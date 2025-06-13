Bid to find new occupant for Dundee West End pub

New occupants are being sought for an empty bar and restaurant in Dundee’s West End.

The Maker on Perth Road, formerly known by several names including the Hunter S Thompson, Drouthy’s, The Wild Rover and Mayfly, was most recently run by 71 Brewing.

The firm took over the site in 2023 and ran it for just over a year before it closed in February this year for what it called a “refurbishment”.

However, the venue has not reopened since and has now been put on the market.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the property for lease, says the site occupies a “prominent trading location on the Perth Road”.

The listing says: “A huge opportunity therefore exists for an experienced bar/restaurant operator to acquire a well-positioned site in arguably the best licensed trade circuit in Dundee.”

The property’s commercial kitchen was refurbished in 2018, and it also features a basement bar, which can be accessed via a separate entrance.

This additional bar can be used for functions, meetings and as an overflow space.

According to Cornerstone, the property is available on a leasehold basis.

71 Brewing has been approached for comment.

