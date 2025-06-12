Eight-bedroom Perthshire home with River Tay views, tackle room and wine cellar on sale for £1.1m

An eight-bedroom Perthshire home with views of the River Tay is up for sale.

Summerhill fishing lodge, on Perth Road in Stanley, is on the market for offers over £1.1 million.

The sale includes the “unique home”, plus a cottage and a garage with an apartment above.

The property has most recently been used by the family of the current owners and let out to groups as a fishing lodge.

The fishings are being sold separately, with details available on request.

The house underwent a major refurbishment in the late 1990s and enjoys an elevated position over the River Tay.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker describe it as “a unique home” that “enjoys a lovely, elevated setting overlooking the Tay”.

The property is accessed via a sweeping private driveway.

Eight-bed Perthshire home overlooking the River Tay for sale

The main house has an open hall with doors to the principal rooms, which have original features.

The rear hall leads to the kitchen, breakfast room and utility rooms.

The eight bedrooms are located on the first floor, with five of them featuring en suite bathrooms.

The large conservatory has a snooker table and lounge area. In addition, the lower ground floor features a tackle room and wine cellars.

The sale also includes Garden Cottage, a self-contained home within the grounds.

Built in 2009, it’s currently used by the housekeeper and has an open-plan sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The apartment above the garage is named Cook’s Cottage and has a large sitting room with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

Outside, the property is set within maintained gardens and grounds extending to around two acres.

A large terrace to the east of the house overlooks the river, while there is also a small kitchen garden and greenhouse to the south.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a boutique hotel just minutes from Gleneagles is on the market for offers over £2.5 million.

And a Victorian mansion in Aberfeldy with planning permission for eight flats has been put up for sale.