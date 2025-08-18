Taste Perthshire’s new oak canopy proves a hit with tourists and dog owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste Perthshire’s new oak canopy proves a hit with tourists and dog owners

The stunning extension has been so popular with visitors that staff at Taste Perthshire have added craftsman Gaetan Goubet's contact details to the frame.

Master carpenter Gaetan Goubet with Taste Perthshire's Connor MacLellan. Image: Steve MacDougall.
By Jack McKeown

An oak framed outdoor area has transformed a popular Perthshire destination.

Taste Perthshire is a restaurant and gift shop located just off the A9 north of Perth.

The sizeable site contains a restaurant, garden centre, food, whisky and gin shops, a gift shop, garden centre, a 24 hour fuel station and EV chargers. There’s also a nature trail and a field with Highland cows.

It is a popular stopping-off spot for tourists heading to and from Aviemore and the Highlands.

The oak extension at Taste Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The oak extension was designed and built by Gaetan Goubet. He runs Timber Design and Construction, a Kirriemuir based firm specialising in oak-framed buildings and extensions.

10-year apprenticeship in France

The 50-year old Frenchman underwent a gruelling 10-year apprenticeship to reach his current level of expertise.

Aged just 16, he joined the Compagnons Du Devoir, a guild of craftsmen and artisans dating from the Middle Ages.

He spent the next 10 years moving all over France, learning carpentry from some of the best master craftsmen in the world.

Gaetan Goubet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“You moved every six months and stayed in shared houses with other apprentices,” he said.

“Different parts of France have different architecture and techniques. You might be working on a castle in one place, a farmhouse in another, and then a cathedral.”

He moved to Scotland in 2000 and set up his company four years later.

At one point Gaetan managed a staff of five but Brexit and Covid made trading conditions more difficult and now he has a team of three including himself.

The oak beams are shaped offsite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I used to have an apprentice from France every year but Brexit put a stop to that,” he added. “When I started I imported oak from France because it was easy and I knew the suppliers. Now I get it from Burty’s Timber near Meigle, which is good because it’s all Scottish oak from a local supplier.”

Gaetan and his team hard at work assembling the frame. Image: Gaetan Goubet.

Gaetan shapes the beams at his workshop in Kirriemuir. He and his team manufacture the oak frames there then assemble them on-site using traditional post-and-beam methods.

Gaetan spent 10 years learning his craft. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It took Gaetan around seven weeks to build the oak framed canopy at Taste Perthshire. He completed the frame and then contractors were brought in to install the roof glazing, fit a resin floor and carry out landscaping works.

A timber and plexiglass roof means the outdoor area can be used during wet weather. Meanwhile, heaters and firepits are on hand in the colder months so the space can be used all year round.

Taste Perthshire extension

The extension was finished in September 2023. It forms the centrepiece of a new outdoor area for Taste Perthshire. There are also six outdoor dining huts as well as a garden area, children’s playpark, and an outdoor pizza oven.

Gaetan Goubet and Connor MacLellan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taste Perthshire is owned by Callum and Jane MacLellan, who bought it from Jane’s aunt and uncle 10 years ago. Their sons Connor and Brodie also help run the business.

Connor said the oak extension has helped take the business to another level.  “This was just a derelict area before so it’s great to see it transformed,” he said.

“It’s given us 60 extra covers. We now have a member of staff dedicated to the outdoors area each day and it’s been amazingly busy.

The new outdoor area has been a hit with holidaymakers and dog owners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Last summer’s weather wasn’t great but this year has been fantastic and we’ve been flat out for months.

“It’s also given us a dog friendly area so we get a lot more pet owners stopping here for lunch now.”

The oak extension has attracted a lot of interest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Indeed, the oak canopy has been such a talking point among visitors to Taste Perthshire that Connor says they had to take action: “Customers were constantly asking who built it.

“In the end we had a couple of brass plaques with Gaetan’s contact details installed on the oak pillars.”

Conversation