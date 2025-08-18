Taste Perthshire’s new oak canopy proves a hit with tourists and dog owners

An oak framed outdoor area has transformed a popular Perthshire destination.

Taste Perthshire is a restaurant and gift shop located just off the A9 north of Perth.

The sizeable site contains a restaurant, garden centre, food, whisky and gin shops, a gift shop, garden centre, a 24 hour fuel station and EV chargers. There’s also a nature trail and a field with Highland cows.

It is a popular stopping-off spot for tourists heading to and from Aviemore and the Highlands.

The oak extension was designed and built by Gaetan Goubet. He runs Timber Design and Construction, a Kirriemuir based firm specialising in oak-framed buildings and extensions.

10-year apprenticeship in France

The 50-year old Frenchman underwent a gruelling 10-year apprenticeship to reach his current level of expertise.

Aged just 16, he joined the Compagnons Du Devoir, a guild of craftsmen and artisans dating from the Middle Ages.

He spent the next 10 years moving all over France, learning carpentry from some of the best master craftsmen in the world.

“You moved every six months and stayed in shared houses with other apprentices,” he said.

“Different parts of France have different architecture and techniques. You might be working on a castle in one place, a farmhouse in another, and then a cathedral.”

He moved to Scotland in 2000 and set up his company four years later.

At one point Gaetan managed a staff of five but Brexit and Covid made trading conditions more difficult and now he has a team of three including himself.

“I used to have an apprentice from France every year but Brexit put a stop to that,” he added. “When I started I imported oak from France because it was easy and I knew the suppliers. Now I get it from Burty’s Timber near Meigle, which is good because it’s all Scottish oak from a local supplier.”

Gaetan shapes the beams at his workshop in Kirriemuir. He and his team manufacture the oak frames there then assemble them on-site using traditional post-and-beam methods.

It took Gaetan around seven weeks to build the oak framed canopy at Taste Perthshire. He completed the frame and then contractors were brought in to install the roof glazing, fit a resin floor and carry out landscaping works.

A timber and plexiglass roof means the outdoor area can be used during wet weather. Meanwhile, heaters and firepits are on hand in the colder months so the space can be used all year round.

Taste Perthshire extension

The extension was finished in September 2023. It forms the centrepiece of a new outdoor area for Taste Perthshire. There are also six outdoor dining huts as well as a garden area, children’s playpark, and an outdoor pizza oven.

Taste Perthshire is owned by Callum and Jane MacLellan, who bought it from Jane’s aunt and uncle 10 years ago. Their sons Connor and Brodie also help run the business.

Connor said the oak extension has helped take the business to another level. “This was just a derelict area before so it’s great to see it transformed,” he said.

“It’s given us 60 extra covers. We now have a member of staff dedicated to the outdoors area each day and it’s been amazingly busy.

“Last summer’s weather wasn’t great but this year has been fantastic and we’ve been flat out for months.

“It’s also given us a dog friendly area so we get a lot more pet owners stopping here for lunch now.”

Indeed, the oak canopy has been such a talking point among visitors to Taste Perthshire that Connor says they had to take action: “Customers were constantly asking who built it.

“In the end we had a couple of brass plaques with Gaetan’s contact details installed on the oak pillars.”