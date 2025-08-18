Property Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale Straton House is a unique Georgian home in Castle Street, Montrose. By Lucy Scarlett August 18 2025, 2:24pm August 18 2025, 2:24pm Share Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5311575/montrose-family-home-straton-house-for-sale/ Copy Link 2 comment Straton House is a distinguished family home in Montrose, Angus. Image: McIntyre Properties A grand family home in Montrose with period features and award-winning gardens has come on to the market. Straton House, on Castle Street, blends 19th-Century architecture with modern refurbishments to create a stylish and traditional family home. The property boasts high ceilings, large sash windows, and landscaped gardens. It is described as a “rare gem.” On the ground floor is a living room, a boot room, a kitchen and dining room, a bedroom, a shower room, and a utility room. Straton House is on the coast in Montrose. Image: McIntyre Properties Grand staircase in Straton House. Image: McIntyre Properties A period-style living room. Image: McIntyre Properties The kitchen. Image: McIntyre Properties The first-floor landing. Image: McIntyre Properties The first floor comprises two bedrooms, a study, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a drawing room. The second floor features a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. Upstairs, the attic has two further bedrooms. One of the spacious bedrooms. Image: McIntyre Properties A bathroom. Image: McIntyre Properties Attic bedroom. Image: McIntyre Properties Basement storage. Image: McIntyre Properties Kitchen and dining room. Image: McIntyre Properties Many of the building’s original Georgian features remain in place, with modern upgrades fitted around them. The gardens are a major highlight, with vast lawns staggered down stone flights of steps, a front terrace and a summerhouse – making them ideal for entertaining. The summerhouse. Image: McIntyre Properties Sweeping lawns at Straton House. Image: McIntyre Properties The side of the home. Image: McIntyre Properties It is being marketed by McIntyre Properties for offers over £550,000. Elsewhere in Angus, “one of Carnoustie’s most admired homes” is back up for sale.
