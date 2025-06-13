Bid to find new occupant for Dundee West End pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to find new occupant for Dundee West End pub

The Maker on Perth Road, formerly Drouthy's and the Hunter S Thompson, was most recently run by 71 Brewing.

By Finn Nixon
The Maker opened at 142 Perth Road in late 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Maker opened at 142 Perth Road in late 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

New occupants are being sought for an empty bar and restaurant in Dundee’s West End.

The Maker on Perth Road, formerly known by several names including the Hunter S Thompson, Drouthy’s, The Wild Rover and Mayfly, was most recently run by 71 Brewing.

The firm took over the site in 2023 and ran it for just over a year before it closed in February this year for what it called a “refurbishment”.

However, the venue has not reopened since and has now been put on the market.

The Maker was run by 71 Brewing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the property for lease, says the site occupies a “prominent trading location on the Perth Road”.

The listing says: “A huge opportunity therefore exists for an experienced bar/restaurant operator to acquire a well-positioned site in arguably the best licensed trade circuit in Dundee.”

The property’s commercial kitchen was refurbished in 2018, and it also features a basement bar, which can be accessed via a separate entrance.

The pub has had several names in recent years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This additional bar can be used for functions, meetings and as an overflow space.

According to Cornerstone, the property is available on a leasehold basis.

71 Brewing has been approached for comment.

The Courier has taken a look at eight Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life.

Conversation