Eight-bedroom Perthshire home with River Tay views, tackle room and wine cellar on sale for £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Eight-bedroom Perthshire home with River Tay views, tackle room and wine cellar on sale for £1.1m

The sale of Summerhill fishing lodge, in Stanley, includes a separate cottage and garage with an apartment above.

By Ellidh Aitken
Summerhill is on the banks of the River Tay.
Summerhill is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Strutt and Parker

An eight-bedroom Perthshire home with views of the River Tay is up for sale.

Summerhill fishing lodge, on Perth Road in Stanley, is on the market for offers over £1.1 million.

The sale includes the “unique home”, plus a cottage and a garage with an apartment above.

The Perthshire home overlooking the Tay is for sale
The home overlooks the Tay. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The exterior of the property in Stanley
The property in Stanley. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Gardens lead down to the river
Gardens lead down to the river. Image: Strutt and Parker.
There is a terrace overlooking the River Tay.
There is a terrace overlooking the River Tay. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The home is accessed via a private driveway
The home is accessed via a private driveway. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The property has most recently been used by the family of the current owners and let out to groups as a fishing lodge.

The fishings are being sold separately, with details available on request.

The house underwent a major refurbishment in the late 1990s and enjoys an elevated position over the River Tay.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker describe it as “a unique home” that “enjoys a lovely, elevated setting overlooking the Tay”.

The property is accessed via a sweeping private driveway.

Eight-bed Perthshire home overlooking the River Tay for sale

The main house has an open hall with doors to the principal rooms, which have original features.

The rear hall leads to the kitchen, breakfast room and utility rooms.

The eight bedrooms are located on the first floor, with five of them featuring en suite bathrooms.

The large conservatory has a snooker table and lounge area. In addition, the lower ground floor features a tackle room and wine cellars.

The living area.
The living area. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Another living room inside the main house
Another living room inside the main house. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Access to the terrace
The terrace is accessed via the property. Image: Strutt and Parker.
A seating area
The home was refurbished in the 1990s. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The dining room
The dining room. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The conservatory with a snooker table
The conservatory. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The sale also includes Garden Cottage, a self-contained home within the grounds.

Built in 2009, it’s currently used by the housekeeper and has an open-plan sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The apartment above the garage is named Cook’s Cottage and has a large sitting room with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

Outside, the property is set within maintained gardens and grounds extending to around two acres.

A large terrace to the east of the house overlooks the river, while there is also a small kitchen garden and greenhouse to the south.

A dining area
Another dining area. Image: Strutt and Parker.
One of the bedrooms
There are eight bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Another bedroom
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The tackle room
The tackle room on the lower ground floor. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a boutique hotel just minutes from Gleneagles is on the market for offers over £2.5 million.

And a Victorian mansion in Aberfeldy with planning permission for eight flats has been put up for sale.

More from Property

Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
Estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon put up for sale after controversial…
Cairn Lodge, near Gleneagles, is up for sale
Boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles hits market for £2.5 million
The Eagle Hotel in Callander
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
Dunolly House in Aberfeldy for sale
Victorian Aberfeldy mansion with planning permission for 8 flats put up for sale
Lorraine and Emma on Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4
5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows
KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale
4
Mutehill sits in 15 acres of Kinross-shire countryside.
£1 million Kinross-shire home with 15 acres of land and equestrian facilities for sale
The former H&M unit in the Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Future Property Auctions
Former Stirling H&M store in Thistles Shopping Centre going to auction
Former Dysart church going to auction
'Incredibly rare chance' to buy former Fife church with potential for housing development
Greenmarket Studios in Dundee is home to 55 studio flats. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New Dundee student housing building up for sale for nearly £9m
6

Conversation