Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale

A grand family home in Montrose with period features and award-winning gardens has come on to the market.

Straton House, on Castle Street, blends 19th-Century architecture with modern refurbishments to create a stylish and traditional family home.

The property boasts high ceilings, large sash windows, and landscaped gardens.

It is described as a “rare gem.”

On the ground floor is a living room, a boot room, a kitchen and dining room, a bedroom, a shower room, and a utility room.

The first floor comprises two bedrooms, a study, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a drawing room.

The second floor features a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

Upstairs, the attic has two further bedrooms.

Many of the building’s original Georgian features remain in place, with modern upgrades fitted around them.

The gardens are a major highlight, with vast lawns staggered down stone flights of steps, a front terrace and a summerhouse – making them ideal for entertaining.

It is being marketed by McIntyre Properties for offers over £550,000.

