Boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles hits market for £2.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles hits market for £2.5 million

Cairn Lodge, in Auchterarder, has 10 bedrooms. The sale includes four-bedroom home Cairn House, plus all furniture and contents.

By Ben MacDonald
Cairn Lodge, near Gleneagles, is up for sale
Cairn Lodge is up for sale. Image: Fine & Country

A beautiful boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles is on the market for offers over £2.5million.

Cairn Lodge, in Auchterarder, is a stone’s throw from the five-star luxury resort loved by celebrities for its golf course and spa.

The new owners will have the option of continuing to use the 10-bedroom property as a hotel, transforming it into a venue or making it a private home.

Ample parking space. Image: Fine & Country

The sale includes all furniture, carpets, curtains and contents, plus Cairn House, a separate four-bedroom lodge

Estate agents Fine & Country Scotland describe it as “a rare opportunity to acquire a truly special property minutes from Gleneagles in the heart of beautiful Perthshire, which has been refurbished to a very high standard.”

Inside Cairn Lodge

A glass vestibule leads into the entrance hall with original turret features, currently used for private dining.

The reception hall. Image: Fine & Country
Original turret features. Image: Fine & Country
Inside the turret. Image: Fine & Country

To the right of the reception is a lounge/bar area with a feature gas fire.

On through the central hallway is a further lounge area flooded with natural light.

Behind this area is the large dining area, which was added to the building in 2017.

To the left of the hallway is a discreet door which provides access to two ground-floor bedrooms.

The dining room could be transformed into a large conservatory. Image: Fine & Country
Doors lead to the terrace area. Image: Fine & Country
The bar area. Image: Fine & Country
Another bar area. Image: Fine & Country
Another space for dining. Image: Fine & Country
A seating area is connected to the dining area. Image: Fine & Country
The room is used as a waiting area for diners. Image: Fine & Country

The central staircase provides access to the first floor, housing the remaining eight bedrooms.

All ten bedrooms in the property are fitted with en-suite bathrooms, some with separate showers and finished with fully tiled walls, fixtures and fittings.

The rooms all contain key period features of the property and views over Auchterarder from every window.

There are 10 bedrooms in the hotel. Image: Fine & Country
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Fine & Country
Bedroom two. Image: Fine & Country
Another en-suite bathroom. Image: Fine & Country
Bedroom three. Image: Fine & Country
The third bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Fine & Country

Cairn Lodge sale includes four-bedroom Cairn House

Cairn House is a four-bedroom lodge included in the sale. Inside, it has a large lounge with doors to the rear garden and a kitchen off the living room. All four bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom.

The terrace area is currently used for open-air dining. The space also has several unique statues.

The lodge. Image: Fine & Country
The living room has space for dining. Image: Fine & Country
Another four bedrooms can be found in the lodge. Image: Fine & Country
A total of 14 bedrooms will be available with the purchase. Image: Fine & Country
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Fine & Country
The terrace. Image: Fine & Country
A number of statues are positioned outside. Image: Fine & Country

Land behind the hotel is also for sale by separate negotiation.

Meanwhile in Aberfeldy, a Victorian mansion with planning permission for eight flats has been put up for sale.

More from Property

The Eagle Hotel in Callander
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
Dunolly House in Aberfeldy for sale
Victorian Aberfeldy mansion with planning permission for 8 flats put up for sale
Lorraine and Emma on Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4
5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows
KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale
4
Mutehill sits in 15 acres of Kinross-shire countryside.
£1 million Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities for sale
The former H&M unit in the Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Future Property Auctions
Former Stirling H&M store in Thistles Shopping Centre going to auction
Former Dysart church going to auction
'Incredibly rare chance' to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development
Greenmarket Studios in Dundee is home to 55 studio flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New Dundee student housing building up for sale for nearly £9m
6
Kilgraston School.
Former Perthshire boarding school going to auction for £1.6m after sudden closure
4
Lorraine and Emma set out to find a new home in Stirling. Image: Channel 4
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home

Conversation