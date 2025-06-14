Victorian country house near Dunblane with heated pool and tennis court on sale for £2.9m

A seven-bedroom Victorian country house with an outdoor pool and tennis court near Dunblane is on the market for £2.9million.

Row House dates back to 1862 and has manicured lawns, landscaped gardens and greenhouses.

The sale includes a three-bedroom cottage, garages and other outbuildings – plus 52 acres of land.

The C-listed family home, close to Blair Drummond, boasts views of the River Teith and Ben Ledi.

Savills property agent Harry Maitland describes Row House as “a spectacular, Victorian family home with a separate three-bedroom cottage and stunning policy grounds, situated only four miles from Dunblane.”

Inside Row House

The kitchen, which also acts as a breakfast room, has a central island, quartz worktops and a four-oven Aga.

Both the drawing room and dining room have excellent views over the front garden.

Also included on this floor is a snug, study, cloakroom, boiler room, boot room, utility room, gun room and two WCs.

Row House has seven bedrooms

The main bedroom is home to a large bay window for looking over the river, two fitted wardrobes and an ensuite.

This floor has six bedrooms, a family bathroom, a separate WC and a laundry room.

A tower bedroom on the top floor offers “superb” views of Ben Ledi.

Row house has ‘spectacular’ gardens

Mature gardens and grounds, described as “spectacular” by Savills, surround Row House.

There are panoramic views of the neighbouring countryside, the river and the hills beyond.

Row House also has a tree-lined driveway and mature woodland, with a bank leading down to the River Teith.

Within the gardens are cobbled pathways, three greenhouses and an orchard.

Overlooking the garden is the heated outdoor swimming room and lounging area.

The outdoor space also includes a hard surface tennis court, garage, gardener’s WC, wine cellar, workshop, loft store and numerous stores, one of which could be converted to stabling.

To the rear of Row House is Stable Cottage.

It is suitable for guests or staff and could also be used as a short-term let, subject to licensing.

The three-bedroom house is over two floors, with an upstairs reception room.

The farmland comprises 32 acres of arable, 3 acres of pasture and 12 acres of coniferous and mixed broadleaf woodland.

Also included in the sale are Riparian fishing rights for the River Teith.

