Victorian country house near Dunblane with heated pool and tennis court on sale for £2.9m

The C-listed Row House is on the market for offers over £2,900,000.

By Isla Glen
Row House overlooks the River Teith. Image: Savills
Row House overlooks the River Teith. Image: Savills

A seven-bedroom Victorian country house with an outdoor pool and tennis court near Dunblane is on the market for £2.9million.

Row House dates back to 1862 and has manicured lawns, landscaped gardens and greenhouses.

The sale includes a three-bedroom cottage, garages and other outbuildings – plus 52 acres of land.

Row House from above. Image: Savills
The gardens at Row House. Image: Savills
The C-listed property is four miles from Dunblane. Image: Savills

The C-listed family home, close to Blair Drummond, boasts views of the River Teith and Ben Ledi.

Savills property agent Harry Maitland describes Row House as “a spectacular, Victorian family home with a separate three-bedroom cottage and stunning policy grounds, situated only four miles from Dunblane.”

Inside Row House

The kitchen, which also acts as a breakfast room, has a central island, quartz worktops and a four-oven Aga.

Both the drawing room and dining room have excellent views over the front garden.

Also included on this floor is a snug, study, cloakroom, boiler room, boot room, utility room, gun room and two WCs.

The drawing room. Image: Savills
There are garden views from the dining room. Image: Savills
A fireplace comes with the drawing room. Image: Savills
Part of the kitchen. Image: Savills
Row House also has a study. Image: Savills
The entrance hall. Image: Savills
A boot room is part of the property. Image: Savills
The spacious family kitchen. Image: Savills
A stove is located in the snug. Image: Savills

Row House has seven bedrooms

The main bedroom is home to a large bay window for looking over the river, two fitted wardrobes and an ensuite.

This floor has six bedrooms, a family bathroom, a separate WC and a laundry room.

A tower bedroom on the top floor offers “superb” views of Ben Ledi.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
The tower bedroom. Image: Savills
A first-floorbathroom. Image: Savills

Row house has ‘spectacular’ gardens

Mature gardens and grounds, described as “spectacular” by Savills, surround Row House.

There are panoramic views of the neighbouring countryside, the river and the hills beyond.

Row House also has a tree-lined driveway and mature woodland, with a bank leading down to the River Teith.

Within the gardens are cobbled pathways, three greenhouses and an orchard.

Overlooking the garden is the heated outdoor swimming room and lounging area.

The outdoor space also includes a hard surface tennis court, garage, gardener’s WC, wine cellar, workshop, loft store and numerous stores, one of which could be converted to stabling.

Three greenhouses come with the property. Image: Savills
The heated outdoor pool. Image: Savills
The tennis court. Image: Savills
Row House pictured, looking towards Stirling Castle. Image: Savills
Stable Cottage. Image: Savills
The cottage kitchen. Image: Savills
Stable Cottage’s sitting room. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms at Stable Cottage. Image: Savills

To the rear of Row House is Stable Cottage.

It is suitable for guests or staff and could also be used as a short-term let, subject to licensing.

The three-bedroom house is over two floors, with an upstairs reception room.

The farmland comprises 32 acres of arable, 3 acres of pasture and 12 acres of coniferous and mixed broadleaf woodland.

Also included in the sale are Riparian fishing rights for the River Teith.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

