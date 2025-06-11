Boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles hits market for £2.5 million

A beautiful boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles is on the market for offers over £2.5million.

Cairn Lodge, in Auchterarder, is a stone’s throw from the five-star luxury resort loved by celebrities for its golf course and spa.

The new owners will have the option of continuing to use the 10-bedroom property as a hotel, transforming it into a venue or making it a private home.

The sale includes all furniture, carpets, curtains and contents, plus Cairn House, a separate four-bedroom lodge

Estate agents Fine & Country Scotland describe it as “a rare opportunity to acquire a truly special property minutes from Gleneagles in the heart of beautiful Perthshire, which has been refurbished to a very high standard.”

Inside Cairn Lodge

A glass vestibule leads into the entrance hall with original turret features, currently used for private dining.

To the right of the reception is a lounge/bar area with a feature gas fire.

On through the central hallway is a further lounge area flooded with natural light.

Behind this area is the large dining area, which was added to the building in 2017.

To the left of the hallway is a discreet door which provides access to two ground-floor bedrooms.

The central staircase provides access to the first floor, housing the remaining eight bedrooms.

All ten bedrooms in the property are fitted with en-suite bathrooms, some with separate showers and finished with fully tiled walls, fixtures and fittings.

The rooms all contain key period features of the property and views over Auchterarder from every window.

Cairn Lodge sale includes four-bedroom Cairn House

Cairn House is a four-bedroom lodge included in the sale. Inside, it has a large lounge with doors to the rear garden and a kitchen off the living room. All four bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom.

The terrace area is currently used for open-air dining. The space also has several unique statues.

Land behind the hotel is also for sale by separate negotiation.

