Victorian Aberfeldy mansion with planning permission for 8 flats put up for sale

C-listed Dunolly House has hit the market as a "rare development opportunity".

By Andrew Robson
Dunolly House in Aberfeldy for sale
Dunolly House in Aberfeldy. Image: DM Hall

A Victorian mansion in Aberfeldy with planning permission for eight flats has been put up for sale.

Dunolly House, on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Drive, dates back to 1890.

Councillors unanimously approved a plan for eight holiday apartments at the C-listed mansion in 2024.

The approval came despite complaints that Aberfeldy is crying out for permanent homes for locals.

In recent months, Dunolly House has undergone building improvements in preparation for redevelopment.

However, now it has been put on the market.

Inside the Victorian mansion.
Inside the Victorian mansion. Image: DM Hall
The building comes with planning permission for eight holiday apartments.
The building comes with planning permission for eight holiday apartments. Image: DM Hall

Built in 1890 by Duncan MacDougal, a champion piper to Queen Victoria, the property was later used by Breadalbane Academy as a hostel for female pupils.

Set across three floors, Dunolly House has traditional architectural features throughout and nine generously sized bedrooms.

A striking tower leads to a roof terrace, and the current layout has two kitchens, two function rooms and two officers.

Boasting an elevated position overlooking the River Tay, agent DM Hall describes the mansion as offering a “rare development opportunity”.

Outside the property.
Outside the property. Image: DM Hall
The building dates back to 1890
The building dates back to 1890. Image: DM Hall
The tower
The tower. Image: DM Hall
The building enjoys views of the River Tay
The building enjoys views of the River Tay. Image: DM Hall

The building previously hit the market for £300,000 in 2023 prior to planning permission being granted.

Dunolly House is now back up for sale for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere, a Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities has hit the market for £1 million.

And in Fife, a former church in Dysart is going to auction – offering an “incredibly rare chance” to buy the historic building.

