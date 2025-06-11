Victorian Aberfeldy mansion with planning permission for 8 flats put up for sale

A Victorian mansion in Aberfeldy with planning permission for eight flats has been put up for sale.

Dunolly House, on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Drive, dates back to 1890.

Councillors unanimously approved a plan for eight holiday apartments at the C-listed mansion in 2024.

The approval came despite complaints that Aberfeldy is crying out for permanent homes for locals.

In recent months, Dunolly House has undergone building improvements in preparation for redevelopment.

However, now it has been put on the market.

Built in 1890 by Duncan MacDougal, a champion piper to Queen Victoria, the property was later used by Breadalbane Academy as a hostel for female pupils.

Set across three floors, Dunolly House has traditional architectural features throughout and nine generously sized bedrooms.

A striking tower leads to a roof terrace, and the current layout has two kitchens, two function rooms and two officers.

Boasting an elevated position overlooking the River Tay, agent DM Hall describes the mansion as offering a “rare development opportunity”.

The building previously hit the market for £300,000 in 2023 prior to planning permission being granted.

Dunolly House is now back up for sale for offers over £475,000.

