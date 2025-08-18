Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale

Straton House is a unique Georgian home in Castle Street, Montrose.

By Lucy Scarlett
Straton House in Montrose.
Straton House is a distinguished family home in Montrose, Angus. Image: McIntyre Properties

A grand family home in Montrose with period features and award-winning gardens has come on to the market.

Straton House, on Castle Street, blends 19th-Century architecture with modern refurbishments to create a stylish and traditional family home.

The property boasts high ceilings, large sash windows, and landscaped gardens.

It is described as a “rare gem.”

On the ground floor is a living room, a boot room, a kitchen and dining room, a bedroom, a shower room, and a utility room.

Straton House is on the coast in Montrose.
Straton House is on the coast in Montrose. Image: McIntyre Properties
Grand staircase in the property.
Grand staircase in Straton House. Image: McIntyre Properties
The period-style living room.
A period-style living room. Image: McIntyre Properties
A view of the kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: McIntyre Properties
The first-floor landing.
The first-floor landing. Image: McIntyre Properties

The first floor comprises two bedrooms, a study, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a drawing room.

The second floor features a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

Upstairs, the attic has two further bedrooms.

One of the spacious bedrooms.
One of the spacious bedrooms. Image: McIntyre Properties
Inside one of the bathrooms.
A bathroom. Image: McIntyre Properties
An attic bedroom.
Attic bedroom. Image: McIntyre Properties
The basement has plenty storage space.
Basement storage. Image: McIntyre Properties
The kitchen and dining room.
Kitchen and dining room. Image: McIntyre Properties

Many of the building’s original Georgian features remain in place, with modern upgrades fitted around them.

The gardens are a major highlight, with vast lawns staggered down stone flights of steps, a front terrace and a summerhouse – making them ideal for entertaining.

The summerhouse.
The summerhouse. Image: McIntyre Properties
A view of the sweeping lawns at Straton House.
Sweeping lawns at Straton House. Image: McIntyre Properties
The side of the 19th-Century home in Montrose.
The side of the home. Image: McIntyre Properties

It is being marketed by McIntyre Properties for offers over £550,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, “one of Carnoustie’s most admired homes” is back up for sale.

