location, Location.

It’s not the first time Stirlingshire has featured on a property television show; from Scotland’s Home of the Year to Love It or List It, viewers love a peek inside other people’s homes.

From hunting for the perfect home to renovating run-down rooms – here are five times Stirling or Stirlingshire has featured on property TV shows.

It was all about Location, Location, Location for Bridge of Allan mum and daughter

Lorraine and Emma set out to find a new home in Stirling. Image: Channel 4

A mother and daughter enlisted the help of Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp on Location, Location, Location to find their dream home in Stirling.

The Channel 4 show, featuring Lorraine Macleod and Emma Carman, aired in June 2025.

The pair, who were living with Lorraine’s parents, viewed four homes within their budget of £275,000.

However, despite offering well above the asking price for a cottage in Torbrex, Lorraine and Emma lost out on the property.

Luckily, they found their dream three-bedroom townhouse in Bridge of Allan for £255,000 after the show.

Deanston conversion was Scotland’s Home of the Year contender

Mhairi Wilson outside The Dairy. Image: BBC

Scotland’s Home of the Year has featured several Stirlingshire homes since it first aired in 2019.

This year, a steading conversion in Deanston was part of the BBC show.

The Dairy, owned by Mhairi and Andrew Wilson since 2023, boasts impressive views over the Trossachs.

In 2024, a mill conversion near Dunblane was part of the series. The 200-year-old building had been abandoned for 25 years before it was lovingly restored by Lee and Dawn Collins.

Plus, a Georgian renovation in rural Killearn was crowned the winner in 2021. Judges loved The Moss’ “dreamy pink interior” which included a pink Aga cooker in the kitchen.

Kaye Adams searched Stirlingshire for her Celebrity Escape to the Country

Kaye Adams appears on Escape to the Country
Kaye Adams was joined by host Jules Hudson and friend Karen McKenzie. Image: BBC/Naked West/Fremantle

TV presenter Kaye Adams appeared on a celebrity edition of Escape to the Country last year.

The Loose Women presenter viewed four properties in Stirlingshire to find a three-bedroom home with open plan living, a garden and space to record her podcast.

Kaye, who had a budget of £850,000, said her favourite house looked over Loch Ard.

Stirling property on Homes Under the Hammer

Ross in his Stirling short-term let on Homes Under the Hammer. Image: BBC

An episode of Homes Under the Hammer featured a Stirling flat last year.

A Musical Sink saw host Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, follow Ross as he purchased a damp run-down property in the city centre.

He bought the two to three-bedroom flat prior to auction for £135,000 and carried out a five-month renovation to restore it to its former glory.

Ross invested £35,000 into the works and turned the property into a short-term let.

A property expert valued it as worth £180,000 to £200,000 – a profit of up to £30,000.

Carron Valley couple debated whether to Love It or List It

Karyn and Duncan on the Stirlingshire episode of Love It or List It. Image: Channel 4

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It has also had a Stirlingshire episode.

In series two, the hosts set out to help Karyn and Duncan in the Carron Valley.

The couple had been arguing for two years over what to do about their three-bed rural semi.

Phil took Karyn and Duncan to view properties in Fife, Strathyre and Sauchie, while Kirstie inspired a £40,000 upgrade.

At the end of the 2016 episode, they decided to keep the property.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

